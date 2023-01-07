ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Bicyclist Struck By Car in Plaza Midwood Passes Away

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CMPD Release) — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist in the Eastway Division. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:12 p.m., Eastway Division officers responded to the 1400 block of The Plaza...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing 21-Year-Old Found Safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says that JaZavier McLaughlin, who had been missing since Friday, was found in Danville, Virginia. McLaughlin has since been reunited with his family. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old JaZavier McLaughlin. Mr. McLaughlin was last seen on foot at approximately 4:23 pm on January 3, 2023, in the 2300 block of Tipton Drive.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Police investigate shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Several vehicles were shot into Friday night at Frankie’s of Charlotte, an amusement center and arcade in Huntersville, according to a police report obtained by Channel 9. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Friday, and police found two SUVs with windows shattered because of...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Person shot in north Charlotte, paramedics say

CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to paramedics. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along North Graham Street and Amble Drive. The person who was shot was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat

GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
GASTONIA, NC
qcnews.com

Belmont woman caught in Stanley with meth, black tar heroin

STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police say a Belmont woman had several illegal drug items in her car Monday, including meth and black tar heroin. Authorities say they got an unknown problem/suspicious subject call directing them to come to the Dollar General on East Dallas Road. When they arrived, they found Amy Suzanne Evans in the parking lot. They observed her under the influence of a substance.
STANLEY, NC
WBTV

12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A 12-year-old has passed away after being hit by a car in Rock Hill earlier this week. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the juvenile was hit around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday night at the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road. Police responding...
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Woman Wins $100,000 on New Scratch-Off Game

RALEIGH, N.C. – Joyce Gilchrist of Gastonia tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game. Gilchrist bought her lucky Fire ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road in Gastonia. She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,251.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
police1.com

Police: N.C. furniture thief tried to cash in on reward for stolen property

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man tried to get a reward for returning stolen furniture — then ended up behind bars, North Carolina officials said. Deputies said furniture went missing from a Charlotte-area business before it received a call out of the blue. The 59-year-old on the line reportedly said he had the stolen items and asked if there was a reward to bring them back.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman

SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC

