Bernalillo County, NM

New BSCO sheriff wants to see return of Party Patrol

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new sheriff with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BSCO) said he would like to see the return of the Party Patrol. He touched on the topic during a press conference Friday.

“My whole thought process is: Why is everything not on the table and why aren’t we looking at it to see what works and what fails in the past? When you look at why I would bring Party Patrol, I’ve done specific homicides myself to where children were killed because of what was going on at that party,” said BSCO Sheriff John Allen.

Just recently, it was Albuquerque Academy student Jada Gonzales.

In 2019, it was Sean Markey , and back in 2015, it was Jaydon Chavez Silver.

There’s been an ongoing push to bring back the Party Patrol, but Albuquerque Police Department (APD) has said they just don’t have the manpower right now. The sheriff said he would like to have a conversation with APD to see if they can work together to get something done.

During the conference, the new sheriff talked about other topics such as the office’s relationship with APD and BSCO’s helicopter program.

KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

