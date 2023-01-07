Gun found inside stolen car with infant inside: Gastonia PD
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspected 14-year-old was arrested after leading officers on a stolen car chase with a one-year-old inside the vehicle Friday in Gastonia, according to the police department .
The incident ended around 6:30 p.m. at Highway 321 and Main Avenue’s intersection.🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE
Police responded to a call stating a one-year-old child was in a stolen vehicle and pursued that car. Nobody was injured in the incident, and officers located the child. The suspect was apprehended on the scene and a gun belonging to the owner of the stolen car was also found inside the vehicle, Gastonia Police confirmed Saturday.
Officials tell QCN a cruiser crashed during the chase and that while Gastonia Police are involved in parts of the investigation, Dallas Police are also assisting.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 0