The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
New York Post

Steelers’ Alex Highsmith apologizes for ill-timed CPR celebration

see also Steelers perform ill-received CPR celebration days after Damar Hamlin collapse Alex Highsmith has apologized for his CPR celebration. Highsmith, a third-year linebacker on the Steelers, sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Friday. Defensive lineman Demarvin Leal came over and pretended to administer CPR compressions to Highsmith. The celebration struck a nerve because it came less than a week after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was given CPR and shock treatment before being transported to the hospital by ambulance. On Monday, Highsmith apologized for the celebration. “I just don’t want people to think of me that way and think I...
The Associated Press

Seahawks unexpected playoff spot validates offseason choices

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Ten months to the day the Seattle Seahawks entered the next chapter of their history, they qualified for the playoffs in a season where pundits believed they would be in the league’s basement. On March 8, 2022, Seattle started that new chapter with the decision to trade Russell Wilson to Denver, choosing coaching continuity and draft capital over the power of a franchise quarterback. And on Jan. 8, 2023, with once cast-off QB Geno Smith at the helm, the Seahawks found themselves back in the postseason through a confluence of their 19-16 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit’s victory over Green Bay in the final game of the NFL regular season. The overall success of the season coupled with making the playoffs is validation for coach Pete Carroll in his 13th season in charge of the Seahawks. His methods and decisions were questioned and yet Seattle ended up in the place it has been most often since Carroll took over in 2010 — playing meaningful games in January. This is Seattle’s 10th playoff appearance in Carroll’s tenure.
