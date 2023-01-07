Read full article on original website
WCJB
Gainesville Mayor wants interim charter officers hired, city launching information dashboard soon
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward is happy with the progress made during his first meeting at the helm of the city, but still feels more progress can be made at filling full-time positions. Day two of the mayor’s tenure began with a conversation with local journalists over coffee....
alachuacounty.us
Residential Rental Permitting Program
Alachua County is hosting a workshop to discuss the details of the County’s new Residential Rental Unit Ordinance and the permitting requirements for landlords. The workshop is on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Jack Durrance Auditorium on the second floor of the County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). Property owners, rental property managers, and other interested persons are invited to attend.
WCJB
Oak Hammock holds National Law Enforcement Day event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and staff at Oak Hammock at the University of Florida are celebrating National Law Enforcement Day on Monday. They value the safety and security provided by the officers at the Gainesville Police Department and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Department. The community will host an...
WCJB
Detours expected due to construction in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Construction in Columbia County means detours at one roundabout from January 8th to January 11th. At the intersection of US 41 and Bascom Norris Drive, there will be some changes for the next few days. If you are driving on US 41, you will have...
villages-news.com
The Villages retains title as No. 1 master-planned community in nation
The Villages has retained its title as the No. 1 master-planned community in the United States. Florida’s Friendliest Hometown had 3,923 sales in 2022, a 2 percent decline from the record pace set in 2021. The numbers come from real estate consulting firm RCLCO, which has released the results...
Citrus County Chronicle
Historic Dinkins building to be demolished, replaced
Plans are in place to build a new store at the site of the historic Dinkins Service Store in downtown Dunnellon. The current owner, Chaplin “Chap” Dinkins, told the Dunnellon City Council in November that the old building is unsalvageable, but his family hopes the new store will carry on the “ambiance” of the old one to reflect its historic importance. It was closed in 2010.
WCJB
Columbia County pulling out of Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia county commissioners are done with the back-and-forth between them and Lake City leaders so they have decided they no longer want anything to do with the Richardson Community Center. During the county’s weekly meeting on Thursday, the board voted unanimously, with Commissioner Ron Williams not...
wuft.org
Alachua County School District makes changes to Camp Crystal Lake after last year’s scrutiny
Camp Crystal Lake’s summer 2023 registration closed on Friday. During the school year, Camp Crystal Lake hosts field trips for Alachua County’s second and fifth graders. In the summer months, it becomes a traditional sleepaway camp, charging tuition for weeklong and two-week long stays. It’s the only camp in Florida owned and funded by a public school district, according to Alachua County School Board members.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Community gathers for wreath laying ceremony
Over 100 people from around Florida gathered at the Rosewood Cemetery for the Remembering Rosewood Wreath Laying Ceremony on Sunday afternoon. People filed into rows of fold-out chairs to remember and honor the lives lost 100 years ago during the 1923 Rosewood Massacre. . “The ceremony is about remembering the tragedy...
WCJB
New ‘Jimmy Carnes Track’ unveiled at the Alachua County sports & event center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -People gathered at the Alachua County sports and event center for the unveiling of a new track to honor the university of Florida track and field legend Jimmy Carnes. The 220-meter track was constructed in Italy and then shipped to Gainesville just in time for the track...
Clay County meeting announced for veterans who may be eligible for compensation
Certain military veterans may have been exposed to toxic chemicals during their service overseas, and Clay County Veterans' Services is holding a forum to explain a large healthcare and benefits expansion that could benefit them.
korncountry.com
Public’s help requested in Union County shooting
UNION COUNTY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an incident in southwestern Union County, where a property caretaker was shot after confronting four people who were hunting on private property without consent. The public is asked to help identify the four subjects. Officers’ initial investigation indicates that the incident...
WCJB
Democratic Florida lawmakers ask DeSantis to order flags at half-staff in honor of Rosewood Victims
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic state lawmakers are asking the Governor Ron DeSantis to order flags at half-staff to honor the victims of the Rosewood Massacre. It’s been one hundred years since the Rosewood Massacre in Levy County. The lawmakers want flags in Florida to be lowered until sunset...
alachuachronicle.com
Motorist advisory: Active fire near Hawthorne
HAWTHORNE, Fla. – There is currently an active burn just west of US 301 at State Road 20 in the area of the town of Hawthorne, within Alachua County. This may affect travel on State Road 20 due to smoke on the roadways throughout the night and into the morning hours. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the night time and early morning hours. Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
villages-news.com
Surgeon general slaps restrictions on local doctor’s license
The state’s surgeon general has slapped restrictions on a local doctor’s license due to apparent drug abuse. Dr. Sheri Ellen Bisby, who has an office on Main Street in Wildwood, is under an emergency restriction of her license, following action this past month by Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.
ocala-news.com
Ocala police officer retires after 26-year career
An Ocala Police Department officer has retired after 26 years of service to the community. Over the course of his career, Officer Jason Douglas was involved in many units such as the honor guard, hostage negotiation, and rifle team, and he was also a field training officer. Additionally, he enjoyed serving as a school resource officer at multiple local schools, including Hillcrest.
alachuachronicle.com
Crafty Bastards staff rally around injured server and ask the community to contribute
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Betty Brunson, the owner of Crafty Bastards, is asking the community to pitch in and help a server who was in a serious crash on Friday. Brunson said that Brad, who has been a server at Crafty Bastards for eight years, was hit by an uninsured motorist while riding his motorcycle. She says that Brad has no local family, and the accident has left him with mounting medical bills and a great deal of pain – he has broken ribs, a broken wrist, and a laceration on his throat/neck, along with many bruises. He is unable to work, so he has no income, and he will also need to replace the motorcycle, his only form of transportation, once he’s well enough.
WCJB
MLK Jr. events in Gainesville begin with Hall of Fame gala
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first of many events in honor of the late Reverand Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. began with two women being honored and awarded. Chanae Jackson and Makala Flanders were both honored with a Martin Luther King Jr Commission of Florida and Edna M. Hart Scholarship. Both women will be further celebrated on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week.
WCJB
Gainesville Police Department K-9 Unit goes on patrol after sergeant resigns, department reviews policies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The officers in K-9 Unit at the Gainesville Police Department are moving to patrol after the sergeant in charge of the unit resigned. It comes as some call for the embattled unit to be abolished following the arrest of Terrell Bradley. According to police department officials,...
