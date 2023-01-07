ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, IL

Monticello residents dealing with dirty water, city responding with construction plans

By Amanda Brennan
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gEBtt_0k6JRouu00

MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine wanting to take a bath, turning on the water and seeing a discolored, yellow liquid coming out of the faucet. For some in Piatt County, this is their reality, every single day.

Monticello’s city administrator and the head of the water department said the water is safe to drink.

But, just because experts said you could drink it, some people with dirty water said they don’t want to. Some homeowners are relying on bottled or filtered water.

Carmen Ureno said it’s a problem she’s fought with since moving to town two and a half years ago.

Demar Hamlin told he ‘won the game of life’ by Decatur native

“Never mind bathing my grandson, I refuse to bathe him,” Ureno said. “He has sensitive skin already and has allergies to chemicals. If I put him in the bath, it’s yellow.”

Since moving in, she said her water has never run completely clear.

It hasn’t smelled great either.

“The smell of bleach is beyond my comprehension. It’s awful, you smell it all day long on you,” she added.

So, she called the city looking for answers.

Kirby Medical Center’s future therapy center to open in the spring

“Asked for a chemical update. I want to know what chemicals are tested in this water. I just want to know, why is it this color?” Ureno said.

Terry Summers, the city administrator, said he knows about the problem.

“We’ve tried to narrow down what it might be,” Summers said. “We haven’t found anything that would indicate anything that we have seen in previous years.”

He said he’s seen the issue in homes west of the Sangamon River.

The city has tested water in impacted homes, and Summers said they also brought in an independent testing group.

“Those tests indicated it was the same quality of water as at the water treatment plant,” he said.

Then, the city started isolating water mains. In the new year, they’re focusing on one of them, trying to fix the problem.

Monticello non-profit opens second store to help domestic violence victims

“The council, for 2023, has allocated money to replace one of the water mains near this site and abandon another one,” Summers said. “The city council allocated $250,000 to replace the filter media and softener media at the water plant.”

He said they plan to start construction this summer as the budget was just approved.

Ureno is thankful for the city’s responses to her but is still frustrated.

“There’s something going on. We shouldn’t be forced to drink it, let alone, pay for it,” she said.

Summers said he knows someone illegally opened a fire hydrant over the summer, and that could’ve left residue in a water main causing issues.

Renovations set to begin on Monticello athletic fields

For now, until they replace one of the water mains, he said it’s best to run cold water for 10-15 minutes and it should clear up.

To access the city’s water quality reports, you can find them on the City of Monticello website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Urbana closes several roads for tree removal

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The city of Urbana had several road closures to remove trees. Crews were scattered across the city taking down trees. They focused on these four areas in particular: Elm Street parking lot, Michigan avenue, McCullough and Orchard streets. The city arborist Kevin Sanderson said cutting...
URBANA, IL
WAND TV

City of Springfield advises drivers of lane closures during 2023 Inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Monday's State of Illinois inauguration will cause some lane closures around Springfield, according to the city. Beginning at 7:45 a.m., Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will close one west lane of 7th Street between Adams and Monroe, and close 2 west lanes of traffic on 7th Street between Monroe and Capitol Avenue. Access to the CWLP drive up window as well as the Lincoln Library parking ramp will be maintained.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Ask Angi: Insulation 101

If your energy bills are spiking as the weather cools down, poor insulation may be the culprit. Mallory Micetich, a home expert at Angi, is here to teach us all about insulation.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Funeral, procession schedule announced for Maroa fire chief

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Maroa Fire Department has shared details on the funeral, procession, and graveside services for Fire Chief Larry Peasley. Visitation services will be held Monday night from 5-8 p.m. at Calvert Funeral Home in Clinton. Chief Peasley will be honored with Firefighter Walk-Thru at 6pm at the funeral home. Maroa Fire […]
MAROA, IL
WCIA

VitalSkin Dermatology Open House

VitalSkin Dermatology is the newest full-service dermatology in the Champaign-Urbana area. With new team members, Katie included, we now offer a suite of cosmetic services. We’d love for the community to come to our open house on 1/18 from 5-7pm to learn more about our cosmetic services and meet the team. We have a team focused on delivering our patients’ and clients’ skin goals from medical to surgical to cosmetic dermatology.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Explore new opportunities this year with Cass Concepts

Cass Concepts has all sorts of fun opportunities to explore this year in their collective space. Cassie Yoder shares how you can join the collective and the fun during their upcoming events!. Behind every business is a person who had a brilliant idea or solution to a problem. Inside that...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Take a winter walk with Urbana Park District

We’re in the middle of winter, but Urbana Park District has plenty of fun, outdoor activities for you to join. Jacob Johnston with the park district joins us to talk about it. There’s been a lot of excitement about the Wandell Sculpture Garden at Meadowbrook Park. Tell us about...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

One dog dead, one person displaced following Springfield fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One dog is dead and another person was displaced following a fire in Springfield on Saturday night. Springfield Fire Department Chief Brandon D. Blough said crews arrived on the scene at White Birch Dr. and saw an attached garage on fire. The fire also spread to the attic. The fire was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Monticello mother reacts after son with autism found safe

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello mother was relieved Friday night to learn her son had been found safe after he disappeared. Kayden Kelly, 18, went missing Friday afternoon, a situation with added urgency due to him having autism. Kelly’s mother Krickett said she was informed by her daughter that something was wrong. “My daughter […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

Lot fees jump over 50 percent at Mahomet mobile home park

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) – Residents at Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park in Mahomet will be expected to pay a 50 percent increase come April first, 2023. Several neighbors have reached out to us to find answers. Back in November, we told you about a mother who was facing eviction. She and many others had worked […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Residents clean up after Gibson City tornado

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down in Gibson City on Tuesday Night. The storm happened just before 6:00 p.m. 2 miles southeast of town. It was part of a tornado outbreak that spawned seven tornadoes in our WCIA 3 viewing area. In its path was Karen […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

1 hurt in Clark Co. crash

Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

First responders locate teen last seen in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) — Kayden T. Kelley, 18, has been located according to a release from the Piatt County Emergency Management Agency. Kayden went missing earlier this afternoon from Bell Ave. in Monticello. It was suspected that he was walking toward Allerton Park. Multiple agencies as well as local...
MONTICELLO, IL
nowdecatur.com

Crossing Healthcare holding CNA hiring event January 19

January 8, 2023 – Crossing Healthcare will be holding a hiring event on Thursday, January 19, to find new Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA). Their main clinic will be open from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at 320 East Central Avenue in Decatur. Those who attend...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Burst pipes damage Urbana Middle School gym

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Urbana Middle School is facing “major” damage to their main gym after frozen pipes burst over winter break. In an email to a parent, Principal Derrick Cooper said maintenance crews have been working hard to save the gym floor. But, it has created issues for P.E. classes. Cooper said the locker […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Bird flu, rising feed prices contributing to more expensive eggs

GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — When you’re out shopping, you’ve probably noticed many items increasing in price. Now, egg prices are on the rise too. Farmers said it’s for a variety of reasons. One said she’s had to spend more money on feed for her chickens. She’s also noticed low water levels in the Mississippi […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy