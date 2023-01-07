Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Rare animal seized by officials after being found clinging to front door
SAN ANTONIO – City of San Antonio Animal Care Services seized an animal that is connected to illegal exotic animal trade. ACS found a Coati hanging onto a home’s front door frame in a Southside neighborhood near Miller’s Pond. The homeowners contacted ACS for assistance. Coatis are...
news4sanantonio.com
'Learn and Remember' the victims and survivors of the Holocaust
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Public Library and the Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio are hosting an opening ceremony for their "Learn and Remember" series. Taking place at the Holzman Auditorium, the 11th annual series will focus on censorship and how the Nazi regime used censorship tactics to restrict information from persecuted individuals during the holocaust.
news4sanantonio.com
New Women's & Children's Hospital
San Antonio- There's a new Women's and Children's Hospital headed to the medical center. Funded with no tax rate increase, it will be part of University Health and will open July 2023. The new 12-story , 300 bed hospital facility will be for women, babies and children. This will be South Texas' first level 4 neonatal care center which will be prepared for high risk deliveries and complications that may come with pregnancy. This will be a place where women, children and their families are surrounded with all of the experts and technologies to provide the highest level of compassionate care. University Health officials say it's a much needed addition. " To have a designated hospital in San Antonio for that and to serve South Texas . We serve over 22 counties , so we're helping rural moms who are having issues with deliveries and we're very very proud of that so reaching out beyond Bexar county to those in need ," said Allison Hays Lane from University Health. Lane is also the curator of Saludearte Healing program.
news4sanantonio.com
Destination casino resort could be coming to the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO - A casino in San Antonio?. The idea is not as far fetched as it once seemed. A resolution (SJR 17) has been filed in the state senate by Democrat Carol Alvarado that would permit Dallas, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio to build a four or five star destination resort - with shops, restaurants, and, yes, a casino.
news4sanantonio.com
Missing 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo has a medical condition
SAN ANTONIO - Have you seen this missing teen? Police tells us 13-year-old Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo has a medical condition. Maldonaldo was last seen Friday in the 200 block of Stark Street near downtown. She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and has a light complexion. She has wavy, shoulder-length hair and has both ears pierced. The teen was last wearing a navy blue Kipp Espire jacket with black pants.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman's car goes airborne after she swerves to miss dog in road
SAN ANTONIO – The decision to swerve her car to miss a dog in the road resulted in an accident that sent the 24-year-old driver and her baby to the hospital. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the Southwest Side. A 24-year-old woman was driving down the 13800-block of Somerset Road when she jerked the steering wheel to the right to avoid a dog in the road. Her silver Kia Forte then veered off the road and over an elevated road drainage pipe. Her car went airborne and crashed.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman hospitalized after altercation at West side bar led to shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a West side bar led to a shooting that left one woman hospitalized. The incident happened at the 800 block of Ruiz Street at around 2:17 a.m. Police say that an altercation took place outside a bar when suddenly, shots were fired. The 19-year-old woman was hit in the leg. The woman was driven to the Children’s Hospital.
news4sanantonio.com
Seguin works to restore water services in King Plaza
SEGUIN, Texas - The City of Seguin is working to restore water services on the West Side of Highway 123 bypass between Court and Walnut. Officials reported that several businesses including restaurants and customers in King Plaza. The McDonald's and H-E-B in the area are not affected by the water main break.
news4sanantonio.com
New Braunfels man dead after falling into pit in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A worker from Texas is dead after falling at an oil rig site in North Dakota. Daniel Navarrete, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas, fell through an open hatch Thursday in a pit at a Nabors Industries rig north of New Town, according to Mountrail County Sheriff Corey Bristol.
news4sanantonio.com
Person shot in Walmart parking lot, police think 'isolated incident'
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been shot in the parking lot of a Northeast Side Walmart. The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m., Sunday, on the 4331 block of Thousand Oaks Drive. According to the police, one person was shot and is currently in critical condition. Police say the...
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigate shooting that left two people dead
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on the far west side of town. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias at around 9 p.m. Police say that a vehicle was observed leaving the location with several reports of gunshots...
news4sanantonio.com
New SAWS rate changes are officially in swing. Here's how it will change your bill
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Water System just changed their rates and the details may please you. It's the message Greg Carrillo didn't know he needed. “It's exciting. I had no idea about that. Today's the first time I heard of it,” Carrillo said. He is referring to...
news4sanantonio.com
Corvette driver crashes into guardrail while racing with Tesla on Northwest Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are lucky to be alive after crashing a Chevrolet Corvette that witnesses said was racing a Tesla on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just after 2 p.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Northwest Loop 410 near Interstate 10 West. Witnesses told police that...
news4sanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who fatally stabbed man on East side of town
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are on the lookout for a suspect after he fatally stabbed a man on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of N. New Braunfels for reports that a man was stabbed in the chest. Upon arrival, they found the...
news4sanantonio.com
Intruder killed after entering man's apartment angrily, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police found a man dead inside another man's apartment in downtown San Antonio. The San Antonio Police Department says that the shooting happened near the 300 block of Tulipan Walk around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the police, a man knocked on the door of an apartment...
news4sanantonio.com
Person killed, another hospitalized after being shot inside vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after they were found shot inside a vehicle Friday night, police say. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. by the Broadstone Medical Apartments on Medical Dr. near Wurzbach Rd. Upon arrival, officers found two individuals shot...
news4sanantonio.com
Man in critical condition after he was struck by vehicle on West side
SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 8100 block of Marbach Road at around 9:54 p.m. According to officials, the 60-year-old man was standing on the westbound lanes of...
news4sanantonio.com
Police investigate fatal shooting after discovering two men with gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a fatal shooting after they found two men with gunshot wounds. The incident happened at the 4900 block of Medical Drive at around 7:27 p.m. Upon police arrival, they found two men with gunshot wounds laying beside a vehicle in which they had...
