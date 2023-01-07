ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Judge agrees to cancel Arizona school funding trial following attorney general's request

By Yana Kunichoff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYZQL_0k6JU20S00

Arizona’s school funding trial, set to begin Monday, was canceled so the parties can meet in March to determine what they can agree on out of court.

The decision comes shortly after Arizona’s new Democratic attorney general, Kris Mayes, asked for a delay so her office has time to determine "whether some or all of this litigation can be resolved without the need for a trial."

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Dewain Fox approved Mayes' request Friday. A status hearing is set for March 17.

More about Mayes' request: Mayes asks court to cancel Arizona school funding trial, set to begin Monday

School districts, public education groups and individuals sued the state in 2017 arguing that billions of dollars in state budget cuts have for more than a decade shorted schools of capital funding for school maintenance, buses, textbooks and technology.

Republican Mark Brnovich, who preceded Mayes as attorney general, fought their argument that the state, not school districts, is responsible for making sure students are not learning in an environment of leaky roofs and tattered carpets.

Mayes has shifted the state’s position in the case and said in filings that the state will no longer argue that the capital funding system is beyond the purview of the courts, or that the districts bringing the case need to prove that specific students didn’t receive an adequate education due to their school’s capital facilities.

The Attorney General’s Office said Friday that it hopes to avoid a trial altogether.

“This case has cost the state of Arizona millions. Hopefully, we can come to an agreement with the plaintiffs, avoid a trial, and save taxpayers money in the process,” said spokesperson Kim Martin.

Attorney Danny Adelman, executive director of the Arizona Center for Law in the Public Interest, which is helping litigate the case against the state, said he hopes the new administration of Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, can handle some of the changes to the school funding system through executive actions.

In particular, he said he is hopeful that the state will agree to quality inspections of school facilities that will help accurately assess the needs of Arizona schools.

“This has been part of Arizona statutes for the last twenty years — that they’re supposed to inspect schools — and they just haven’t been doing it,” Adelman said. “We will reach out to the administration and see what we can get fixed.”

Yana Kunichoff is a reporter on The Arizona Republic's K-12 education team. You can join the Republic's Facebook page and reach Yana at ykunichoff@arizonarepublic.com or follow her on Twitter @yanazure .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Judge agrees to cancel Arizona school funding trial following attorney general's request

Comments / 11

Marina Carbajal
2d ago

hopefully Arizona will stop being at the top of the list for the worst education.47th right, I think

Reply(1)
6
Toobeornottobe
3d ago

Again screwing people of the state! That’s why we ran you out of Prescott you liberal 💩

Reply(2)
7
Related
KTAR.com

Republicans in Arizona state Senate outline their 2023 legislative plan

PHOENIX — Republicans in the Arizona state Senate distributed an outline for their 2023 plan as the majority party in both chambers of the Legislature. It will be the first time the Legislature has had to work with a Democrat in the Governor’s office since 2008 when Janet Napolitano occupied the office.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

A new AZ law allows people to seal their criminal case records

A new Arizona law goes into effect this year that would allow people to petition a court to seal criminal case records from public view. The law was passed in 2021 and became another opportunity at providing second chances for offenders. The latest law comes with certain requirements in order...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature

Across the street from the state Capitol, while lawmakers gathered in advance of the new legislative session, Arizona high school students laid out 180 black body bags in protest. “We are trying to let our legislators know that every single step they take, bill they vote on, there is a life on the line,” said […] The post High school students protest anti-LGBTQ sentiment in GOP-led legislature appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona legislature expecting vetoes from Gov. Hobbs

PHOENIX -- The 2023 Arizona legislative session gets started on Monday with perhaps the worst-kept political secret: Republican lawmakers are going to send bills to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs even knowing ahead of time she will veto them. The frank admission by the top GOP lawmakers in both chambers came...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona Democrats present legislative priorities for 2023 session

PHOENIX — Ahead of Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first State of the State address, Arizona Democrats unveiled their 2023 legislative blueprint on Monday. The minority party in both chambers of the Legislature presented an eight-part “Blueprint for a Better Arizona” that addresses some of the state’s leading topics such as the water crisis, reproductive rights and education.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State Senate Majority Caucus Promises to Keep Republican Values at the Center of Legislation Going into New Session

The Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus (Caucus) released its 2023 Majority Plan on Thursday, outlining priorities and approaches to strengthening the state and tackling important issues. Kim Quintero, director of communications for the Caucus, told The Arizona Sun Times that the elected officials would do their best to honor the Republican values they ran on while working under newly sworn-in Gov. Katie Hobbs (D).
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

GOP leaders threaten to investigate Hobbs over inaugural events donations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s new legislative session kicks off Monday, and it appears it’ll immediately put Republicans in control of the Legislature at odds with the new Democratic governor. GOP leaders are threatening to investigate Gov. Katie Hobbs to find out how much dark money she raised from special interest groups to pay for her inaugural events.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

50 most commonly seen birds in Arizona

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Arizona using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 73 count sites in Arizona. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy