ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Gun found inside stolen car with infant inside: Gastonia PD

By Connor Lomis, Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
Queen City News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Xzz7_0k6JRZct00

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspected 14-year-old was arrested after leading officers on a stolen car chase with a one-year-old inside the vehicle Friday in Gastonia, according to the police department .

The incident ended around 6:30 p.m. at Highway 321 and Main Avenue’s intersection.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

Police responded to a call stating a one-year-old child was in a stolen vehicle and pursued that car. Nobody was injured in the incident, and officers located the child. The suspect was apprehended on the scene and a gun belonging to the owner of the stolen car was also found inside the vehicle, Gastonia Police confirmed Saturday.

Officials tell QCN a cruiser crashed during the chase and that while Gastonia Police are involved in parts of the investigation, Dallas Police are also assisting.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

Driver charged with texting and driving after pedestrian dies on Brookshire: PD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver is facing multiple charges including text and driving after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Brookshire Blvd. last November, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Wednesday. Brookshire Blvd. reopens after dead body discovery: CMPD Officers received a call around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday November 27th where Jaren Watson, 30, […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Driver arrested over a month after hitting person on Brookshire Boulevard, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a driver has been arrested after allegedly hitting a person on Brookshire Boulevard in late November. The crash happened on Nov. 27, but the victim wasn’t found until the next day. Police said an initial investigation indicates that at around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, Jesse Sigler was walking along the left shoulder of the road when he was struck by a 2021 Honda C-HR. Sigler’s body was found in a grassy median near the cable divider.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Suspect arrested after thefts from unlocked cars in Rowan County community

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a spree of thefts from vehicles in the Enochville community. Authorities released photos from surveillance cameras in late December showing a burglar sneaking around homes and stealing from unlocked cars. Most of the thefts were reported from neighborhoods off South Enochville Avenue.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Denver man fatally shot himself after killing woman: Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies believe the man accused of killing a woman in Denver on Monday turned the gun on himself and took his own life, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Woman killed in Lincoln County shooting; second body found Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting on Monday […]
DENVER, NC
WBTV

Rowan County homicides believed to be connected, officials say

Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week. Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility. Updated: 7 hours ago. Residents of the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex have...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Victims identified after I-85 crash leaves 4 dead

Bodies found in Lincoln County believed to be result of murder-suicide. Two bodies were found within 200 yards of each other in Denver earlier this week. Weeks after flooding, seniors still unable to return to Charlotte living facility. Updated: 8 hours ago. Residents of the Magnolia Senior Apartment complex have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Woman wielding a knife struck and killed on The Plaza

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman who was wielding a knife was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning on The Plaza, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding a deadly weapon assault around 7 a.m. near 6308 The Plaza by a Shell gas station and convenience store. Officers found a […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Lenoir 1-year-old suffered burns in hot bathtub: PD

LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A one-year-old Lenoir boy is recovering after being left in a hot bathtub for an extended period, Lenoir Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 5:16 p.m. Monday at an apartment on Stonewall Street. A one-year-old boy was found suffering from burns to his lower […]
LENOIR, NC
WBTV

Man reported missing after leaving Charlotte nursing facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who left a Charlotte nursing facility early Wednesday morning. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 90-year-old Harold Markowitz Jr. left his skilled nursing facility on Sharon Road around 1:30 a.m. He was last seen driving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Victims identified in crash that killed 4 on I-85 near University City Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities have identified the four people killed in a fiery crash late Tuesday afternoon in the southbound lanes of Interstate 85 near University City Boulevard. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the victims were Edwin Garcia, Arturo Garcia, Miguel Portillo and Kevin Turcios. They...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

72K+
Followers
22K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy