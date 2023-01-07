BEAUMONT — A 64-year-old man is jailed on a charge of robbing Chase Bank, 6025 Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. says he signed an arrest warrant for the suspect he identifies as Michal Raymond Karras, 64, and set bond at $500,000. He says Karras lives in Houston and was on parole for a bank robbery only a few years in San Antonio, where he's from. He says in this case, Karras slipped a note to the teller demanding money.

