California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murderMalek SherifPasadena, CA
theavtimes.com
Online fundraiser established for crash victim, suspected DUI driver out on bond
LITTLEROCK – Loved ones have created an online fundraiser for Esmeralda “Esme” Rangel, the 23-year-old Littlerock woman who died Thursday when the vehicle she was riding in was broadsided by a suspected drunk driver who allegedly ran a stop sign in the Sun Village area. Those wishing...
Camaro Fleeing California Police Causes Fatal Accident
Police chases are dangerous and sadly they sometimes end in one or more fatalities. What’s even worse is when an innocent bystander is killed, like what happened to the driver of a BMW in Orange County, California recently. A suspect in a Camaro was fleeing from Orange County Sheriff’s deputies at what we assume was a high rate of speed when he hit the BMW in an intersection.
Solo Vehicle Crash Topples Light Post
Newhall, Santa Clarita, CA: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Newhall Station deputies responded to a solo vehicle collision involving a light post Sunday night, Jan. 8, around 8:30 p.m. at Valle Del Oro and Deputy Jake Drive in the Newhall community of the city of Santa Clarita. When deputies...
NBC Los Angeles
Tour Bus, Two Other Vehicles Collide on Pomona Freeway in Diamond Bar
Westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway were temporarily shut down in Diamond Bar tonight when a tour bus and two other vehicles collided in the far left lanes, sending three people to hospitals. The crash was reported at 5:17 p.m. on the westbound Pomona Freeway just east of Diamond Bar...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID women killed in Antelope Valley crash
PALMDALE, Calif. – Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and...
Vehicle Slams into Tree, Takes Out Water Line
La Mirada, Los Angeles County, CA: Speed is believed to be a factor in a solo vehicle crash that totaled a red sports car early Saturday morning in the city of La Mirada. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to the 14700 block of Alondra Boulevard shortly before 12:45 a.m., Jan. 7, regarding a vehicle that crashed into a tree.
vvng.com
5 Injured in Apple Valley Crash Sunday night
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Five people were injured in a crash in Apple Valley Sunday night. The three-vehicle crash happened on January 8th, at 5:56 p.m., in the 19400 block of Tomahawk Road, between Pamlico and Choco Roads, and involved three vehicles; a silver 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan, an older model white Toyota Tacoma, and a dark colored 2000 Ford F250.
kvta.com
Two People Dead In Oxnard Crash
Two people are dead in a vehicle crash in Oxnard early Sunday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Perkins Road and Campbell Way at 3:58 AM Sunday where they found a pickup truck had crashed into some parked vehicles. The pickup had been traveling southbound on Perkins...
Investigation Continues Into Deputy-Involved Shooting At Bouquet Canyon Murder Scene
Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) continue to look for answers in the murder of a woman and subsequent officer-involved shooting death of a man at the scene north of Santa Clarita. According to the LASD, homicide investigators responded to the intersection of Bouquet Canyon and Spunky Canyon Roads to investigate circumstances ...
kclu.org
Two die in South Coast traffic accident
Two young women are dead following an early morning traffic accident in Ventura County. It happened early Sunday morning, in Oxnard. Police say just before 4 a.m., a car headed Southbound on Perkins Road, near Pleasant Valley Road hit some parked vehicles. It then flipped on its side, and ended up crashing into some more parked vehicles.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Doctor Charged With Attempted Murder After Driving Family 250 Feet Off Cliff
A Pasadena radiologist was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after he drove a Tesla 250 feet off a cliff in San Mateo, CA. on Monday, Jan. 2. According to the California Highway Patrol, Dharmesh A. Patel, 42, of Pasadena, his wife, 41, and two children – ages 4 and 7 – were inside the Tesla when the car plunged off the side of a cliff at a spot known as the Devil’s Slide.
kvta.com
Two People Dead In Ventura Crash
Ventura police say two people were killed in a solo vehicle crash into a building early Sunday morning. It happened at 12:13 AM in the 4200 block of Market Street near Donlon Street. Police say that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Market at what appears to have been a...
2urbangirls.com
Four injured in single-vehicle crash on South Bay freeway
HAWTHORNE, Calif. – At least four people were rushed to hospitals from a single-vehicle crash Sunday on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Hawthorne, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 3:57 a.m. to the northbound freeway, at West El Segundo Boulevard, a county fire department dispatcher said.
2urbangirls.com
Vehicle crashes into Lomita business
LOMITA, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – A vehicle crashed into a business Jan. 7. A single-vehicle traffic accident left one vehicle inside of a business on the corner of Lomita Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue, Saturday night. Agustin’s Exotic Birds and Reptiles was struck around 9:40 p.m. when a vehicle traveling southbound...
scvnews.com
LASD Investigating Stabbing Death, Deputy-Involved Shooting
Homicide investigators responded to the scene to investigate circumstances surrounding the death of a female adult found stabbed Sunday, Jan. 8, at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. During the course of their investigation into the homicide, investigators and deputies saw an adult male walking on a dirt access road adjacent to the road where the body of the female was discovered. The dirt access road is private, and cordoned off by a barbed wire fence.
2 killed, 1 injured when vehicle plows into building in Ventura County
Two people were killed Sunday in a traffic collision in Ventura County and a third victim suffered serious injuries. The crash unfolded overnight in the 4200 block of Market Street. There, police responded to a call regarding a single vehicle crash into a building. When officers arrived, they located two victims deceased inside the vehicle. The victims were identified as Ventura residents, Antony Moctezuma, age 21, and Agustin De Paz, age 19. An additional passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. "Preliminary investigation and evidence at the scene indicate that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to colliding with the building," police said in a news release. An investigation is underway. Anyone with more information about this crash was asked to call Chris Wilson, a traffic collision investigator, at (805) 339-4366.
signalscv.com
Woman stabbed to death, suspect shot and killed by law enforcement
A woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning in Bouquet Canyon and the suspect was later shot and killed by law enforcement officers, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau responded to the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, near...
Antelope Valley Press
Three-vehicle crash near stop sign leaves two women dead
PALMDALE — Two women were killed, Thursday, in a crash involving three vehicles at a stop sign. The crash was reported, at about 2:40 p.m., at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol.
signalscv.com
Shooting in Canyon Country sends three to hospital
A shooting on the 28800 block of Prairie Lane in Canyon Country at approximately 10:20 p.m. Saturday sent three people to the hospital, according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Peters said the Fire Department was on the scene until 10:55, which was...
mynewsla.com
Two Women Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d
Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and 23-year-old Esmeralda Rangel of...
