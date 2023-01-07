[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 3 DAYS AGO