CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD says that JaZavier McLaughlin, who had been missing since Friday, was found in Danville, Virginia. McLaughlin has since been reunited with his family. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old JaZavier McLaughlin. Mr. McLaughlin was last seen on foot at approximately 4:23 pm on January 3, 2023, in the 2300 block of Tipton Drive.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO