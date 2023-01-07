ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee County, KS

Failure to repay bank loans earns Kansas man $184,000 fine

By Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uV6BJ_0k6JUYvD00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A man from Shawnee County has been ordered to repay more than $180,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a Kansas bank.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office said that Justin Vasquez, 41, of Topeka was sentenced on Friday on three felony counts of impairing a security interest. Vasquez was ordered to pay a Shawnee County bank $184,936 and serve 12 months of probation. Vasquez pleaded no contest to the charges in November 2022.

Click here for more Crime stories | KSNT.com

Vasquez was found to have secured loans totaling $416,000 between May 2017 and December 2017 for buying cattle, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Vasquez was required by the terms of the loans to use the proceeds of the sale of the cattle to pay back his loans. Vasquez sold the cattle between June 2017 and June 2019 but did not repay the loan. He initially claimed the cattle were stolen but later admitted that they had been sold.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Hiland Dairy to pay $140K to Oklahoma man following breach of ADA

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Hiland Dairy will pay $140,000 to an Oklahoma man after they withdrew a job offer because he was “legally blind” which is a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Equal Employment and Opportunity Commission says on Friday, Jan. 6, that Hiland Dairy...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man ordered to repay bank $185K for failing to pay back loans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been ordered to pay $185,000 in restitution for failing to repay loans to a Shawnee Co. bank. Justin Vasquez, 41, of Topeka, was sentenced on three felony counts of impairing a security interest by the Shawnee Co. District Court. A judge sentenced Vasquez to pay a Shawnee Co. Bank $184,936 and 12 months of probation.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka volunteers celebrates Shawnee County law enforcement

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Today is National Law Enforcement Day, and a group of Topeka volunteers is showing its support all day and night. The group is holding a 24-hour meal donation providing law enforcement a free meal any time of the day. Volunteers have been handing them out since midnight, and they will be out […]
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023

KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
LANSING, KS
WIBW

KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
LANSING, KS
KSNT News

How much money is Gage Park missing out on?

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The “Vote Gage Park” ballot measure passed in November as voters showed they were ready to start supporting the park. However, the 0.2% sales tax increase isn’t being collected quite yet. “It’s been estimated that over the year, this tax will bring in about $8 million,” State Representative Fred Patton said. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police ID person killed in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police have released the name of a person found dead in a weekend shooting. Shawn Carter, 45, of Topeka, was found dead Sunday morning near 13th and Madison in Southeast Topeka, police said Monday. Police said Carter was shot to death. Officers were dispatched to the shooting at 8:51 a.m. Sunday.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Catalytic converter thefts surge in Topeka, police offer solution

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s City Council will soon consider a new ordinance to combat catalytic converter thefts. Those behind the proposal hope it will give police the tools they need to stop what’s becoming one of the most common and expensive property crimes in recent history. Topeka police say the city has seen a steady […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Change is coming to the Shawnee County Commission

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Commission currently holds meetings every Monday and Thursday to vote on local matters, but that is being changed. Now, every Monday will be a work day where department heads can present their proposals and the commissioners will have more time to discuss it before giving their official decision during […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was rear-ended by a Topeka man on an interstate in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and I-70 in Kansas City with reports of an injury crash.
MERRIAM, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas legislators touch base on what they want to see in 2023

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Lawmakers in the Sunflower State head back to Topeka on Monday for the start of the 2023 legislative season. A couple of them spoke to business leaders and educators Friday in Pittsburg. For more than two decades the Pittsburg Area Chamber of Commerce has hosted a...
PITTSBURG, KS
1350kman.com

Manhattan man jailed for charges of violating the Offender Registration Act

RCPD jailed a Manhattan man for an alleged offender registration violation Friday afternoon. 23-year-old Kendrick Lavell Collins, Jr. of Riverchase is charged with one count of Aggravated Violation of the Offender Registration Act, and two counts of Violation of the Offender Registration Act – 1st Conviction. Court documents show...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. Sheriff deputies work to identify shooting suspect

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a suspect in a recent shooting outside Baby Dolls. Abigail Christian, a spokesperson for the SNSO, said that the sheriff’s office is trying to identify an individual connected to a shooting outside Baby Dolls. Shortly before 2 a.m. on Dec. 31, […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

City officials ready to vote on proposed catalytic converter theft ordinance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On January 10, city officials will meet to discuss the new proposed ordinance to crack down on the rising number of catalytic converter thefts. With the rise in catalytic converters in Topeka. In 2021, TPD reported 123 thefts, and this year they are seeing a weekly trend. These valuable parts can be quickly removed from a vehicle, but the damage done can be costly. Doug Chilson, Big O Tires manager, said his shop has been dealing with this ongoing issue.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy