Just in time for Black History month in February 2023, CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas and get a Haircut in the Green Acres Shopping Center for $10 everyday low price in 2023Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
WATCH: County inmate in Texas escapes from transport before being arrestedApril McAbeeSmith County, TX
Office Depot is Closing a Store in JacksonvilleBryan DijkhuizenJacksonville, TX
Gospel singing legend Teddy Cross is one of the most celebrated and influential singers of our time, will be in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Fourth Graders Ready to Cheer on ‘Coach Max' in College Football National Championship
They are a group of boys connected by football and inspired by a coach they'll never forget. "He was super nice. Very mannered. He taught us very well," said Hayes James, 9. "He was really nice. He never yelled once," said Andy Brackett, 10. "If we wanted to run the...
texashsfootball.com
Coach Eric Morris & UNT Hires All Texas HS Football Coaches
UNT is making the jump to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA this summer. They also have a reshaped coaching staff, padded with local coaches. Coach Eric Morris has had his fair share of experience recruiting local TexasHSFootball talent. In his inaugural press conference as the frontman of UNT, coach Morris expressed the importance of keeping it local, especially finding talent rich schools surrounding the campus in Denton.
KLTV
Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards ceremony takes part this Wednesday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On January 11th, the 10th annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards ceremony will be held and we will finally find out which of the finalists will receive this years honor. Three of the four finalists this year are from the Big 12 and TCU’s starting QB...
Former Louisiana Tech head football coach, Sonny Dykes, receives Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award
The magical season continues in Sonny Dykes’ first year at TCU. The Horned Frogs head football coach formally received the trophy, while in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Dykes, who led the Bulldogs from 2010-12, guided TCU to a 13-1 record, including a CFP semifinal win over Michigan. The No. 3 Frogs battle No. 1 […]
TCU football headed to the National Championship, former ETX coaches recall time with players
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Texas Christian University is heading to the National Championship Game, here’s what the East Texas players’ former coaches had to say. The TCU Horned Frogs shocked the college football world after beating Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl last week. TCU touched down in Los Angeles Friday ahead of their matchup with […]
Cowboys Dak on TCU vs. Georgia; Coach Patterson ‘Bittersweet’
The Dallas Cowboys will be watching … as the last time TCU won the title, Davey O’Brien was the quarterback and gas was 10 cents per gallon – 1938.
‘UnderFrogs’ No More: TCU Football Now Owns the State of Texas
Once a vagabond school wandering the country in search of a place to play big-time football, TCU is now the biggest and best show in the Lone Star State.
fox4news.com
Allen High School star quarterback is target of a hate crime, leaves school
ALLEN, Texas - The home of an Allen High School star football player was recently vandalized with a racist slur. The school district says junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. and his younger brother are no longer enrolled in Allen ISD. Allen police are investigating the hate crime. On Dec. 28,...
Family Forced to Leave School District After Racist Vandalism at Home of Recruited Football Player
On December 28th, the home of former NFL player Mike Hawkins Sr. was vandalized with a racist slur. The incident prompted Hawkins Sr. to withdraw his children, including Allen High School junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr., from Allen ISD. Hawkins Jr. was a highly recruited four-star football player with scholarship offers from top programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, and Michigan.
theanalyst.com
UIW QB Lindsey Scott Jr. Receives 2022 Walter Payton Award as FCS Offensive Player of the Year
When people say “numbers never lie,” they might be referencing UIW quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr., who this season posted some of the biggest passing statistics in FCS history. Scott helped UIW reach the national semifinals for the first time. Although his team fell one win shy of playing...
KLTV
UT Tyler Lady Patriots escape St. Mary’s 42-40 to stay unbeaten in conference play
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Lady Patriots stay unbeaten despite St. Mary’s attempt to snap the Patriots’ win streak and hand them their first conference loss. UT Tyler took the game with a smothering defense as Tina Machalova worked her way down the court. They had a great setup involving Frances King, with a pass to Montse Guitererrez for the bucket.
TCU Offensive Coordinator Had Harsh Message For Brother Lincoln Riley
In his first year as offensive coordinator at TCU, Garrett Riley has done one thing that his older brother Lincoln hasn't done: Gone with a team to a national championship game. But he had a message for his older brother ahead of Monday's game. Speaking to the media this week,...
Mr. Larry Don Wade, Sr. was announced as the president of the Smith County Historical Society on January 3rd, 2023
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
KLTV
TJC Lady Apaches basketball team takes down Temple College
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The TJC Lady Apaches basketball team took down a talented Temple College team 83-73 on Friday afternoon. They kept winning despite having just seven players, all of them freshmen. TJC Women’s Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard spoke about the achievement. “They can’t play like freshmen. If they...
Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem
The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Sonny Dykes are undoubtedly excited to be playing for a national championship on Monday when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, but even playing for a College Football Playoff title has some disadvantages, as Dykes pointed out this week. During a press conference leading up to Monday’s game, Read more... The post Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
History Uncovered: The Man Behind the Name - Bob Jones
We see his name daily in our neck of the north Texas woods. There’s more to John Dolford “Bob” Jones than these features and a granite headstone in Medlin Cemetery. This man who came to Texas as a young boy grew up into a man greatly admired in the community.
Tailgate Tradition Banished: No Grills or Coolers Allowed at College Football Playoff National Championship
Fans of college football will not be permitted to bring their own grills, coolers, or other tailgating items to SoFi Stadium for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. According to the parking section of the SoFi Stadium website, tailgating will not be allowed on the premises for the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. Fox 4 says this directive seems to be coming from the College Football Playoff.
CBS DFW
Allen High School star QB withdraws from school district after becoming target of racist attack
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He's one of the top high school football players in the country. But the parents of Mike Hawkins Jr. say his days at Allen High School are over after a racist message was painted on the family's home.Allen High School is a football powerhouse, beloved by the entire city. Hawkins is the star quarterback. Why his family would become the target of a racist attack is as baffling as it is disturbing. He's one of the top three high school quarterbacks in the state and already recruited by schools such as Alabama and OU. Hawkins and fans of the Allen High...
Popular Tyler, TX Restaurant Announces They are Closing After 23 Years
This morning, the owners of a popular cafeteria-style restaurant in Tyler, Texas announced that they plan to close their doors after 23 years. Via a post on their Facebook page, the owners of Traditions Restaurant in Tyler announced they're planning to close the upscale cafeteria and catering business after 23 years. You can tell by the tone of the post that the Owens Family had a tough decision to make. Here's some of what they had to say to their customers:
Police: Person intentionally struck by vehicle in Tyler IHOP parking lot
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police officers are responding after a person was hit by a car in the IHOP parking lot near the intersection of South Broadway Ave and Loop 323. Police said the incident involved a couple in an argument. The man used a vehicle to hit the woman, who is seriously injured at this time.
