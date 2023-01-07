San Antonio- There's a new Women's and Children's Hospital headed to the medical center. Funded with no tax rate increase, it will be part of University Health and will open July 2023. The new 12-story , 300 bed hospital facility will be for women, babies and children. This will be South Texas' first level 4 neonatal care center which will be prepared for high risk deliveries and complications that may come with pregnancy. This will be a place where women, children and their families are surrounded with all of the experts and technologies to provide the highest level of compassionate care. University Health officials say it's a much needed addition. " To have a designated hospital in San Antonio for that and to serve South Texas . We serve over 22 counties , so we're helping rural moms who are having issues with deliveries and we're very very proud of that so reaching out beyond Bexar county to those in need ," said Allison Hays Lane from University Health. Lane is also the curator of Saludearte Healing program.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO