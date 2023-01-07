Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Hypersquare Steering On Road Cars By 2026, Peugeot CEO Says
A decade on from the introduction of its i-Cockpit dashboard, Peugeot is preparing to make another leap in the way drivers interact with its cars. CEO Linda Jackson says the Hypersquare steering wheel seen on the Inception Concept unveiled at CES this week will be fitted to a Peugeot road car by 2026.
Top Speed
Maserati CEO Previews The Brand's Electrified And "Mainstream" Future
Some car companies have a long history of being the underdog, whether that be down to lackluster products, botched management tactics, or a lack of brand identity. Maserati has arguably suffered from all those in some regard. Not to mention, the company has been sold off and traded from one parent to another almost constantly until only a few years ago. This has impacted Maserati's ability to innovate and focus on what sets them apart from every other company. But on the precipice of its electrified era, Maserati is looking to stand out from the crowd with a revamped lineup of cool and sporty EVs.
Engadget
Volkswagen unveils its upcoming ID.7 EV sedan at CES 2023
Volkswagen's ID family of electric vehicles, which already includes the highly-anticipated ID.Buzz and more sedate ID.4, grew by one on Tuesday. The German automaker unveiled its ID.7 electric sedan ahead of CES 2023, in a eye-crossing orange and black camo scheme that hides an illuminating surprise. Yes, it lights up.
2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports
When finding the perfect car you can't go wrong with Toyota new cars. Here are the best under $30,000 according to Consumer Reports. The post 2 Toyota New Cars Make the Best Under $30,000 List Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Redesigned Honda SUVs That Are Disrupting SUV Ranking Lists
Honda recently redesigned some of its most popular SUVs. Find out which models were redesigned here. The post 3 Redesigned Honda SUVs That Are Disrupting SUV Ranking Lists appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
iheart.com
BMW Previewed A Color-Changing Car
BMW showed off its newest concept car at CES, which could be a headache for people trying to describe a car’s description to the police. The i Vision Dee, which is short for “Digital Emotional Experience,” is made with a type of E Ink that’s able to cycle through 32 colors and can even mimic facial expressions by changing the look of its headlights and grille.
insideevs.com
BYD Launches YangWang Luxury EV Brand, Shows 1,000+ Horsepower SUV And Supercar
BYD, the Chinese company that became the world’s largest plug-in vehicle maker in less than 20 years, launched a new car brand called YangWang, which aims to rival the likes of Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi. To show what it can do, YangWang unveiled a pair of luxury EVs –...
2023 Cadillac Escalade vs. BMW X7: Which Luxury SUV Has a Better Interior?
The 2023 Cadillac Escalade and BMW X7 are two of the biggest and most impressive large luxury SUVs on the market. The post 2023 Cadillac Escalade vs. BMW X7: Which Luxury SUV Has a Better Interior? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fox56news.com
A look at the automotive future from CES
(Our Auto Expert) – Flying cars and rechargeable robots. The Future has arrived, at least you would think so if you attended this year’s CES in Las Vegas. A flying car of sorts from Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, Ram, Dodge, and Chrysler, announced they are looking to the skies with a new electric vertical take-off and landing flying vehicle in partnership with Archer. No word on when you can buy one just yet.
teslarati.com
Volvo EX90 electric SUV: a first look
The upcoming Volvo EX90 electric SUV has been shown in detail via a new video posted on Youtube today. Volvo is one of a select few legacy brands dedicated to quickly electrifying its lineup. It started with hybridization a few years back, and now the brand has begun introducing its lineup of fully electric vehicles. The newest inclusion to this lineup is the Volvo EX90 full-size SUV, which will take the place of the outgoing Volvo XC90 SUV.
Jalopnik
Chinese EVs Catching Up To American Cars In Crucial Area: Fires
Tesla. General Motors. Two titans of the American automotive industry, each with their own approaches to design and engineering, but with one key similarity: Fires. Between Model Ses burning up after a crash, or the endless string of fire-related recalls for the Bolt, U.S.-based manufacturers are constantly innovating in the field of “cars that want to barbecue you.” We’ve had cars that explode after crashes, cars that detonate in garages, and cars that seem to go up in flames for no clear reason at all — what’s more American Exceptionalism than that?
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Volkswagen's Next EV Is The ID.7 Sedan With A 430 Mile Range
Volkswagen returns to CES after a six-year hiatus. The carmaker is adding to its fully electric line-up with a new all-electric sedan called the ID.7.
Jalopnik
'Probably Drunk' Tesla Owner Let FSD Beta Take the Wheel
In a stunning example of what Not To Do, a Tesla owner admitted last week to allowing his Full Self Driving Beta-enabled vehicle to drive his drunk, thoughtless ass home over the holidays. The confession happened on a Twitter Spaces event called “$TSLA - Musk Metldown Marathon,” according to Insider:...
Top Speed
This Uber-Rare Bimota Supermono Motorcycle Is Powered By A BMW Heart!
When you think of boutique motorcycle brands, Bimota has to come to mind. After all, it was founded by the legendary Italian designer Massimo Tamburini. Though now acquired by Kawasaki, the brand has birthed many exquisite motorcycles in the past, most of which now enjoy the “collectible” tag. One such example is the Bimota BB1 supermono, the company’s uber-rare BMW-powered supersport from the 1990s. And we're giving you a chance to take it home.
Jalopnik
Heat Pumps Massively Improve EV Range In Cold Weather
As far as electric vehicles go, the Chevrolet Bolt is incredibly affordable and makes a great first EV. You won’t have access to Tesla’s Supercharger network, but it’s got plenty of range for daily driving, and since it’s a hatchback, it’s practical, too. At least if you live in an area that doesn’t get particularly cold in winter. But if you do live where it’s cold, you’ll notice that it loses a significant chunk of its range in below-freezing temperatures. A big part of the reason why is that it doesn’t have a heat pump.
