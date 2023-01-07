Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa County judge to decide whether 4 people will stand trial for 2022 murder
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge is expected to rule whether four people will stand trial after they were arrested for the shooting death of a woman at the Center of the Universe in 2022. It’s expected at 1:30 p.m. Monday that four of five people arrested in...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested
Tulsa Police say a man is in custody on Monday accused of leading officers on an early-morning chase. Officers say they tried to stop a pickup truck near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road at around 2 a.m., but the driver refused to stop and sped off. Tulsa Police...
bartlesvilleradio.com
New Details in Osage Co. Murder Investigation
We are learning new details about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars for killing Corey Sequichie, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Dacia Dorris, Justin Jordan, Robert McCully, Randy McDonald, Nolan Osten and...
Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.
Suspect uses mother’s name during arrest, says stolen truck was borrowed
TULSA, Okla. — A woman has been arrested after Tulsa police say she was caught with several grams of marijuana inside a stolen truck. Officers were notified about a stolen truck near Apache and Peoria on Sunday, thanks to the department’s Flock Safety System. The stolen truck was...
KOCO
69 Aryan Brotherhood gang members convicted following meth trafficking investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY — Sixty-nine Aryan Brotherhood gang members already locked up will have more time tacked on to their prison sentences following a multi-year investigation focused on trafficking meth. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that the leader – Chance Alan Wilson, who also is...
abc17news.com
12-year-old in custody in Oklahoma for fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother while parent slept upstairs, police say
A 12-year-old girl is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, according to police. The child is being held in a Tulsa juvenile detention facility, according to a Tulsa Police news release. Officers responded to a stabbing late Thursday night, the release said. When officers arrived,...
Victims identified in Turley double homicide
Tulsa County Sheriff's Office investigating a double homicide near 66th Street North and Highway 75 Thursday night.
Girl, 12, fatally stabs 9-year-old brother, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. — A 12-year-old girl is accused of fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother on Thursday at an apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call at 11:43 p.m. CST about a stabbing involving two juveniles at the River Bank Plaza Apartments.
news9.com
Hearing Held For Suspects Accused Of Shooting, Killing Woman At Tulsa's Center Of The Universe
The suspects accused of shooting and killing an 18-year-old woman at the Center of the Universe were in court Friday. The hearing was to decide if there is enough evidence to order the suspects to stand trial. After all of the arguments were made, Judge Tonya Wilson has moved any...
KTUL
Man seen wearing women's underwear as mask arrested by Tulsa police for alleged larceny
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested an alleged porch pirate with an "unusual and questionably effective" mask. On Jan. 6, Tulsa police were made aware of a porch pirate case in a neighborhood near South Olympia and West 51st. TPD says they were provided...
bartlesvilleradio.com
OCSO Searching for Convenience Store Burglary Suspect Near Sand Springs
The Osage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at the Shop and Save Convenience Store at State Highway 97 and Shell Creek Road near Sand Springs on Saturday at about 2:40am. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, It appears that a male with most of his...
Juvenile justice policy expert weighs in on Thursday night’s fatal stabbing between young siblings
TULSA, Okla. — The stabbing that left a 9-year-old boy dead allegedly at the hands of his 12-year-old sister has neighbors and mothers shocked and heartbroken. Savannah, who declined to give her last name, lives at the same complex as the killing. She told FOX23 she is rethinking mental healthcare when it comes to her children, and she said she wants to be more aware of situations like this.
Tulsa County Deputies Identify 2 People Found Dead At Home In Turley
Tulsa County Deputies have released new details after two people were found dead at a home in Turley on Thursday night. Deputies say just after 9 p.m., they received a call that two people had been shot in a shed behind a trailer near 66th Street North and Highway 75.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Man arrested after being recognized wearing underwear as mask in porch pirate cases
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has arrested an alleged “Porch Pirate with an unusual and questionably effective mask,” according to a TPD social media post. TPD said they were made aware of a porch pirate case in west Tulsa on January 6. According to...
news9.com
Authorities Investigate After 2 Found Dead At Home In Tulsa
Two people were found dead in a building behind a trailer Thursday night, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO identified the victims as 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins. Investigators say Culkins lives with her family in a mobile home near 66th Street North and Highway 75 that they rent from McElfresh. Both victims appear to have been shot, according to investigators, but the Medical Examiner's Office will determine the exact cause of death.
KOKI FOX 23
Man, woman found dead in Turley identified
TURLEY, Okla. — A man and a woman were found dead in Turley Thursday night in what the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling a “double murder.”. TCSO said a woman found the bodies of 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins in a building behind a mobile home on 66th Street North near Highway 75 around 10:00 p.m. Thursday night.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa County man faces decades in prison for neglecting a severely burned infant
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man faces decades in prison after neglecting an injured infant. Content Warning: The following article contains graphic descriptions of child neglect. Taylor Reece Ryon, 28, entered a blind plea Thursday. He was sentenced to 30 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections...
Pryor man arrested after road rage incident leaves woman with broken nose
PRYOR, Okla. — A Pryor man has been arrested after a road rage incident that left a woman with a broken nose, according to a social media post from the Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD). PCPD said at around 1 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2022 they responded to a...
fourstateshomepage.com
Oklahoma man pleads guilty to his second homicide in 30 years – how long will his sentence be this time?
TULSA, Okla. – An Ottawa County man pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge in connection to the death of Toni Elizabeth Moran. Jimmy Gene Kelly Jr., 53, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Tulsa to second-degree murder in Indian Country and felon in possession of a firearm.
