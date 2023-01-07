ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Saudi Arabia's PIF is 'emerging as a possible bidder for WWE if it puts itself up for sale'

By Jake Fenner For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The latest sporting endeavor for the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia could lie in the form of professional wrestling.

If the WWE plans to put itself up for sale the PIF could be a possible bidder, according to reports from Front Office Sports.

Of the $620billion in assets the PIF controls, some of the most visible purchases it has made in the last few years have been sports properties.

In 2021, the Saudis became the majority owner of Premier League club Newcastle United . In 2022, they bankrolled LIV Golf's attempt to dethrone the PGA Tour as the premier golf competition in the world.

Now, their attention could turn toward wrestling. Saudi Arabia and the WWE have strengthened their relationship in the past decade.

In 2018, the WWE hosted the 'Greatest Royal Rumble' at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah - which marked the first WWE event held in Saudi Arabia.

WWE would later commit to putting on a series of events known as 'WWE Crown Jewel' that will take place as part of a ten-year deal.

These agreements have all been touted as part of 'Saudi Vision 2030' - a framework to help diversify the kingdom's economy and strengthen certain sectors under Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AkBkF_0k6JV5cQ00

This report comes after the Stamford, Connecticut based company announced that former executive Vince McMahon would be returning to the board after an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct and infidelity.

Vince McMahon is married to Linda McMahon - a two-time failed Republican candidate for Connecticut's seats on the United States Senate and the Administrator of the Small Business Administration under former president Donald Trump.

Vince had retired from the WWE board in July - with reports later revealing he paid more than $12m to suppress any allegations.

Rumors that a sale could be imminent may have gathered more steam after a letter from McMahon was published today.

'I believe WWE has a unique opportunity during this critical juncture to maximize value for its shareholders and all other stakeholders,' McMahon wrote.

'Specifically, given the rapidly evolving media landscape in which more and more companies are seeking to own the intellectual property offered on their streaming platforms - I firmly believe that the best thing to do for all of WWE´s shareholders and other stakeholders is to undertake a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IKwJQ_0k6JV5cQ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oavMS_0k6JV5cQ00

If the sale is floated, FOS expects other potential suitors to challenge the Saudis for the company - which brought in $1.095bn in revenue back in 2021.

FOS floated Amazon, Comcast, Fox Corporation, Liberty Media, Endeavor, and CAA as possible bidders.

PIF's involvement in this will raise more allegations of 'sports washing' to cover up its history of human rights abuses and its mistreatment of women.

McMahon bought the WWE - previously known as the World Wrestling Federation or WWF - from his father back in 1982.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HOkAu_0k6JV5cQ00

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Gizmodo

Saudi Arabian Espionage Operation Reportedly Forced Wikimedia to Ban Saudi-Based Team of Administrators

Two privileged administrators of online encyclopedia Wikipedia were reportedly arrested by Saudi Arabian officials. The pair have been sentenced to 32 and eight years in prison for editing conflict critical of the government. The prison sentences predated a larger alleged Saudi espionage operation within the company which ultimately led Wikipedia to terminate each and every one of its administrators operating in the country.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
wrestlingworld.co

Vince McMahon Officially Returns to WWE, Stephanie McMahon Calls for All Hands Meeting

Earlier today, WWE issued a press release to announce that Vince McMahon is officially back on the Board of Directors. “Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board,” said Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque. “We also welcome back Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to our Board of Directors. Together, we look forward to exploring all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.”
CNN

Vince McMahon returns to WWE as a board member

Former World Wrestling Entertainment chief executive Vince McMahon is returning to the company as a board member, after a six-month hiatus following a hush money and sexual harassment scandal.
ringsidenews.com

WWE Plans To Sell The Company Before Negotiating New Television Deal

Vince McMahon’s return to WWE was pulled off thanks to a cut-throat business move. As majority shareholder, Vince McMahon made it clear that he would not approve any media rights deals without him on the Board of Directors. Vince McMahon got what he wants, and this could result in a massive change for the company before those television deals even kick off.
a-z-animals.com

The Flag of Saudi Arabia: History, Meaning, and Symbolism

What do you picture when you think of Saudi Arabia? Is it the vast, scorching hot desert? The humped camels ridden by men in all-white robes? Or do you think of Aladdin and his magic carpet swiftly flying over the colorful towns and pungent smells of flavorful spices? Countries from different parts of the world boast various kinds of culture, and those from the Middle East are remarkable and unforgettable, to say the least.
kalkinemedia.com

Saudi Arabia lifts restriction on hajj pilgrim numbers

Saudi Arabia will not impose limits on the number of hajj pilgrims this year, a Saudi minister said Monday, after three years of restrictions to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. "The number of pilgrims will return to what it was before the pandemic, without any age limit," Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq al-Rabiah told reporters in Riyadh.
US News and World Report

Saudi Arabia to Host Pre-Pandemic Numbers for 2023 Haj Pilgrimage Season

RIYADH (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia will remove COVID-19 restrictions for the 2023 haj season and host pre-pandemic numbers of pilgrims, the kingdom's ministry of haj and umrah said on Monday. In 2019, the last year before the pandemic struck, some 2.6 million people performed the haj. The kingdom allowed only limited...
stillrealtous.com

WWE Reportedly Takes First Step Toward Potential Sale

Business has certainly picked up for WWE so far in 2023 as Vince McMahon has returned to the company to pursue a potential sale of WWE ahead of media rights negotiations. CNBC is reporting that WWE has hired JPMorgan to advise the company on a potential sale according to people familiar with the situation. It was also noted that JPMorgan declined to comment and a WWE spokesperson could not be reached for comment.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

720K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy