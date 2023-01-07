Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NFL Star in ICU After Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersPensacola, FL
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Related
WEAR
Benefit concert held at Pensacola Beach's Sandshaker for mourning Milton family
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- A benefit concert was held Sunday at the Sandshaker on Pensacola Beach for a Milton family who's grieving a double loss. A young mother and her son were tragically killed in an apartment fire in Jacksonville the day after Christmas. WEAR News attended part of the...
WEAR
New pediatric medical clinic to open at Pine Forest High School
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new pediatric medical clinic is opening Monday at Pine Forest High School. Community Health Northwest Florida will operate the clinic in a stand-alone building on campus. The clinic will be open to all children and teens in the community and will be a key component of...
WEAR
Pensacola Blue Wahoos president speaks on cashless transition decision
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There's mixed reaction over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos announcement that they'll no longer accept cash starting this month. The Blue Wahoos stadium will join 29 MLB teams who are currently cashless including Pensacola's affiliate, the Miami Marlins. WEAR News spoke to the team president about this transition.
WEAR
Prayer vigil held for Peyton Hillis as he remains critical after Pensacola Beach rescue
SPRINGDALE, Ark. -- The Shiloh Christian Youth Football program in Arkansas held a prayer vigil Sunday night for Peyton Hillis, who remains hospitalized after rescuing his kids from drowning last week at Pensacola Beach. The ex-NFL running back and Arkansas Razorback standout pulled four people -- including his children --...
WEAR
Arts and crafts exhibitors needed for 40th Pensacola JazzFest
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Jazz Pensacola is calling arts and crafts exhibitors to submit applications for the 2023 Pensacola JazzFest. The 40th Pensacola JazzFest at Seville Square will take place:. April 1 -- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 2 -- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The application deadline is March...
WEAR
Angel dedicated to preserving Pensacola's history
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Joe Vinson has created a project to help preserve the history of Pensacola, carrying on the legacy of his mentor and legendary historian John Appleyard. "I started my career as a graphic designer at the Appleyard agency and I credit John Appleyard 100 percent with instilling a love of local history," Joe Vinson, "Lost Pensacola" project creator said. "It was always such a pleasure to go into the office to hear him typing away on his manual typewriter."
WEAR
Applications still open for Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office 'Citizen’s Academy Class'
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is still accepting applications for its 2023 . The 2023 Citizen’s Academy Class will meet every Tuesday night from Jan. 10 through April 11 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Headquarters Training Room in Shalimar.
WEAR
Pensacola nonprofit seeks help after being evicted from its base
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An nonprofit organization in Pensacola finds itself in need of support after being evicted from its base of operations. "There is Hope" and "Huts 4 our Friends" has operated out of the location on North Davis Highway for just under two years. The organization had hoped to...
WEAR
Nearly 1,600 aspiring actors turned out for 'Sacred' casting call in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Hundreds of people stepped up Saturday for their shot at stardom in Pensacola. The makers of "Sacred" held open auditions for the series they're producing for NBC Peacock. "We're having a casting call for our up and coming episode, series of 'Sacred' -- the movie we finished...
WEAR
Deputies investigating shooting at Rowland Court in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Monday morning in Escambia County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Rowland Court at Jardine Road around 10 a.m. for shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a victim with non life-threatening injuries. Deputies are currently searching for a...
WEAR
1 suspect arrested for The Pelicans Nest shooting in Downtown Pensacola
PENASACOLA, Fla. -- A suspect was arrested Friday evening for a shooting that took place at The Pelicans Nest in Downtown Pensacola last summer. 28-year-old Michael Lamar Rudolph, of Pensacola, is charged with battery, aggravated battery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and attempted felony murder.
WEAR
NBC Peacock agreement for Pensacola show 'Sacred' in question
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Members of the local film community are turning to WEAR News questioning the legitimacy of a streaming deal with a show being filmed in Pensacola. On Saturday, local production crews for the drama "Sacred" held a casting call in Pensacola. Over 1,500 aspiring actors and actresses showed up -- and several were even cast for the show that creators announced last month was picked up by NBC's streaming service Peacock.
WEAR
Deputies capture violent fugitive in Okaloosa County following lengthy search
UPDATE - MONDAY. OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have captured a man wanted for a domestic violence incident in Okaloosa County. 29-year-old Joshua Lee Colley was taken into custody Monday afternoon at a home off Clover Street. Deputies say Colley was "a wanted violent fugitive with multiple active warrants who...
WEAR
Crestview man arrested after search in Okaloosa County charged with multiple felonies
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Crestview man wanted for a domestic violence incident, who Okaloosa County deputies were intensely searching for Sunday, has been taken into custody and charged with multiple felonies Monday. 29-year-old Joshua Colley, of Crestview, was taken into custody Monday afternoon at a home off Clover Street....
WEAR
Okaloosa County deputies search for armed suspect near Poverty Creek Road, Medfords Way
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for an armed suspect near Poverty Creek Road and Medfords Way Sunday afternoon. While the sheriff's office tracks the suspect, deputies ask all residents in the area to stay inside their homes. Deputies say they are looking for a...
WEAR
Deputies: Barrel racer dies after being thrown from horse at the Baker Rodeo
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a barrel racer was thrown from her horse and died at the Baker Rodeo Saturday afternoon. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just after 1 p.m. at the Baker Area Community Center off Highway 4. Deputies...
WEAR
Deputies: Domestic violence shooting leaves couple dead in Foley
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a husband and wife dead Saturday night in Foley, Alabama. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence related call at a residence on Greenway Drive around 10:07 p.m. Deputies say the caller identified...
WEAR
Man wanted for causing crash in Escambia County, robbing victim at gunpoint
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted in Escambia County for allegedly causing a car crash and then robbing the victim at gunpoint. Deputies are trying to locate 45-year-old Edward Jerome Butler Jr. The crash happened on Dec. 27 on the 11000th-block of North Hwy. 97 in the Walnut...
WEAR
City council members discuss possible smoking ban at parks, beaches in Destin
DESTIN, Fla. -- Destin could be closer to banning smoking tobacco at its parks and beaches. The matter was discussed by city council members at a recent meeting. Okaloosa County passed a similar ordinance last week. Councilman Jim Bagby says if they do pass such an ordinance, there would be...
WEAR
Locals react to possible death penalty for accused Okaloosa County deputy killer
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- There is new reaction Friday night to a four-count indictment handed down to the man accused of shooting an killing an Okaloosa County deputy. Over the next few weeks, the State Attorney's Office says they will review Florida state law to decide whether he should face the death penalty if convicted of killing Corporal Ray Hamilton.
Comments / 0