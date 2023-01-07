ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup, TX

texashsfootball.com

Coach Eric Morris & UNT Hires All Texas HS Football Coaches

UNT is making the jump to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA this summer. They also have a reshaped coaching staff, padded with local coaches. Coach Eric Morris has had his fair share of experience recruiting local TexasHSFootball talent. In his inaugural press conference as the frontman of UNT, coach Morris expressed the importance of keeping it local, especially finding talent rich schools surrounding the campus in Denton.
DENTON, TX
KLTV

Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards ceremony takes part this Wednesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On January 11th, the 10th annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awards ceremony will be held and we will finally find out which of the finalists will receive this years honor. Three of the four finalists this year are from the Big 12 and TCU’s starting QB...
TYLER, TX
Larry Lease

Family Forced to Leave School District After Racist Vandalism at Home of Recruited Football Player

On December 28th, the home of former NFL player Mike Hawkins Sr. was vandalized with a racist slur. The incident prompted Hawkins Sr. to withdraw his children, including Allen High School junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr., from Allen ISD. Hawkins Jr. was a highly recruited four-star football player with scholarship offers from top programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, and Michigan.
ALLEN, TX
KLTV

UT Tyler Lady Patriots escape St. Mary’s 42-40 to stay unbeaten in conference play

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Lady Patriots stay unbeaten despite St. Mary’s attempt to snap the Patriots’ win streak and hand them their first conference loss. UT Tyler took the game with a smothering defense as Tina Machalova worked her way down the court. They had a great setup involving Frances King, with a pass to Montse Guitererrez for the bucket.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

TJC Lady Apaches basketball team takes down Temple College

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The TJC Lady Apaches basketball team took down a talented Temple College team 83-73 on Friday afternoon. They kept winning despite having just seven players, all of them freshmen. TJC Women’s Coach Trenia Tillis-Hoard spoke about the achievement. “They can’t play like freshmen. If they...
TYLER, TX
The Comeback

Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem

The TCU Horned Frogs and head coach Sonny Dykes are undoubtedly excited to be playing for a national championship on Monday when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs, but even playing for a College Football Playoff title has some disadvantages, as Dykes pointed out this week. During a press conference leading up to Monday’s game, Read more... The post Prominent coach reveals major NCAA problem appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Tailgate Tradition Banished: No Grills or Coolers Allowed at College Football Playoff National Championship

Fans of college football will not be permitted to bring their own grills, coolers, or other tailgating items to SoFi Stadium for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. According to the parking section of the SoFi Stadium website, tailgating will not be allowed on the premises for the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and TCU Horned Frogs. Fox 4 says this directive seems to be coming from the College Football Playoff.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Allen High School star QB withdraws from school district after becoming target of racist attack

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He's one of the top high school football players in the country. But the parents of Mike Hawkins Jr. say his days at Allen High School are over after a racist message was painted on the family's home.Allen High School is a football powerhouse, beloved by the entire city. Hawkins is the star quarterback. Why his family would become the target of a racist attack is as baffling as it is disturbing. He's one of the top three high school quarterbacks in the state and already recruited by schools such as Alabama and OU. Hawkins and fans of the Allen High...
ALLEN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Popular Tyler, TX Restaurant Announces They are Closing After 23 Years

This morning, the owners of a popular cafeteria-style restaurant in Tyler, Texas announced that they plan to close their doors after 23 years. Via a post on their Facebook page, the owners of Traditions Restaurant in Tyler announced they're planning to close the upscale cafeteria and catering business after 23 years. You can tell by the tone of the post that the Owens Family had a tough decision to make. Here's some of what they had to say to their customers:
TYLER, TX

