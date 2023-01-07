RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Ten months to the day the Seattle Seahawks entered the next chapter of their history, they qualified for the playoffs in a season where pundits believed they would be in the league’s basement. On March 8, 2022, Seattle started that new chapter with the decision to trade Russell Wilson to Denver, choosing coaching continuity and draft capital over the power of a franchise quarterback. And on Jan. 8, 2023, with once cast-off QB Geno Smith at the helm, the Seahawks found themselves back in the postseason through a confluence of their 19-16 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit’s victory over Green Bay in the final game of the NFL regular season. The overall success of the season coupled with making the playoffs is validation for coach Pete Carroll in his 13th season in charge of the Seahawks. His methods and decisions were questioned and yet Seattle ended up in the place it has been most often since Carroll took over in 2010 — playing meaningful games in January. This is Seattle’s 10th playoff appearance in Carroll’s tenure.

