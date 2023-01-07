Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
The task force that came to help the UNM Children’s Hospital deal with a massive influx of pediatric respiratory cases is leaving
The task force that came to help the UNM Children's Hospital deal with a massive influx of pediatric respiratory cases is leaving
Man accused of strangling woman, barricading himself in apartment in Santa Fe
The suspect was a 27-year-old man.
KRQE News 13
Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say
Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say
Trial begins for man accused of shooting at New Mexico State Police Officer
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The federal trial began Monday for Robert Nelson, the man accused of shooting at a New Mexico State Police Officer. Nelson is charged with attempted murder after investigators say he shot at the officer during a traffic stop near Laguna in 2020. Officer Sharron Duran, who was also commissioned with a federal task […]
Shooting near University of New Mexico injures two juveniles
More information will be added to this article as it is released.
Police: One in custody, linked to shots fired at homes & offices of Albuquerque elected leaders
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a man is in custody and thought to linked to at least one shooting at the homes and offices of Albuquerque-area elected leaders in December and January. APD made the announcement at a sudden and brief news conference Monday afternoon. The man who has been placed in custody has not been […]
KRQE News 13
Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus
Updates for suspects in shooting on University of New Mexico campus
Road rage shooting allegedly involved Valencia high students
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Valencia High School student has been arrested for an alleged road rage shooting last week. The sheriff’s office says it happened on the 100 block of Van Camp in El Cerro Mission on Thursday. Several shots were fired and hit a vehicle. Inside the vehicle were several Valencia high students. The […]
Pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition after Bernalillo County crash
Area traffic has been shut down.
KRQE News 13
Man convicted in 2008 murder kills sister and himself, police say
Man convicted in 2008 murder kills sister and himself, police say
KRQE News 13
KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event
[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
‘She was so full of life’: Family remembers teen killed at Albuquerque house party
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jada Gonzales is being remembered as a giving person with a kind spirit and a smile that could light up a room. “The day before she had passed away, she was working. She volunteered to make these signs for the library and I think that in itself speaks of how she gave […]
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office donates over $4,000 to cancer foundation
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office announced it raised more than $4,600 for New Mexicans battling cancer. This was part of the annual “No Shave November” fundraising drive. In the past year, the deputies wore pink arm patches on their uniforms to show support and awareness for those affected by cancer. According to […]
Bernalillo County authorities investigate ‘suspicious death’ in South Valley
Violent crimes and homicide detectives are investigating the case as a suspicious death.
ABQ man seen shooting at dog with pellet gun ordered to pay dog’s family
The 2020 incident was captured on video.
Santa Fe film office offering free training opportunity
Applicants must be 18 or older and live in the county.
KOAT 7
Possible changes coming to Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. — Newly elected Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen hosted a sit down with local news media for an informational question and answer session. KOAT was invited and asked the sheriff about several topics including pausing its appearance on a reality TV show, cracking down on noise complaints and what's next for its helicopter program after a deadly crash in 2021.
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos Police Release Names Of Brother And Sister Found Deceased Wednesday In Denver Steels Area Home
Los Alamos Police Release Names Of Brother And Sister Found Deceased Wednesday In Denver Steels Area Home

The home at 3536 Pueblo Drive in the Denver Steels area in which LAPD officers discovered the bodies of a brother and sister Wednesday afternoon. The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Courtesy/LAPD.

The Los Alamos Police Department (LAPD) was called to 3536 Pueblo Drive in the...
KOAT 7
Man charged with strangulation after standoff in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. — After responding Saturday morning to a call from a local hospital that a woman had been battered, Santa Fe Police Department (SFPD) officers went to an apartment on South Meadows Road, intending to arrest the man she said had assaulted her. The woman's injuries indicated...
KRQE News 13
13-year-old girl, man charged in Alamogordo drive-by shooting
13-year-old girl, man charged in Alamogordo drive-by shooting
