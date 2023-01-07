ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sour Lake, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Major power outage left Jasper County residents without electricity

JASPER COUNTY — A major power outage occurred early Sunday morning and then again on Sunday afternoon, knocking out power to almost all of north Jasper County. City officials say it was not a problem within the city, but instead the main transmission lines that bring power in from Westlake, La.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

TxDOT installs four-way stops on Eastex Freeway intersections

As of Monday, January 9, the intersections of the US 69 frontage roads and Chinn Ln. are now four-way stops. One of the goals of the project is to increase safety, according to the TxDOT webpage. The project, TxDOT says, should "bring a significant reduction in injury crashes, incapacitating injury...
fox4beaumont.com

Collision involving 18 wheelers slows traffic on I10 near 11th Street

BEAUMONT — A minor accident involving two 18 wheelers shortly before noon on Interstate 10 near 11th Street slowed traffic during the lunch hour. No injuries are reported. Beaumont police closed the lane closest to the barricade where the two trucks collided, but kept the outside lane open to allow traffic to continue moving.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Jasper man crashes on highway while swerving to avoid hitting animal in roadway

JASPER COUNTY — A Jasper man underwent hospital treatment following a Friday night rollover crash. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer said emergency crews responded to the accident at about 8:30 on Highway 63 West near County Road 173, approximately five miles west of Jasper. According to...
JASPER, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits The Art Museum of Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT — KFDM Reporter, Tan Radford takes us to the Art Museum of Southeast Texas as they prepare for a special exhibit opening reception. Reflections Made of Memories by James C Watkins is currently featured at the museum. The opening reception for this exhibit will be held Friday the 13th from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont resident announces candidacy for BISD school board

A Beaumont resident officially announced his campaign for the Beaumont ISD board of trustees. Brian Nepveux, an entrepreneur, is seeking the seat for District 4. He ran for a city council seat in 2021, but he was unsuccessful. Nepveux said his interest in running stems from safety, security, and education...
BEAUMONT, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Property Taxes Dropped in 2022: What to Expect This Year

Homeowners in Texas cities such as Houston and San Antonio saw a tax cut on their owner-occupied properties last year. On average, property taxes in Bexar County decreased by about $70 and in Harris County by $50. Property tax cuts are set to be a priority for Texas Republican leaders...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KFDM-TV

Dead animals dumped underneath an I-10 overpass just outside of Vidor

ORANGE COUNTY — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning Southeast Texans that the dumping of both living and dead animals is illegal. Anyone committing that crime faces jail time and a fine. This reminder follows a disturbing discovery underneath an I-10 underpass just outside of Vidor. A concerned...
VIDOR, TX
KFDM-TV

Stolen car catches fire after juveniles crash attempting to evade police

BEAUMONT — Juveniles involved in a car chase and subsequent crash have been charged with:. Officers from the Beaumont Police Department were patrolling the area of Lucas and Concord when they saw a reportedly stolen Hyundai Elantra. When the officers tried to stop the car, the driver fled. During...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Judge Jones visits News at Noon to talk about the return of the MLK parade

BEAUMONT — The Martin Luther King Jr Day parade is returning to Beaumont after being cancelled for two years during the coronavirus pandemic. Precinct 6 Justice of the Peace, Ransom 'Duce' Jones is one of the organization leaders. Jones visits with Tan Radford on News at Noon to discuss the excitement and changes coming to this years parade.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

64-year-old man arrested in connection with robbery of Chase Bank near Parkdale

BEAUMONT — A 64-year-old man is jailed on a charge of robbing Chase Bank, 6025 Eastex Freeway near Parkdale Mall. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. says he signed an arrest warrant for the suspect he identifies as Michal Raymond Karras, 64, and set bond at $500,000. He says Karras lives in Houston and was on parole for a bank robbery only a few years in San Antonio, where he's from. He says in this case, Karras slipped a note to the teller demanding money.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Lutcher Theater brings science to the stage with Doktor Kaboom!

ORANGE — "Doktor Kaboom! Look Out! Science is Coming!" comes to The Lutcher Theater stage January 19th. There will be two performances one at 9:30am and another at 11:30am as part of the Lutcher Incredible Kids Events. David Epley plays Doktor Kaboom! and brings science to life through exploration...
ORANGE, TX

