Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State
The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
KCRG.com
Pileup crash kills two, injures others in Johnson County
Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel.
UPDATE: ‘Endangered’ Iowa girl found safe in Missouri
UPDATE — The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Fallon Wells has been located safe in Missouri. She is currently with law enforcement and human services officials. The circumstances surrounding her reported disappearance are still under investigation. ORIGINAL STORY: MOUNT AYR, Iowa — The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation […]
Kansas shooting suspect identified, arrested in Missouri
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The suspect of a recent shooting in Brown County has been arrested by law enforcement. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mark A. Edmundson, 48, of St. Joseph, Missouri, a suspect in a recent shooting, has been arrested by the St. Joseph Police Department. A non-fatal shooting was reported at […]
homegrowniowan.com
Rime ice vs. hoarfrost in Iowa
Freezing fog painted a pretty picture in Iowa this morning, but also created icy roads that, tragically, likely contributed to a deadly pileup on Interstate 80 near Iowa City. Fog is forecast again for Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, in Iowa, so take care on the roads. Meteorologists refer to the...
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
kiow.com
Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Lakes See Good Ice Cover
Come along on a virtual ice fishing adventure with Iowa DNR on Jan. 14 at 9 a.m. Join Iowa DNR Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes for an introduction to ice fishing that will have you ready to gear up and get out on the ice. Iowa DNR Boater Education Coordinator Susan Stocker will be on hand to talk about general ice safety and flotation devices you can use.
kiow.com
Sunday Talk: Pate Talks About Human Trafficking in Northern Iowa
Sex trafficking, open borders, and other factors are leading to an increasing number of women and children being trafficked against their will through northern Iowa. Area officials are continually on the lookout for the offenders who move their slaves on local roads and highways. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate...
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: 40 years ago, truckers voted to go on strike
DES MOINES, Iowa — Forty years ago, truckers in Iowa went on strike, blaming large increases in the fees the truckers paid to the government. Watch the video above to learn more about the strike and what led up to it in January of 1983.
Father and son find elk antler attached to skull plate while fishing in Missouri
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. – A father and son found an elk antler attached to a skull plate while fishing in Worth County, Missouri. Sam Clarkson and his dad Ben found the antler while fishing on Sowards Ford Access on the Grand River. The Missouri Department of Conservation said, “an MDC agent issued a Wildlife Disposition […]
Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics
A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely. The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In...
District 23 Representative Ray Sorensen discusses goals for next Legislative Session
(Adair Co) Iowa House District 23 Representative Ray Sorensen is all set for the next Legislative Session. Sorensen said they will gavel in at 10:00 a.m. on Monday and that is when they will swear in Representatives and Senators and go over seat assignments. He said the big kick-off to the session will be Tuesday when Governor Reynolds gives her State of the State.
Iowa secretary of state will file bill to add members to recount board members
(The Center Square) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing legislation that provides more flexibility for the makeup of recount boards. Recount boards, which currently have three members for counties with 15,000 to 49,000 people, would increase to five members. Counties with more than 50,000 people would have seven-member boards, Pate said in a Jan. 6 news release. Recount board members, apart from one designee from each candidate, would be precinct election officials the judicial district’s chief judge selects.
Twin Cities woman dies in St. Louis County snowmobile accident
MORCOM TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police say a Twin Cities woman died in a snowmobile accident Saturday afternoon in northern Minnesota.First responders were dispatched to a report of a snowmobile accident shortly after 1 p.m. on the Bearskin snowmobile trail about 30 miles north of Hibbing.The 55-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene, the St. Louis County Sheriff's office says. She was the only occupant of the snowmobile when it lost control, hitting a tree.The accident is under investigation.Two people also died as a result of a snowmobile accident in Isanti County earlier this week.
WATCH: Updated track of Mid-Missouri snow forecast
ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather's Jessica Hafner gives an update on the snow expected to fall on Mid-Missouri on Saturday night. The post WATCH: Updated track of Mid-Missouri snow forecast appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Court hearing involving huge bank fraud case is postponed
The first court hearing associated with what has been labeled one of the state’s largest bank fraud cases in history has been postponed to Tuesday.
Red Oak Man arrested for Third Time in One Week
(Red Oak) A Red Oak man faces numerous charges following his third arrest in the same week in Montgomery County. Deputies arrested 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Red Oak at 8:24 a.m. on Saturday for two Page County Warrants, Violation of Probation on original charges of 3rd – Degree Burglary, 4th-Degree Criminal Mischief, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Additionally, Linfor took off running, leading Deputies on a short foot pursuit. Officers caught him in the 500 block of Grimes and charged him with Interference with Official Acts. Deputies transported Linfor to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $4,300.00 bond.
kmaland.com
2 arrested in separate incidents in Montgomery County Saturday morning
(Red Oak) -- Two arrests were reported by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Jeffery Christopher Potter of Elliott was arrested in Elliott on a Pottawattamie County warrant for violation of probation. Potter was held on $2,000 bond. Additionally, 54-year-old...
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
KCRG.com
Areas of freezing fog possible through Monday morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A relatively quiet weather pattern continues, but the potential for fog is with us once again. Some indications are that fog may be more widespread in the north tonight, but be on the lookout all across eastern Iowa. With sub-freezing temperatures, some slick roads are possible where fog forms. Use caution if driving in an area of fog, as the ice or frost on the road will be hard to see. Temperatures drop into the upper 10s and low 20s.
Comments / 0