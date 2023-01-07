Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Steelers’ Alex Highsmith apologizes for ill-timed CPR celebration
see also Steelers perform ill-received CPR celebration days after Damar Hamlin collapse Alex Highsmith has apologized for his CPR celebration. Highsmith, a third-year linebacker on the Steelers, sacked Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Friday. Defensive lineman Demarvin Leal came over and pretended to administer CPR compressions to Highsmith. The celebration struck a nerve because it came less than a week after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and was given CPR and shock treatment before being transported to the hospital by ambulance. On Monday, Highsmith apologized for the celebration. “I just don’t want people to think of me that way and think I...
Slumping Kentucky aims to get back on track vs. South Carolina
Kentucky will aim to bounce back from a recent lopsided road loss when it returns home Tuesday to face struggling
Seahawks unexpected playoff spot validates offseason choices
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Ten months to the day the Seattle Seahawks entered the next chapter of their history, they qualified for the playoffs in a season where pundits believed they would be in the league’s basement. On March 8, 2022, Seattle started that new chapter with the decision to trade Russell Wilson to Denver, choosing coaching continuity and draft capital over the power of a franchise quarterback. And on Jan. 8, 2023, with once cast-off QB Geno Smith at the helm, the Seahawks found themselves back in the postseason through a confluence of their 19-16 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit’s victory over Green Bay in the final game of the NFL regular season. The overall success of the season coupled with making the playoffs is validation for coach Pete Carroll in his 13th season in charge of the Seahawks. His methods and decisions were questioned and yet Seattle ended up in the place it has been most often since Carroll took over in 2010 — playing meaningful games in January. This is Seattle’s 10th playoff appearance in Carroll’s tenure.
Matthew Stafford will be back with Rams with or without Sean McVay
As with every season, Sean McVay likes to take a breath to assess his coaching future but, with or without him, Matthew Stafford assures he will return.
Nick Saban and Lee Corso seemed so confused by Pat McAfee during ESPN’s pregame show
ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso and Alabama head coach Nick Saban got a very loud blast of the Pat McAfee experience before the national title game between Georgia and TCU. While Corso is used to wearing his annual game picks and Saban is used to being around television personalities,...
Notre Dame, Georgia Tech seek improvement in ACC play
Georgia Tech and Notre Dame will be trying to reverse their ACC fortunes when they meet on Tuesday night in
University of Akron men's basketball team struggles late in MAC loss at Ball State
Late foul trouble and a 10-0 Ball State run cost the University of Akon men’s basketball team Friday night at Worthen Arena in Muncie, Ind. The Cardinals beat the Zips 70-63 in a Mid-American Conference defensive slugfest as the Zips couldn’t find any offense down the stretch. UA failed to score a field goal in the final 11 minutes of the game. ...
