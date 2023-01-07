GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Betty Brunson, the owner of Crafty Bastards, is asking the community to pitch in and help a server who was in a serious crash on Friday. Brunson said that Brad, who has been a server at Crafty Bastards for eight years, was hit by an uninsured motorist while riding his motorcycle. She says that Brad has no local family, and the accident has left him with mounting medical bills and a great deal of pain – he has broken ribs, a broken wrist, and a laceration on his throat/neck, along with many bruises. He is unable to work, so he has no income, and he will also need to replace the motorcycle, his only form of transportation, once he’s well enough.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO