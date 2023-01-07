Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job
The United States men's national team does not have a head coach currently under contract, but one report suggests that the U.S. Soccer Federation is swinging for the fences as it gears up for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. According to French outlet L'Equipe, France legend and former Real...
Marcus Rashford equals amazing 11-year Wayne Rooney goals record for Man Utd vs Everton.. and can break it vs Charlton
MARCUS RASHFORD can break Wayne Rooney's record of scoring in eight consecutive home games against Charlton. The forward equalled the Manchester United legend's record of seven with his 97th-minute penalty against Everton on Friday evening. Rashford will now have the chance to break the 11-year record when the Red Devils...
Yardbarker
28-year-old La Liga ace would like to join Manchester United this month
Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Barcelona attacker Memphis Depay. According to a report from the Spanish publication Sport, the 28-year-old Dutch international is keen on a return to Old Trafford this month. Depay has dropped down the pecking order at Barcelona since the arrivals of...
Yardbarker
Manchester United hope new Ronaldo rule can prevent dressing room jealousy
It’s no secret that Manchester United pay a premium for players whether it’s transfer fees or salaries, but something needs to be done about players earning significantly more than what they are actually worth. According to the Daily Mail, a new ‘Ronaldo rule’ will be introduced to ensure...
Chelsea ‘open transfer talks with Monchengladbach for France World Cup star Marcus Thuram to solve forward crisis’
CHELSEA have reportedly opened talks with Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach over a transfer for striker Marcus Thuram. The French forward is a wanted man after his fine form this season as well as his impressive performances at the World Cup in Qatar. Chelsea are in the market for more firepower...
Yardbarker
Wout Weghorst Wants To Leave Besiktas To Join Manchester United, Negotiations Ongoing
Erik Ten Hag is keen to bring in a striker on loan during the ongoing month of January. The Dutch manager is said to be keen on bringing a fellow countryman to the club. Wout Weghorst has been outlined as the main target for the striker position in the transfer window. The 6’6 striker has been outlined as a player that United don’t currently have.
Manchester United boss Ten Hag 'knows what he is doing' in Wout Weghorst pursuit
Manchester United are keen to wrap up a loan deal for Dutch striker Wout Weghorst, who currently plays in Turkey for Besiktas
Football transfer rumours: Wout Weghorst to join Manchester United?
Odion Ighalo. Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Radamel Falcao. Cristiano Ronaldo. The arrivals door at Old Trafford has revolved with plenty of odd short-term striking solutions in recent years. Erik ten Hag may have ushered in a new era at Manchester United but it appears that old habits die hard. Wout Weghorst is the latest name to be linked with spearheading United’s attack, with the Dutchman hoping to taking the not-so-well-trodden path from Burnley, via Istanbul, back to the north-west.
Premier League reveal new date for Crystal Palace vs Manchester United
A new date for the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester United has been confirmed.
New Portugal coach Martínez pledges to talk to Ronaldo
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez was hired to lead Portugal’s national team on Monday and pledged to respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s history with the squad. The Spaniard replaces Fernando Santos, who quit in December after Portugal’s elimination against Morocco in the quarterfinals of...
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: Al Nassr forward will make debut on 22 January
Cristiano Ronaldo will make his Al Nassr debut on 22 January against Ettifaq, confirmed manager Rudi Garcia. The Portugal forward was unveiled by the Saudi club last week but is suspended after knocking a phone out of a fan's hand following Manchester United's defeat by Everton in April. The 37-year-old...
Yardbarker
The story of Gianluca Vialli at Juventus summarized in 10 moments
Unfortunately, the world of football lost a true icon on Friday, as Gianluca Vialli passed away at the age of 58. While Italian football is currently in mourning, it’s only fitting to recall the late striker’s story at Juventus as told by ilBianconero in ten moments. 1- As...
Yardbarker
Diego Simeone frustrated by Atletico Madrid’s lack of force in Barcelona loss
Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone admitted his side only have themselves to blame as they lost 1-0 at home to Barcelona. Defeat to the current La Liga leaders means Atletico end the weekend outside of the Champions League qualification spots. The clash was a real battle at the Estadio...
Yardbarker
Report – Premier League ace set to turn down Juventus
Wilfried Zaha could find a new home at the end of this season when his Crystal Palace contract expires and several clubs have been linked with a move for the Ivorian winger. Zaha has been an accomplished attacker in the Premier League for Palace and might want to join a new club.
Man Utd targeting shock loan transfer for Burnley ace Wout Weghorst to replace Cristiano Ronaldo and solve striker woes
MANCHESTER UNITED are considering a shock move for Burnley striker Wout Weghorst. The Dutch hitman, 30, is currently on loan at Turkish side Besiktas. But that deal could be cut short to take him to Old Trafford. Erik Ten Hag is in need of a striker following the termination of...
Bayern Munich and Manchester United 'are vying for Randal Kolo Muani's signature'
Muani, 24, enjoyed something of a breakthrough tournament at the World Cup with France in Qatar having been awarded a late call-up to the squad following the injury to Nkunku.
Yardbarker
Experienced forward confident of completing Manchester United loan transfer
Wout Weghorst is reportedly confident about completing a loan move to Manchester United in this January’s transfer window. The Netherlands international is currently on loan at Besiktas from Burnley, having struggled in his previous spell in the Premier League, despite a prolific career elsewhere. According to the Manchester Evening...
Yardbarker
Manchester United set to make a move for French star as they look to bolster forward line
Manchester United are set to make a move for Atletico Madrid and France forward Antoine Griezmann as they look to bolster their forward line. Griezmann enjoyed an impressive World Cup with France in Qatar. The Atleti forward played in a deeper, midfield role for France, showing his immense ability when given more responsibility on the ball.
Yardbarker
Former Manchester United coach backs potential stop-gap Wout Weghorst transfer
Former Manchester United first-team coach Rene Meulensteen has suggested that Wout Weghorst would offer something completely different if he was to join Erik ten Hag’s side. In the past 24 hours, we have learned about Manchester United’s interest in a surprise loan deal for Burnley striker Wout Weghorst. He fits the manager’s preferred type of forward and would give United some much needed aerial threat.
Man Utd open to letting young striker leave on loan
Manchester United are willing to send young striker Charlie McNeill out on loan in the January transfer window.
12up
