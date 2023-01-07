ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio Judge Pinkey Carr resigns

By Peggy Gallek, Ed Gallek
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a Cleveland judge suspended last year has officially resigned and will not be coming back to the bench.

The I-Team found that Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr resigned by e-mail Dec. 9.

The e-mail went to the “Director of Personnel”.

It said, “Please accept this e-mail correspondence effective today, December 9, 2022, as my resignation from my position as Judge for Cleveland Municipal Court. Please advise, via telephone if there is any documentation I need to complete for my resignation.”

In October, she was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court. She’d been accused of issuing arrest warrants for people not showing up to court even when they didn’t have to be there. Plus, investigators had said the Judge had lied to them.

After the judge’s suspension, retired Lakewood Judge Pat Carroll has been appointed to take Carr’s seat until voters elect her replacement in a future election.

Oddly, even after the suspension, the court still assigned cases to Judge Carr, but the court says the retired Lakewood judge has been hearing her cases, and now, she is no longer on the “assignment draw.”

Judge Michelle Earley, the administrative and presiding judge, of the municipal court said she had a family emergency that needed her attention during the “latter half of the month of December.”

“When I returned back to the office this week, she was taken off the assignment draw,” the judge said.

