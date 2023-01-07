Some car companies have a long history of being the underdog, whether that be down to lackluster products, botched management tactics, or a lack of brand identity. Maserati has arguably suffered from all those in some regard. Not to mention, the company has been sold off and traded from one parent to another almost constantly until only a few years ago. This has impacted Maserati's ability to innovate and focus on what sets them apart from every other company. But on the precipice of its electrified era, Maserati is looking to stand out from the crowd with a revamped lineup of cool and sporty EVs.

1 DAY AGO