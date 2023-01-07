ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Five Division III basketball players hospitalized, coach 'temporarily removed' after intense practice

Five college basketball players were hospitalized and their head coach was "temporarily removed" after Concordia University, a Division III school in Chicago, ran a grueling practice that allegedly served as punishment for the players breaking the team's curfew. The players were hospitalized some time between Jan. 2 and Jan. 4, the school said. One remains hospitalized.
CHICAGO, IL
WAND TV

Local high school football conferences merge for 2024 season

(WAND) — Two high school conferences have unanimously agreed to merge for football in the 2024 season. The Central Illinois Conference and Heart of Illinois Conference announced their merger on Monday. The two conferences said that they were, "excited for this opportunity that creates stability for 11-man football and...
ILLINOIS STATE
cbs4indy.com

Welcome back, Chris Wright

CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Chris Wright returns today! Catch his forecast at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. Indiana Democrats prioritizing pre-K, public health …. As the 2023 legislative session gets underway at the Indiana Statehouse,...
INDIANA STATE
CHICAGO READER

Farewell to Dave’s Records

In August 2009, I moved into a three-bedroom on Clark a few blocks north of Fullerton, with no clue about Lincoln Park’s cultural position in Chicago. I had grad-school classes in Evanston and the Loop, so the neighborhood seemed to make sense—it was more or less in between the two. I felt out of place amid the college football fans crammed into sports bars along Clark, the drunk DePaul students stampeding Five Guys and the Wieners Circle after midnight, and the tony white-collar workers in their million-dollar homes. I lived in a cheap, shabby apartment, and I cherished anything subversive that survived in the cracks in the neighborhood’s facade.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Has Chicago ever experienced a January where the mercury did not fall below freezing?

Has Chicago ever experienced a January where the mercury did not fall below freezing?. The answer is no, and, in fact, no January has even come close. Chicago climatologist Frank Wachowski checked the record books dating back to 1871 and noted that January 1880 leads the pack with just 16 days dropping to 32 or lower. That January, the city’s warmest on record, averaged a record 16 degrees above normal, and all 31 days logged above-freezing highs, the lowest being 33 on Jan. 28. The warmest days were 61 on the 11th and 60 on the ninth, and back-to-back highs of 59 on the third and fourth.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Metra Rock Island train strikes vehicle in Morgan Park

CHICAGO - Delays are expected after a Metra Rock Island train struck a vehicle Monday morning in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood. Inbound and outbound trains were halted around 7:30 a.m. after Train #302 collided with a vehicle near the 115th Street station, officials said. So far, there are no reported...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Multiple people hospitalized after Loop crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crash in Chicago's Loop left multiple people hospitalized Saturday evening. Just before 9 p.m. near Jackson and Michigan a 40-year-old woman in a Ford sedan was driving southbound on Michigan when she ran a red light and struck a BMW sedan, according to the Chicago Police Department.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy