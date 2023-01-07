Read full article on original website
Idaho State University Students Create Respite Program for Families with Individuals with Special Needs
MERIDIAN — Three students pursuing a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree at Idaho State University recently started FIreFlies, a respite program for families with individuals who have special needs. Students Jensen Haigh, Lauren French, and Rachel Joern, presented their idea after researching a similar program at the University of...
Star community rallies around teenagers hurt in weekend crash
STAR, Idaho — Friday night’s thick fog changed the lives of the Schmidt sisters forever. Emily Schmidt, 17, was driving her sister Kayla, 15, down Brandon Road in Star to their friend’s house when they hit an excavator head-on. The two girls, both students at Owyhee High School, were knocked unconscious.
Research Says The Best Happy Hour in Idaho is in Boise
I'm no scientist or anything but is there anyone who doesn't like a happy hour? You know what I'm talking about - tasty drinks at a discount and shoot... sometimes you get lucky and find some tasty bites to go with it. Anything can happen at a happy hour: learning...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Roof collapses at Idaho resort, injuring seven
MARSING, Idaho — Half the wooden roof at Given Hot Springs fell into the geo thermal pool while people were soaking on Saturday, seven people were hurt, they are in stable condition after a trip to the hospital. As KIVI-TV reporter Steve Dent reports, it happened around two in...
livinginthenews.com
Ontario Grocery Outlet Ribbon Cutting
Ontario Chamber Ribbon Cutting For Ontario Grocery Outlet. Nick & Whitney Are The Owner/Operators, Located At 2670 Southwest 4th. Avenue, Ontario Oregon. Phone Number Is (541) 889-3738. Call John Breidenbach At The Ontario Chamber For More Information About Being A Part of The Ontario Chamber Of Commerce (541) 889-8012.
First Great Idaho Gun Show of 2023 was a Success!
Are you even an Idahoan if you don’t own a gun? Kidding. Kinda. I really feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live in Idaho. But anyway, it's 2023 and this weekend was the first Great Idaho Gun Show of the year! The event was at The Ford Idaho Center, and they apparently happen very frequently. Check below for the upcoming shows 👇
Rare Gem Can Only Be Found in 2 Places on Earth: Idaho and India
Idaho is a very special place-- it doesn't matter where you live. There is a clear reason that folks from all over the country are moving to Idaho and whether we like it or not, we have to be honest with ourselves and admit: we get it. Here in the...
Meridian City Council approves plans for The Village expansion
MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Village in Meridian has been a shopping staple for a decade. A new expansion marks the final phase of development of the mall. 'The Bridge' at The Village will be a new mixed-use property with 550 apartments and 34,547 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
Popular Boise Drive-In Teases New, Second Location
When it comes to grabbing a burger in Boise, where do folks go? Many would argue there are very few top-rated, local options. If you've been in the Treasure Valley for any amount of time and you're a lover of a great burger or drive-in, odds are someone has told you about Big Bun. A staple in Boise since 1954, there's no competing with these fresh, locally made burgers.
A Wanted Idaho Gangbanger Is Causing Hilarious Drama on Facebook
Boise, Idaho - Nampa man is wanted for a laundry list of charges and an Idaho bonding company is offering a cash reward. Rock Mendonza is no stranger to authorities, and is now believed to hiding out with his wife according to the flyer that was put out by Idaho Bonding Company this afternoon Jan. 5, and are asking for the help of those in the community.
kmvt
Influenza contributes to Washington County child’s death
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A Washington County child is Idaho’s first influenza-related death among Idahoans younger than 18 years of age for the 2022-2023 season. The pediatric death was announced by the Department of Health and Welfare Thursday ahead of updates to data on the public-facing dashboard. “This is...
KIVI-TV
Nampa Maverik sold the winning $1 Million Idaho lottery ticket
NAMPA, Idaho — The Maverik store on Franklin Blvd in Nampa, Idaho sold the winning Idaho Million Dollar Raffle ticket this week. The winners of the million-dollar prize were Steve and Kim Mitchell. The Mitchell couple, who are regulars at the Maverik on Franklin, was surprised when one of their tickets had the winning numbers.
Post Register
Idaho Fish and Game to increase patrols this winter
Boise, ID (CBS2) — The Idaho Fish and Game enforcement staff will be increasing patrols this winter in the Boise River Wildlife Management Area ( Boise River WMA). The Boise River WMA is 36,000 acres in the foothills of the Boise mountains including the areas in Emmet, Horseshoe Bend, and Idaho City and along both Lucky Peak and Arrowrock Reservoirs. The Boise River WMA supports more than 300 species of wildlife.
KIVI-TV
Winter Weather Advisory issued in advance of active weather today in Idaho
Happy Monday! We've got active weather rolling into Idaho to start out the week. Widespread moisture moves into the region this morning and becomes heavier this afternoon. Rain is expected in lower elevations and snow above 4500 feet. Drifting snow and slick roads are a concern. A Winter Weather Advisory...
South Idaho Teen Missing Since Jan 3
An Idaho teenager has been featured in a statewide database for missing juveniles. Have you seen Lane Cooper Smith?. The Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse is an effort by state police to assist with locating missing and endangered juveniles and adults. There are currently more than 70 active cases on the website featuring individuals throughout the state of Idaho.
Idaho standout girl wrestler wins prestigious West Coast tournament title months after father dies tragically
NAMPA, Idaho - With the unmistakable sound of the referee’s hand hitting the mat, Kadence Beck was unable to hold it in any longer. The Grangeville High School senior immediately rolled over and put her hands in front of her face to hide the tears. They were two and a half months in the making. ...
Idaho man makes $49,000 a year from Airbnb tiny home
Many people love to vacation and many have been using popular apps like Airbnb to find a beautiful place to stay instead of a hotel. But, have you ever wondered how much those Airbnb hosts make from renting out their places? Recently CNBC published an article about Ivan Nanney, from Idaho who made an investment into a Airbnb property.
Meridian man hit, killed by semi on I-84
BOISE, Idaho — A Meridian man was killed Saturday after being hit by a Buick Enclave and a Freightliner semi-truck on Interstate 84 near Eagle Road, Idaho State Police (ISP) reported. Eastbound I-84 was blocked between State Highway 69 and Exit 46 – Meridian Road and Eagle Road –...
southarkansassun.com
$1.2 Million Property Tax Rebate for Boise City Residents
On November 1, 2022, the Boise City Council, led by Mayor Lauren McLean, approved a budget of $1.2 million for the Property Tax Rebate Program. This program will provide rebates to homeowners in the city who are eligible for the state’s Circuit Breaker Program in April 2022 and have outstanding property tax bills with the City of Boise, according to an article published by the City of Boise website on November 2, 2022.
Man Running on Southern Idaho Interstate Struck by a car, then a Semi, Dies at Scene
BOISE - Idaho State Police are investigating a collision involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on Interstate 84. According to police, at about 12:11 p.m. on Saturday, near the Eagle Road exit on I-84, a 32-year-old male, from Meridian, was seen running on the interstate before he was struck by a 2008 Buick Enclave, driven by a 77-year-old male from Meridian. The pedestrian was then struck by a 2019 Freightliner commercial vehicle driven by a 66-year-old male from Caldwell.
