Bernalillo, NM

KRQE News 13

Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say

Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say

See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/downtown-stabbing-kills-1-in-albuquerque-police-say/.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus

Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus

Full story: https://www.krqe.com/news/crime/updates-for-suspects-in-shooting-on-university-of-new-mexico-campus/.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Road rage shooting allegedly involved Valencia high students

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Valencia High School student has been arrested for an alleged road rage shooting last week. The sheriff’s office says it happened on the 100 block of Van Camp in El Cerro Mission on Thursday. Several shots were fired and hit a vehicle. Inside the vehicle were several Valencia high students. The […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man convicted in 2008 murder kills sister and himself, police say

Man convicted in 2008 murder kills sister and himself, police say

Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/man-convicted-in-2008-murder-kills-sister-and-himself-police-say/.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event

[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Possible changes coming to Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Newly elected Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen hosted a sit down with local news media for an informational question and answer session. KOAT was invited and asked the sheriff about several topics including pausing its appearance on a reality TV show, cracking down on noise complaints and what's next for its helicopter program after a deadly crash in 2021.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Man charged with strangulation after standoff in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — After responding Saturday morning to a call from a local hospital that a woman had been battered, Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) officers went to an apartment on South Meadows Road, intending to arrest the man she said had assaulted her. The woman's injuries indicated...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

13-year-old girl, man charged in Alamogordo drive-by shooting

13-year-old girl, man charged in Alamogordo drive-by shooting

Read here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/13-year-old-girl-man-charged-in-alamogordo-drive-by-shooting/.
ALAMOGORDO, NM

