Padres sign Honeywell, Engel to fill out 40-man roster

Employing a six-man rotation through large chunks of the 2022 season might have had something to do with the Padres’ horses remaining healthy and effective through their postseason push.

Perhaps the Padres will replicate that formula in 2023.

Adding to their depth options, the team on Friday signed right-hander Brent Honeywell to a one-year contract. The deal will pay him $725,000 if he’s in the big leagues and $200,000 if he’s in minors, according to ESPN.

The Padres also signed reserve outfielder Adam Engel to a big-league deal for 2023, filling their 40-man roster to capacity.

Ranked as high as No. 14 in Baseball America’s top-100 prospects list heading into the 2018 season, the 27-year-old Honeywell made his debut in 2021 as Tampa Bay’s opening day starter. The appearance was his first professional game since 2017 as Honeywell had been derailed by a number of injuries, including Tommy John surgery in 2018, a fractured bone in his right elbow and decompression surgery on his right ulnar nerve.

Honeywell allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings in the majors in 2021, had a 3.97 ERA over 81 1/3 innings at Triple-A Durham that year and spent 2022 in Oakland’s organization after the A’s purchased his rights in November 2021.

An olecranon stress reaction in his right elbow limited Honeywell to 20 1/3 innings (7.08 ERA) in the high minors before he was outrighted off Oakland’s 40-man roster.

Honeywell had been building up in recent weeks in the Dominican winter league, striking out 17 over 28 innings (0.96 ERA, 0.64 WHIP).

While the Padres have not said if Honeywell will start or pitch in relief, they’ve been gathering options to slot behind Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove, beginning with re-signing Nick Martinez.

The team also has signed Seth Lugo to a big-league deal and added Julio Teheran and Wilmer Font on minor league deals to compete with the likes of youngsters Adrián Morejón, Jay Groome, Reiss Knehr, Ryan Weathers, Pedro Avila and now Honeywell.

Meantime, the 31-year-old Engel arrives as an extra outfielder after hitting .224/.269/.310 with two homers and 12 steals in 119 games last year with the White Sox, quite the falloff after hitting .270/.335/.488 over 233 plate appearances the previous two seasons.

As such, Engel was nontendered after the season rather than the White Sox forking out a raise on last year’s $2 million salary.

Contract terms were not immediately known, but the league minimum in 2023 is $720,000.

The right-handed-hitting Engel played 57 games in center, 55 in right and three in left field and will compete for a spot behind an outfield rotation that, for the moment, includes Trent Grisham in center field, Juan Soto in right and Matt Carpenter seeing at-bats against right-handed pitching.

Fernando Tatis Jr. — who is not currently on the 40-man roster because of his suspension — also could figure into the outfield mix when he returns to action, as early as April 20, depending on how the rest of the offseason plays out.

That said, a full 40-man roster at this point could signal the end of significant free agent signings.

