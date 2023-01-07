ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trevor Bickford indicted on terrorism charges for Times Square machete attack

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A New York grand jury on Friday indicted the man suspected in the New Year's Eve machete attack on three NYPD officers on a slew of new charges, including terrorism.

Trevor Bickford, 19, will be tried on Feb. 1 for the attack, which occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday night at 52nd Street and 8th Avenue, just outside the area where people are screened before gaining entry to the Times Square ball drop.

"We are grateful for our NYPD officers who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, as well as our Joint Terrorism Task Force partners," said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a statement. "All eyes are on Times Square on New Year's Eve and these charges reflect the seriousness of this alleged threat to the safety of our city and our officers."

The Maine man, who remains hospitalized at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue after being shot by police, is charged with attempted murder, assault and terror offenses.

Law enforcement has characterized Bickford as a Salafi Jihadi Muslim convert who grew up in the U.S. and was radicalized online.

Salafi Jihadism is a Sunni Muslim religious political ideology that seeks the violent overthrow of governments in the pursuit of a global caliphate.

Police say Bickford admitted to attacking the officer.

"I wanted to kill an officer in uniform," he allegedly told detectives. "I saw the office and waited until he was alone. I said 'Allahu akbar.' I walked up and hit him over the head with a kukri. I charged another officer but dropped the knife and I tried to get the police officer's gun but couldn't."

Legal Aid Society Attorneys said police questioned Bickford for days without a lawyer present. They also criticized the NYPD for keeping him in custody for four days without an arraignment. The state is required to arraign suspects within 24 hours of arrest.

