Pensacola, FL

WEAR

New pediatric medical clinic to open at Pine Forest High School

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new pediatric medical clinic is opening Monday at Pine Forest High School. Community Health Northwest Florida will operate the clinic in a stand-alone building on campus. The clinic will be open to all children and teens in the community and will be a key component of...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Blue Wahoos president speaks on cashless transition decision

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There's mixed reaction over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos announcement that they'll no longer accept cash starting this month. The Blue Wahoos stadium will join 29 MLB teams who are currently cashless including Pensacola's affiliate, the Miami Marlins. WEAR News spoke to the team president about this transition.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Arts and crafts exhibitors needed for 40th Pensacola JazzFest

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Jazz Pensacola is calling arts and crafts exhibitors to submit applications for the 2023 Pensacola JazzFest. The 40th Pensacola JazzFest at Seville Square will take place:. April 1 -- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 2 -- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The application deadline is March...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Angel dedicated to preserving Pensacola's history

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Joe Vinson has created a project to help preserve the history of Pensacola, carrying on the legacy of his mentor and legendary historian John Appleyard. "I started my career as a graphic designer at the Appleyard agency and I credit John Appleyard 100 percent with instilling a love of local history," Joe Vinson, "Lost Pensacola" project creator said. "It was always such a pleasure to go into the office to hear him typing away on his manual typewriter."
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola nonprofit seeks help after being evicted from its base

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- An nonprofit organization in Pensacola finds itself in need of support after being evicted from its base of operations. "There is Hope" and "Huts 4 our Friends" has operated out of the location on North Davis Highway for just under two years. The organization had hoped to...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies investigating shooting at Rowland Court in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Monday morning in Escambia County. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called to Rowland Court at Jardine Road around 10 a.m. for shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a victim with non life-threatening injuries. Deputies are currently searching for a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

1 suspect arrested for The Pelicans Nest shooting in Downtown Pensacola

PENASACOLA, Fla. -- A suspect was arrested Friday evening for a shooting that took place at The Pelicans Nest in Downtown Pensacola last summer. 28-year-old Michael Lamar Rudolph, of Pensacola, is charged with battery, aggravated battery, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and attempted felony murder.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

NBC Peacock agreement for Pensacola show 'Sacred' in question

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Members of the local film community are turning to WEAR News questioning the legitimacy of a streaming deal with a show being filmed in Pensacola. On Saturday, local production crews for the drama "Sacred" held a casting call in Pensacola. Over 1,500 aspiring actors and actresses showed up -- and several were even cast for the show that creators announced last month was picked up by NBC's streaming service Peacock.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Domestic violence shooting leaves couple dead in Foley

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a husband and wife dead Saturday night in Foley, Alabama. According to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence related call at a residence on Greenway Drive around 10:07 p.m. Deputies say the caller identified...
FOLEY, AL

