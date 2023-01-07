Read full article on original website
Record-Courier
Flood advisory in effect for Western Nevada
Water flowing over Highway 395 near Wiseman Lane resulted in a brief closure while state and county officials cleared debris off. "We currently have highway maintenance supervisors dispatched to review this specific area and will be determining shortly if a closure or other traffic control is needed," Nevada Department of Transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said on Monday morning.
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County declares emergency over storm
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Lyon County has issued an emergency declaration for the upcoming storm. The declaration was made due to the base of snow and water already settled in the area from the previous storm. Storms have been forecasted into Tuesday with a possible break Wednesday and Thursday before another system arrives.
FOX Reno
Storey County declares state of emergency because of winter weather
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A resolution declaring a state of emergency in Storey County because of severe weather was approved following a special meeting of the Board of Commissioners on Jan. 6. The resolution was approved due to severe weather events causing significant accumulations...
2news.com
Heavy Snow and Flood Risk
Another strong atmospheric river will move through the region Monday through late Tuesday. This gives the Truckee Meadows a chance for both heavy rain and snow. A Winter Storm Watch is posted for the valley, beginning early Monday and going through Tuesday afternoon. A watch means the ingredients are there, but it’s just something to watch at this point. A warning means it’s happening. The snow level will not be as high as it was with our last storm initially, but it will be low enough for runoff. Daytime highs will be in the 40’s on Monday, but overnight lows will be in the 30’s. Not only is there the possibility for snow Saturday night in Reno, but Monday and Tuesday morning as well. Atmospheric rivers provide the west coast with a lot of water content, so whether it falls as rain or snow it will be heavy with a lot of liquid.
FOX Reno
Storey County schools delayed Monday morning
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — All Storey County School District schools are on a 2-hour delay on Jan. 9 because of winter weather. A resolution declaring a state of emergency in Storey County because of severe weather was approved on Jan. 6.
Record-Courier
The Jan. 9, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — A winter storm watch for Western Nevada for this morning was replaced with a winter weather advisory at 5 a.m. today and delayed until 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. We could see heavy rainfall today with snow falling above 6,500 feet. Most of the atmospheric river is expected to arrive on Tuesday.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
1st storm in series impacting Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The first storm in a series that are forecast through the upcoming week is impacting the Lake Tahoe Basin Sunday morning. Chains and/or snow tires are required on most Tahoe highways with area resorts reporting about 5 inches of snow overnight and it’s still falling.
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County calls emergency meeting on Monday morning to address flooding
The Lyon County Commission is calling an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. Monday to approve a resolution declaring an emergency due to severe weather and flooding conditions. The resolution requests the governor to provide assistance and equipment from local state agencies such as the Nevada Division of Emergency Management and the Nevada Department of Transportation and other federal resources to assist in events that “(threaten) the health, safety, welfare and property of Lyon County residents).”
2news.com
Fallen Tree Limbs & Branches Collection In Washoe County And Carson City
Folks who have broken tree limbs or branches from storms can bring them to sites for recycling. Clearing limbs and debris after a storm is particularly important to prevent flooding as snow melts and more rain is in the forecast.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Parking not so Heavenly: ‘Perfect storm’ creates gridlock in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — An unfortunate domino effect closed three quarters of Heavenly Mountain Resort’s lodges on Monday and wreaked havoc on traffic through town, all the way to Stateline from Ski Run as well as Pioneer Trail into Meyers. Three power lines and a pole were,...
KOLO TV Reno
City of South Lake Tahoe sets up sandbag locations for residents
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is setting a number of locations for residents to pick up sandbags in preparation for anticipated flooding from the coming storm. Those locations are as follows:. Fire Station 3 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Behind the Station. Shovels and...
240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year
Policy, politics and progressive commentary While attending last month’s vigil in Southern Nevada remembering unhoused people who died in 2022, Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch took note of many of the stories circling in the background. An estimated 240 unhoused people died in Southern Nevada between Nov. 1 2021 and Oct. 31, 2022, which was around the same […] The post 240 unhoused individuals died in Southern Nevada last year appeared first on Nevada Current.
Record-Courier
Next storm lines up for Wednesday
The last thing anyone wants to hear is the word “tricky” after a forecast New Year’s Eve rainstorm turned into 1-2 feet of snow across Carson Valley. A moderate atmospheric river is expected to arrive in Western Nevada on Wednesday morning, but whether that means rain or snow is up in the air.
matadornetwork.com
Pyramid Lake, NV, Is the Only Place To Fish for Rare Cui-Ui Fish
You may have never heard of it, but Nevada’s Pyramid Lake is one of the best places in the western US for anglers who come to the bright-blue, high-desert lake to catch fish as large as 20 pounds. The fishing hotspot is in Nevada’s Pyramid Lake Indian Reservation on...
2news.com
BLM to host public meeting in Reno for input on potential updates to solar energy program
As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Reno, NV to solicit feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning. The BLM...
2news.com
Report: Median price for single-family home in Reno, Sparks and Fernley is $519,950
The Reno/Sparks Association of REALTORS® (RSAR) released its December 2022 report on existing home sales in Reno/Sparks and Fernley, including median sales price and the number of home sales in the region. RSAR obtains its information from the Northern Nevada Regional Multiple Listing Service. During the month of December,...
Sierra Sun
Truckee Police seeks feedback on automated license plate readers at Monday meeting
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Police will host a meeting on Monday to get community input about the department considering using automated license plate readers. The public meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Truckee Town Hall, in council chambers. Truckee Police in a social media...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
“If you are head this way, turn around”; storm closes roads, takes out power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As of 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve, thousands in the Tahoe Basin are without power. Liberty Utilities reported power outages for more than 25,000 customers and are working with NV Energy to restore power to South Lake Tahoe. According to a Facebook post,...
Traffic nightmare in Tahoe as storm closes four major roadways
Driving was forecast to be "very difficult to impossible" in Tahoe this weekend, and meteorologists weren't wrong.
fernleyreporter.com
LCSO investigating death of man found in Fernley home Dec. 24
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has initiated a homicide investigation involving the death of a man found in a Fernley home Dec. 24. According to the LCSO, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, Lyon County dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a male subject had been found, unconscious and not breathing, inside a home in the 600 block of Canary Circle in Fernley.
