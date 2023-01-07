Read full article on original website
darientimes.com
'Is it karma?': UConn women's basketball team dealing with unprecedented wave of injuries yet again
STORRS — The state of an unprecedented wave of injuries besetting the UConn women’s basketball team has moved well beyond inconvenience and Dorka Juhász, like anyone monitoring the situation, is wondering why this has come to be. “There's a lot of different phases we're going through, trying...
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern students denied at Welsh-Ryan Arena on night of Jan. 4 win over in-state rival Illinois
Though Northwestern’s home court advantage rang in a triumph against rival Illinois, a packed student section left many NU students waiting outside the doors of Welsh-Ryan Arena, unable to witness the victory Wednesday. “Nobody knew, when we got there, that not everybody was going to get in,” Weinberg junior...
247Sports
Indiana vs. Northwestern basketball: Media pans Mike Woodson, Hoosiers after No. 15 IU gets upset by Wildcats
The Hoosiers’ defense was abused throughout the matchup, allowing the Wildcats to score a season-high 84 points against a Power Five opponent. On offense, Indiana surrendered their second-most turnovers of the season with 16, compared to Northwestern’s seven. Northwestern was paced by senior guard Boo Buie, who poured...
Coach TV: Mike Woodson discusses Indiana's loss against Northwestern
Watch and listen to what IU head basketball coach Mike Woodson had to say following IU’s 84-83 loss to Northwestern.
CBS Sports
Five Division III basketball players hospitalized, coach 'temporarily removed' after intense practice
Five college basketball players were hospitalized and their head coach was "temporarily removed" after Concordia University, a Division III school in Chicago, ran a grueling practice that allegedly served as punishment for the players breaking the team's curfew. The players were hospitalized some time between Jan. 2 and Jan. 4, the school said. One remains hospitalized.
5 Concordia Basketball Players Hospitalized Following Grueling Workout
A suburban Chicago college postponed two men's basketball games after a rigorous workout sent five players to a hospital. Concordia University Chicago in River Forest also temporarily removed coach Steve Kollar, the Chicago Tribune reported. Athletic director Pete Gnan sent a letter to parents Thursday, explaining what happened after a...
Vote now: Who was the Illinois high school football offensive player of the year for the 2022 season?
We're taking one more look at the top individual performers of the 2022 Illinois high school football season with fan votes for the offensive and defensive players of the year. Check out the write-ups on each player and then vote in the poll, which will remain open until Wednesday, Jan. ...
WAND TV
Local high school football conferences merge for 2024 season
(WAND) — Two high school conferences have unanimously agreed to merge for football in the 2024 season. The Central Illinois Conference and Heart of Illinois Conference announced their merger on Monday. The two conferences said that they were, "excited for this opportunity that creates stability for 11-man football and...
middletownathletics.com
Boys Junior Varsity Basketball beats Fenwick 46 – 31
Middies win !!! Chance Knight led the Middies with 14 points.
fox32chicago.com
Five Chicago-area athletes hospitalized after workout apparently meant to punish curfew-breakers
RIVER FOREST, Illnois - A suburban Chicago college postponed two men's basketball games after a rigorous workout sent five players to a hospital. Concordia University Chicago in River Forest also temporarily removed coach Steve Kollar, the Chicago Tribune reported. Athletic director Pete Gnan sent a letter to parents Thursday, explaining...
New video showcases proposed $2.2B Soldier Field stadium dome, entertainment district development
Supporters hope the proposed $2.2 billion renovation could entice the Chicago Bears to not build a new stadium in the northwest suburbs.
cbs4indy.com
Welcome back, Chris Wright
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. Indiana Democrats prioritizing pre-K, public health …. As the 2023 legislative session gets underway at the Indiana Statehouse,...
Former White Sox player now selling his $3M West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
CHICAGO READER
Farewell to Dave’s Records
In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
Has Chicago ever experienced a January where the mercury did not fall below freezing?
Has Chicago ever experienced a January where the mercury did not fall below freezing?. The answer is no, and, in fact, no January has even come close. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the record books dating back to 1871 and noted that January 1880 leads the pack with just 16 days dropping to 32 or lower. That January, the city’s warmest on record, averaged a record 16 degrees above normal, and all 31 days logged above-freezing highs, the lowest being 33 on Jan. 28. The warmest days were 61 on the 11th and 60 on the ninth, and back-to-back highs of 59 on the third and fourth.
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
fox32chicago.com
Metra Rock Island train strikes vehicle in Morgan Park
CHICAGO - Delays are expected after a Metra Rock Island train struck a vehicle Monday morning in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood. Inbound and outbound trains were halted around 7:30 a.m. after Train #302 collided with a vehicle near the 115th Street station, officials said. So far, there are no reported...
Daliah Goree, Career Officer and Public Servant Eager and Ready To Serve Chicago's 21st Ward
(Chicago, Il) 24-year veteran Chicago Police Officer, Daliah Goree, has organized an outstanding campaign team and platform in her quest to become the next Alderman of Chicago’s 21st Ward.
Your Salary has to be How High to be “Rich” in Chicago Illinois?
If you want to stroll Michigan Ave and not have a care in the world about the price tags on the clothes you're buying, how much money do you need to make a year? Here is the answer to that question according to one financial website... According to the financial...
CBS News
Multiple people hospitalized after Loop crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crash in Chicago's Loop left multiple people hospitalized Saturday evening. Just before 9 p.m. near Jackson and Michigan a 40-year-old woman in a Ford sedan was driving southbound on Michigan when she ran a red light and struck a BMW sedan, according to the Chicago Police Department.
