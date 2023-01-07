ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

alachuacounty.us

Residential Rental Permitting Program

Alachua County is hosting a workshop to discuss the details of the County’s new Residential Rental Unit Ordinance and the permitting requirements for landlords. The workshop is on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Jack Durrance Auditorium on the second floor of the County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). Property owners, rental property managers, and other interested persons are invited to attend.
WCJB

Oak Hammock holds National Law Enforcement Day event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and staff at Oak Hammock at the University of Florida are celebrating National Law Enforcement Day on Monday. They value the safety and security provided by the officers at the Gainesville Police Department and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Department. The community will host an...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Detours expected due to construction in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction in Columbia County means detours at one roundabout from January 8th to January 11th. At the intersection of US 41 and Bascom Norris Drive, there will be some changes for the next few days. If you are driving on US 41, you will have...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Historic Dinkins building to be demolished, replaced

Plans are in place to build a new store at the site of the historic Dinkins Service Store in downtown Dunnellon. The current owner, Chaplin “Chap” Dinkins, told the Dunnellon City Council in November that the old building is unsalvageable, but his family hopes the new store will carry on the “ambiance” of the old one to reflect its historic importance. It was closed in 2010.
DUNNELLON, FL
WCJB

Columbia County pulling out of Richardson Community Center

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia county commissioners are done with the back-and-forth between them and Lake City leaders so they have decided they no longer want anything to do with the Richardson Community Center. During the county’s weekly meeting on Thursday, the board voted unanimously, with Commissioner Ron Williams not...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Alachua County School District makes changes to Camp Crystal Lake after last year’s scrutiny

Camp Crystal Lake’s summer 2023 registration closed on Friday. During the school year, Camp Crystal Lake hosts field trips for Alachua County’s second and fifth graders. In the summer months, it becomes a traditional sleepaway camp, charging tuition for weeklong and two-week long stays. It’s the only camp in Florida owned and funded by a public school district, according to Alachua County School Board members.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Community gathers for wreath laying ceremony

Over 100 people from around Florida gathered at the Rosewood Cemetery for the Remembering Rosewood Wreath Laying Ceremony on Sunday afternoon. People filed into rows of fold-out chairs to remember and honor the lives lost 100 years ago during the 1923 Rosewood Massacre. . “The ceremony is about remembering the tragedy...
GAINESVILLE, FL
korncountry.com

Public’s help requested in Union County shooting

UNION COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an incident in southwestern Union County, where a property caretaker was shot after confronting four people who were hunting on private property without consent. The public is asked to help identify the four subjects. Officers’ initial investigation indicates that the incident...
LAKE BUTLER, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Motorist advisory: Active fire near Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, Fla. – There is currently an active burn just west of US 301 at State Road 20 in the area of the town of Hawthorne, within Alachua County. This may affect travel on State Road 20 due to smoke on the roadways throughout the night and into the morning hours. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the night time and early morning hours. Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.
HAWTHORNE, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Surgeon general slaps restrictions on local doctor’s license

The state’s surgeon general has slapped restrictions on a local doctor’s license due to apparent drug abuse. Dr. Sheri Ellen Bisby, who has an office on Main Street in Wildwood, is under an emergency restriction of her license, following action this past month by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
WILDWOOD, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala police officer retires after 26-year career

An Ocala Police Department officer has retired after 26 years of service to the community. Over the course of his career, Officer Jason Douglas was involved in many units such as the honor guard, hostage negotiation, and rifle team, and he was also a field training officer. Additionally, he enjoyed serving as a school resource officer at multiple local schools, including Hillcrest.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Crafty Bastards staff rally around injured server and ask the community to contribute

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Betty Brunson, the owner of Crafty Bastards, is asking the community to pitch in and help a server who was in a serious crash on Friday. Brunson said that Brad, who has been a server at Crafty Bastards for eight years, was hit by an uninsured motorist while riding his motorcycle. She says that Brad has no local family, and the accident has left him with mounting medical bills and a great deal of pain – he has broken ribs, a broken wrist, and a laceration on his throat/neck, along with many bruises. He is unable to work, so he has no income, and he will also need to replace the motorcycle, his only form of transportation, once he’s well enough.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

MLK Jr. events in Gainesville begin with Hall of Fame gala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many events in honor of the late Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began with two women being honored and awarded. Chanae Jackson and Makala Flanders were both honored with a Martin Luther King Jr Commission of Florida and Edna M. Hart Scholarship. Both women will be further celebrated on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week.
GAINESVILLE, FL

