Montecito creeks hold up to the force of the recent storms

MONTECITO, Calif. - This weeks series of storms including some strong rain cells, did not overwhelm the Montecito creeks.

The area was the epicenter of a catastrophe five years ago during the deadly mudflow event that took 23 lives and damaged hundreds of homes.

Prior to the storms, the Santa Barbara County Public Works department cleared out creeks and debris basins to increase capacity.

Rainfall levels did not create a runoff that exceeded the capacity of the creeks in Montecito or anywhere else on the South Coast.

The saturation of the hills at this point in the winter season has put all front country creeks on a high watch list and those in the burn areas from recent fires are the most prone for water and debris issues.

