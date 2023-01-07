ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Water hyacinth taking over Cape Coral canals

By Alex Howard
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483HMf_0k6JUOLB00

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — It might have beautiful flowers, but an aquatic plant is taking over the freshwater canals of Cape Coral.

Water hyacinth was introduced into Florida in the 1880s, but by the 1960s, it had covered more than 120,000 acres of public lakes and rivers – that’s 25 percent of Lake Okeechobee.

Its biggest hazard is that it grows so thick that it can stop boats in their tracks, clogging waterways in the process. That’s exactly what happened to the Boris Canal in the City of Cape Coral, which is now covered in a carpet of green.

“It’s one of the most invasive obnoxious plants in all of the world,” said Jason Cull, the operations manager with the Lee County Hyacinth Control District (LCHCD).

Water Hyacinth was first imported from South America as an ornamental plant, renowned for its bright purple flowers. But upon its introduction to Florida, it quickly came to dominate fresh water, like the Caloosahatchee River.

“It’s a plant that has daughter plants coming off of it, so you can see these daughter plants grow off of it. It grows, and another grows off of that,” Cull said.

When it got so thick that boats were no longer able to navigate the Caloosahatchee River, Hyacinth Control was born. Now the task of controlling it is a full-time job.

“There’s an integrated management style, where we are doing mechanical, chemical, and we are doing biological,” Cull said.

Alongside targeted herbicide treatments, LCHCD uses large mechanical harvesters to remove it from the water’s surface.

“It can almost double in size every two weeks. It grows faster than you can harvest it almost,” Cull said.

But all that biomass has to go somewhere. In Cape Coral, the Boris Canal’s Hyacinth is dumped in a nearby vacant lot, where its eventually picked up and dumped in a horticulture disposal site.

Surprisingly though, some animals can eat it, like manatees. They’re known to feed on it in freshwater environments where it grows, like Lake Okeechobee. Over the years, there have been some pretty wild ideas on how to control it.

“When they first had this come into the United States, they actually considered bringing in hippopotamus,” Cull said.

But for now, all they can do is contain its spread and encourage others not to teach it. It’s even a federal crime for someone to transport it.

“It’s a very attractive plant. That’s why people brought it here. Unfortunately, it’s very attractive, it has bright flowers, and it blooms pretty often in the summer,” said Lee Martin, an aquatic biologist. “Very beautiful. But its dangerous beauty.”

