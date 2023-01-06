ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres sign Honeywell, Engel to fill out 40-man roster

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vrq8P_0k6JWAub00

Employing a six-man rotation through large chunks of the 2022 season might have had something to do with the Padres’ horses remaining healthy and effective through their postseason push.

Perhaps the Padres will replicate that formula in 2023.

Adding to their depth options, the team on Friday signed right-hander Brent Honeywell to a one-year contract. The deal will pay him $725,000 if he’s in the big leagues and $200,000 if he’s in minors, according to ESPN.

The Padres also signed reserve outfielder Adam Engel to a big-league deal for 2023, filling their 40-man roster to capacity.

Ranked as high as No. 14 in Baseball America’s top-100 prospects list heading into the 2018 season, the 27-year-old Honeywell made his debut in 2021 as Tampa Bay’s opening day starter. The appearance was his first professional game since 2017 as Honeywell had been derailed by a number of injuries, including Tommy John surgery in 2018, a fractured bone in his right elbow and decompression surgery on his right ulnar nerve.

Honeywell allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings in the majors in 2021, had a 3.97 ERA over 81 1/3 innings at Triple-A Durham that year and spent 2022 in Oakland’s organization after the A’s purchased his rights in November 2021.

An olecranon stress reaction in his right elbow limited Honeywell to 20 1/3 innings (7.08 ERA) in the high minors before he was outrighted off Oakland’s 40-man roster.

Honeywell had been building up in recent weeks in the Dominican winter league, striking out 17 over 28 innings (0.96 ERA, 0.64 WHIP).

While the Padres have not said if Honeywell will start or pitch in relief, they’ve been gathering options to slot behind Yu Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove, beginning with re-signing Nick Martinez.

The team also has signed Seth Lugo to a big-league deal and added Julio Teheran and Wilmer Font on minor league deals to compete with the likes of youngsters Adrián Morejón, Jay Groome, Reiss Knehr, Ryan Weathers, Pedro Avila and now Honeywell.

Meantime, the 31-year-old Engel arrives as an extra outfielder after hitting .224/.269/.310 with two homers and 12 steals in 119 games last year with the White Sox, quite the falloff after hitting .270/.335/.488 over 233 plate appearances the previous two seasons.

As such, Engel was nontendered after the season rather than the White Sox forking out a raise on last year’s $2 million salary.

Contract terms were not immediately known, but the league minimum in 2023 is $720,000.

The right-handed-hitting Engel played 57 games in center, 55 in right and three in left field and will compete for a spot behind an outfield rotation that, for the moment, includes Trent Grisham in center field, Juan Soto in right and Matt Carpenter seeing at-bats against right-handed pitching.

Fernando Tatis Jr. — who is not currently on the 40-man roster because of his suspension — also could figure into the outfield mix when he returns to action, as early as April 20, depending on how the rest of the offseason plays out.

That said, a full 40-man roster at this point could signal the end of significant free agent signings.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees outfielder signs with Mets

Tim Locastro realized his childhood dream of playing for the Yankees. Now, the speedy New York native will get to stay in the city, but will move across it. The Mets and Locastro have agreed to a minor-league deal, according to a report from Sports Illustrated’s Pat Ragazzo. Want...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major Trade

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to bolster their team this offseason, completing a major trade with the Detroit Tigers. According to Mark Feinsand, an MLB network insider, the Philadelphia Phillies have acquired left-handed pitcher Gregory Soto and utility player Kody Clemens from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for infielder Nick Maton, outfielder Matt Vierling, and catcher Donny Sands.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres sign Brent Honeywell to major league deal

The Padres and right-hander Brent Honeywell are in agreement on a major league deal, reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. It’s a split deal that will pay him $725K in the majors and $200K in the minors. The Padres subsequently announced the signing. Honeywell, 28 in March, was selected by...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency

Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. hits big milestone in his rehab

Fernando Tatis Jr. has hit a big milestone in his rehabilitation process. The Athletic’s Dennis Lin reported on Friday that Tatis Jr. has been cleared to resume baseball activities. This is a positive development for the San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder who might be slightly ahead of schedule in his rehab.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

How much more do the Padres have to spend?

After exceeding the luxury tax limit in each of the last two seasons, the Padres aren’t slowing down their spending. Signing Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280M deal was the splashiest move of a busy offseason, but San Diego also made significant investments to re-sign Nick Martinez and Robert Suarez, as well as bring in other new talents in Seth Lugo and Matt Carpenter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Phillies pick up another reliever in trade with Giants

The Phillies continued to add pitching depth with another trade Monday, acquiring right-handed reliever Yunior Marte from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Erik Miller. Marte, who appeared in 39 games with the Giants in 2022, turns 28 in February. He struck out 44 and walked...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Outfielder AJ Pollock agrees to one-year deal with Mariners

Many viewed Pollock’s decision to hit free agency as rather surprising given his underwhelming season on the South Side. The 35-year-old slashed .245/.292/.389 (120-for-489) with 14 home runs, 56 RBI, 92 wRC+, 0.5 fWAR. Like the rest of the team, the veteran outfielder dealt with a couple of injuries but nothing significant enough that can be attributed to his down year.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

White Sox sign outfielder Jake Marisnick to minors deal

The White Sox have added to their outfield depth, and in the process, have created a larger battle for their fourth outfielder spot. According to Kenny Van Doren of Inside the Astros, the White Sox have signed Jake Marisnick to a minor-league deal. Should he make the MLB roster, Marisnick would be paid $1.3 million.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Sign David Freitas To Minor League Deal

The Dodgers and catcher David Freitas have signed a minor league deal, according to his transactions tracker at MLB.com. The client of PSI Sports Management will presumably receive an invitation to major league Spring Training. Freitas, 34 in March, played in the majors for three straight years beginning in 2017....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Dodgers General Manager Brandon Gomes Optimistic With Shelby Miller

A former first-round pick in the 2009 Major League Draft, Shelby Miller signing a one-year contract for $1.5 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers signals yet another chance for their pitching staff to revitalize an arm. Just like Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney demonstrated last season, the Dodgers arguably are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
80K+
Followers
123K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy