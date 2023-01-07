It's a stressful day for Titans fans

Welcome to the Daily Briefing, and welcome back to the stress of winner-take-all football. I'm Nick Suss, the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean, and I'm here to tell you everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Everything comes down to tonight for the Tennessee Titans. The Titans (7-9) visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8) this evening (7:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN) in a de facto playoff game to end the regular season. If the Titans win, they'll win the AFC South for the third-straight season and make the playoffs for the fourth year in a row. If the Titans lose, their season ends on a seven-game skid and kickstarts an offseason expected to be full of roster and front office changes.

With so much at stake, Mike Vrabel and the Titans coaches are handing the ball to quarterback Joshua Dobbs, making just his second NFL start six years after finishing up his college days at Tennessee. The Titans seem healthier than they've been in months behind Dobbs. Running back Derrick Henry will be back in the lineup without an injury designation, as will defensive linemen Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry.

But the Jaguars are hot. They've won four straight, including a 36-22 win over the Titans on Dec. 11. They've only given up six points in their last two games and are competing for their first playoff berth since 2017.

This is going to be a stressful game for Titans fans to watch. It's a playoffs-like game, but with the added twist of a loss meaning going into the offseason on one of the longest losing streaks in team history. A win erases so much of that woe, but sets up even more gut-wringing stress next week with another playoff game.

Hope y'all enjoy the stress!

Thanks for reading! There's more for you below.

