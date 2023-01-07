Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
Major power outage left Jasper County residents without electricity
JASPER COUNTY — A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon, knocking out power to almost all of north Jasper County. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, La.
fox4beaumont.com
TxDOT installs four-way stops on Eastex Freeway intersections
As of Monday, January 9, the intersections of the US 69 frontage roads and Chinn Ln. are now four-way stops. One of the goals of the project is to increase safety, according to the TxDOT webpage. The project, TxDOT says, should "bring a significant reduction in injury crashes, incapacitating injury...
fox4beaumont.com
Collision involving 18 wheelers slows traffic on I10 near 11th Street
BEAUMONT — A minor accident involving two 18 wheelers shortly before noon on Interstate 10 near 11th Street slowed traffic during the lunch hour. No injuries are reported. Beaumont police closed the lane closest to the barricade where the two trucks collided, but kept the outside lane open to allow traffic to continue moving.
calcasieu.info
I-10 West Closed Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Until 6 PM January 7, Significant Delays Expected
I-10 West Closed Near Louisiana-Texas State Line Until 6 PM January 7, Significant Delays Expected. Vinton, Louisiana – On January 6, 2023, the City of Orange, Texas, and the Vinton Police Department announced that I-10 west near the Louisiana-Texas state line will be closed on January 7, from 5 am until at least 6 pm.
fox4beaumont.com
Jasper man crashes on highway while swerving to avoid hitting animal in roadway
JASPER COUNTY — A Jasper man underwent hospital treatment following a Friday night rollover crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer said emergency crews responded to the accident at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West near County Road 173, approximately five miles west of Jasper. According to...
fox4beaumont.com
The Morning Show visits The Art Museum of Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT — KFDM Reporter, Tan Radford takes us to the Art Museum of Southeast Texas as they prepare for a special exhibit opening reception. Reflections Made of Memories by James C Watkins is currently featured at the museum. The opening reception for this exhibit will be held Friday the 13th from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont resident announces candidacy for BISD school board
A Beaumont resident officially announced his campaign for the Beaumont ISD board of trustees. Brian Nepveux, an entrepreneur, is seeking the seat for District 4. He ran for a city council seat in 2021, but he was unsuccessful. Nepveux said his interest in running stems from safety, security, and education...
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Property Taxes Dropped in 2022: What to Expect This Year
Homeowners in Texas cities such as Houston and San Antonio saw a tax cut on their owner-occupied properties last year. On average, property taxes in Bexar County decreased by about $70 and in Harris County by $50. Property tax cuts are set to be a priority for Texas Republican leaders...
KFDM-TV
Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor
ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
Texas thief seen on camera leaping through car window to steal cash
A thief was caught on camera brazenly jumping through the window of a parked pickup truck at a gas station in Texas to steal the victim's cash, police say.
KFDM-TV
Stolen car catches fire after juveniles crash attempting to evade police
BEAUMONT — Juveniles involved in a car chase and subsequent crash have been charged with:. Officers from the Beaumont Police Department were patrolling the area of Lucas and Concord when they saw a reportedly stolen Hyundai Elantra. When the officers tried to stop the car, the driver fled. During...
Texas man jailed for allegedly beating and starving Bumble date, released on $50k bond: reports
A Texas man jailed for allegedly beating and starving a woman he met on the dating app Bumble was released from jail after posting $50,000 bond.
fox4beaumont.com
Pour Brothers Brewery offers entertainment as it prepares to shut its doors for good
A Beaumont brewery will soon shut its doors for good, but before it does it's offering up entertainment for Southeast Texans. Pour Brothers will hold a special event every day until it closes on Jan. 28, 2023. The downtown brewery had shut its doors once as a result of the...
fox4beaumont.com
Judge Jones visits News at Noon to talk about the return of the MLK parade
BEAUMONT — The Martin Luther King Jr Day parade is returning to Beaumont after being cancelled for two years during the coronavirus pandemic. Precinct 6 Justice of the Peace, Ransom 'Duce' Jones is one of the organization leaders. Jones visits with Tan Radford on News at Noon to discuss the excitement and changes coming to this years parade.
KFDM-TV
H.S. Boys Basketball - District 21-6A: United 64 Summer Creek 45 Final
Beaumont, Tx — The Beaumont United Timberwolves improve to 3-0 in District 21-6A play with a win over Summer Creek. Wesley Yates III scored 17 points and became United's all time leading scorer with almost two months of the season left to play.
Four minors arrested, charged after Saturday night chase involving stolen car ends in fiery wreck
BEAUMONT, Texas — Four minors have been arrested and charged after a Saturday night police chase in Beaumont ended in a fiery wreck. It happened shortly after 11:30 p.m. Officers with the Beaumont Police Department were patrolling the area of Lucas Drive and Concord Road when they saw a stolen Hyundai Elantra.
fox4beaumont.com
64-year-old man arrested in connection with robbery of Chase Bank near Parkdale
BEAUMONT — A 64-year-old man is jailed on a charge of robbing Chase Bank, 6025 Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. says he signed an arrest warrant for the suspect he identifies as Michal Raymond Karras, 64, and set bond at $500,000. He says Karras lives in Houston and was on parole for a bank robbery only a few years in San Antonio, where he's from. He says in this case, Karras slipped a note to the teller demanding money.
fox4beaumont.com
The Lutcher Theater brings science to the stage with Doktor Kaboom!
ORANGE — "Doktor Kaboom! Look Out! Science is Coming!" comes to The Lutcher Theater stage January 19th. There will be two performances one at 9:30am and another at 11:30am as part of the Lutcher Incredible Kids Events. David Epley plays Doktor Kaboom! and brings science to life through exploration...
