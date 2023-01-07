Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
LIHEAP heating crisis assistance enrollment opens in all KY counties
FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
WHAS 11
Kentucky legislature pre-files bill impacting students who are transgender
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another bill impacting students who are transgender has been pre-filed in Kentucky. House Bill 30 would "ensure that student privacy exists in school restrooms, locker rooms, and shower rooms." It would make it so students would have to use facilities designated for their biological sex. The...
fox56news.com
New Boyle County wellness center is ‘bringing health care home’
There's a new wellness center in Boyle County that's taking calls to help Kentuckians get health care at home. New Boyle County wellness center is ‘bringing health …. There's a new wellness center in Boyle County that's taking calls to help Kentuckians get health care at home. Jan. 6...
wdrb.com
Kentucky Blood Center asking for blood donations during National Blood Month
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Blood Center is hoping the start of the year will help encourage people to donate blood. January is also National Blood Month. Eric Lindsey with KBC said typically December is a low month for donations with the holidays and January serves as a good opportunity as people set New Year's resolutions.
WTVQ
Celebrate Kentucky Maple Day on Feb. 4 with maple syrup producers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky maple syrup producers will open their facilities to the public on Saturday, Feb. 4 for the fourth annual Kentucky Maple Day. Each location celebrating Kentucky Maple Day will showcase different activities and options. Producers will show their operations and sell pure maple syrup and syrup products, and some will offer tours of their sugar bush and sap-collection systems. You can see the various locations and what each will offer by clicking here.
wymt.com
Help available for Kentuckians who need help keeping the heat on
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Beginning Monday, Kentuckians in need of some help on their heating bills can apply for assistance through Community Action agencies around the Commonwealth. The price of everything seems to be going up and up. This time of the year, with cold weather up on us, losing your heat because of missed payments can be disastrous.
k105.com
The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday
The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
WTVQ
Missing flood victim’s son not giving up hope his mother will be found
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) (01/09/2023) – It’s been nearly six months since the deadly, historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Among the many questions that still remain unanswered, where is Vanessa Baker?. “It’s not getting easier, it’s getting harder not knowing where she is at, it has been over...
WTVQ
Man dies in incident at Georgetown stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 52-year-old man died in a Georgetown stamping plant incident Monday, Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says. Fifty-two-year-old Bruno Naba, of Frankfort, died at the YS Precision Stamping plant around 2 a.m. Details surrounding his death were not immediately released. ABC 36 is working to...
WKYT 27
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
WTVQ
KU, LG&E closing all business offices by end of 2024
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Citing a decline in walk-ins, Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas & Electric are shuttering all business offices by the end of 2024. The businesses have 26 offices combined. Closures are expected to come in phases, and you’re able to check which offices are still open at any given time at lge-ku.com/payment.
WTVQ
LexCount looking for volunteers for night of Jan. 25
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lex End Homelessness Continuum of Care is looking for volunteers for its Jan. 25 LexCount. The LexCount helps determine how many homeless people are in the city, plus facilitates access to emergency shelter and gives care packages. The Lex End Homelessness CoC teams of volunteers...
wymt.com
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
q95fm.net
Neogen Opens Mt. Sterling Location With Nearly $10 Million Investment Creating 79 Full-Time Jobs
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear congratulated Neogen Corp., a manufacturer of animal and food safety products, on its new facility in Montgomery County, a $9.8 million investment creating 79 full-time jobs and furthering the Governor’s initiative to grow Kentucky’s agritech sector. Neogen has operated in Kentucky since locating in...
I Wish Kentucky Had Non-Traditional Walmarts Like These
If the Owensboro Convention Center had been built when I was a child, I would have bugged my parents to death to go down there as often as possible. The reason? The escalators. When I was a kid, both my sister and I loved escalators. I still prefer them to...
kentuckytoday.com
Several newspapers with Kentucky Baptist ties cease printing, suspend publication, move online
These appear to be perilous times for many community newspapers in Kentucky. In the last month, several publications have announced they are ending print publication, and three of them have Kentucky Baptist ties. The Radcliff Sentinel in Hardin County is among those ceasing publication. The paper was launched in 1948...
Wave 3
How the new Kentucky sales tax is impacting local businesses, nonprofits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new law in Kentucky impacts dozens of industries, including photography, personal trainers, and cosmetics. The 6% sales tax went into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Dr. Tami Cassis at Cassis Dermatology is not happy about the change. One of the things that made her most...
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Kentucky You Need to Visit
There’s a lot going on in Kentucky. Spend some time in the state’s great cities and you can take in everything from the unique sights of the Kentucky Derby to the sweet sounds of bluegrass music to the world’s best bourbon. If you step outside the cities,...
wdrb.com
New Omicron sub-variant of COVID-19 has focus of Kentucky health officials, Beshear says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new version of COVID-19 — an omicron sub-variant — is quickly becoming dominant strain of the virus in the United States. During December, the percentage of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. went from 4% to 41%, and health officials have expressed some concern.
koamnewsnow.com
KY: 5 MONTHS AFTER FLOODS SEARCH CONT FOR WOMAN
Searchers in Kentucky look for woman who went missing in July after floods hit the area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
