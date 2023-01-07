Read full article on original website
WBTV
Woman arrested, accused of stealing man’s ashes from suitcase at Charlotte Douglas Airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested for the theft of a suitcase containing the ashes of the son of two grieving parents from Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Vatara Lachelle Lee was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with felony larceny and felony conspiracy. David White was returning home from...
16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in north Charlotte; police investigating
CHARLOTTE — A teenager was taken to the hospital this weekend after being shot in the chest in north Charlotte, according to first responders and police. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. Saturday near Davis Lake Parkway, north of David Cox Road. The victim was taken to the hospital.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Bicyclist Struck By Car in Plaza Midwood Passes Away
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CMPD Release) — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist in the Eastway Division. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:12 p.m., Eastway Division officers responded to the 1400 block of The Plaza...
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing 21-Year-Old Found Safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says that JaZavier McLaughlin, who had been missing since Friday, was found in Danville, Virginia. McLaughlin has since been reunited with his family. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old JaZavier McLaughlin. Mr. McLaughlin was last seen on foot at approximately 4:23 pm on January 3, 2023, in the 2300 block of Tipton Drive.
Police investigate shooting at Frankie’s Fun Park
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Several vehicles were shot into Friday night at Frankie’s of Charlotte, an amusement center and arcade in Huntersville, according to a police report obtained by Channel 9. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Friday, and police found two SUVs with windows shattered because of...
WBTV
14-year-old suspect accused of stealing vehicle with toddler inside in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 14-year-old is accused of stealing a car and leading police on a chase through Gaston County on Friday evening, police said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the car was stolen in the Town of Dallas. The stolen vehicle was located by police in...
Person shot in north Charlotte, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to paramedics. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along North Graham Street and Amble Drive. The person who was shot was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.
No one hurt after school bus involved in east Charlotte crash, MEDIC says
CHARLOTTE — A school bus was involved in a crash Monday morning along the Plaza near Sugar Creek Road in east Charlotte. A Channel 9 crew could see the bus with heavy frontend damage in the middle of the road and a pickup truck being towed off with heavy damage as well.
wccbcharlotte.com
Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat
GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
Gun found inside stolen car with infant inside: Gastonia PD
The incident ended around 6:30 p.m. at Highway 321 and Main Avenue's intersection.
Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses
On Friday, a judge ordered that portions of the search warrants in the case be unsealed. Queen City News is still waiting to get our hands on those documents that could bring forth even more information about the missing girl.
qcnews.com
Belmont woman caught in Stanley with meth, black tar heroin
STANLEY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Stanley Police say a Belmont woman had several illegal drug items in her car Monday, including meth and black tar heroin. Authorities say they got an unknown problem/suspicious subject call directing them to come to the Dollar General on East Dallas Road. When they arrived, they found Amy Suzanne Evans in the parking lot. They observed her under the influence of a substance.
WBTV
Silver Alert issued for missing Cleveland Co. woman last seen in Shelby
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cleveland County authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, 91-year-old Mary Jane Madigan was last seen in Shelby wearing a blue T-shirt and dark pants. Police say they believe she suffers...
WBTV
12-year-old dies after being hit by car in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - A 12-year-old has passed away after being hit by a car in Rock Hill earlier this week. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the juvenile was hit around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday night at the intersection of Celanese Road and Riverview Road. Police responding...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Woman Wins $100,000 on New Scratch-Off Game
RALEIGH, N.C. – Joyce Gilchrist of Gastonia tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won the first $100,000 prize in a new lottery game. Gilchrist bought her lucky Fire ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road in Gastonia. She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,251.
wccbcharlotte.com
MEDIC: North Charlotte Shooting Leaves One Person With Life-Threatening Injuries
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person is hurt after a shooting in North Charlotte. It happened around 4:20 on Saturday afternoon near Davis Lake Community Park off David Cox Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. There’s no word on any arrests or what led up...
WBTV
Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been six months since gunmen broke into the home of Johnny “Luke” Moore during a home invasion and shot him to death. To date, no arrests have been made in the case. As the investigation drags on, police in Gastonia say they’re...
1 dead, 1 charged following crash in Cherokee Co.
One person is dead and another person is charged following a crash in Cherokee County.
police1.com
Police: N.C. furniture thief tried to cash in on reward for stolen property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man tried to get a reward for returning stolen furniture — then ended up behind bars, North Carolina officials said. Deputies said furniture went missing from a Charlotte-area business before it received a call out of the blue. The 59-year-old on the line reportedly said he had the stolen items and asked if there was a reward to bring them back.
wccbcharlotte.com
Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman
SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
