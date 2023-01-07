ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, KY

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

LIHEAP heating crisis assistance enrollment opens in all KY counties

FRANKFORT, KY — Eligible Kentuckians can now apply for heating crisis assistance in all 120 counties through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. According to a release from Community Action Kentucky, LIHEAP Crisis Component benefits are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky Blood Center asking for blood donations during National Blood Month

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Blood Center is hoping the start of the year will help encourage people to donate blood. January is also National Blood Month. Eric Lindsey with KBC said typically December is a low month for donations with the holidays and January serves as a good opportunity as people set New Year's resolutions.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Celebrate Kentucky Maple Day on Feb. 4 with maple syrup producers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky maple syrup producers will open their facilities to the public on Saturday, Feb. 4 for the fourth annual Kentucky Maple Day. Each location celebrating Kentucky Maple Day will showcase different activities and options. Producers will show their operations and sell pure maple syrup and syrup products, and some will offer tours of their sugar bush and sap-collection systems. You can see the various locations and what each will offer by clicking here.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Help available for Kentuckians who need help keeping the heat on

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Beginning Monday, Kentuckians in need of some help on their heating bills can apply for assistance through Community Action agencies around the Commonwealth. The price of everything seems to be going up and up. This time of the year, with cold weather up on us, losing your heat because of missed payments can be disastrous.
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday

The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WTVQ

Man dies in incident at Georgetown stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — A 52-year-old man died in a Georgetown stamping plant incident Monday, Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says. Fifty-two-year-old Bruno Naba, of Frankfort, died at the YS Precision Stamping plant around 2 a.m. Details surrounding his death were not immediately released. ABC 36 is working to...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

KU, LG&E closing all business offices by end of 2024

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Citing a decline in walk-ins, Kentucky Utilities and Louisville Gas & Electric are shuttering all business offices by the end of 2024. The businesses have 26 offices combined. Closures are expected to come in phases, and you’re able to check which offices are still open at any given time at lge-ku.com/payment.
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

LexCount looking for volunteers for night of Jan. 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lex End Homelessness Continuum of Care is looking for volunteers for its Jan. 25 LexCount. The LexCount helps determine how many homeless people are in the city, plus facilitates access to emergency shelter and gives care packages. The Lex End Homelessness CoC teams of volunteers...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky is monitoring a new strain of omicron taking over in the United States. However, questions remain on when omicron sub-variant: XBB.1.5. will reach Kentucky and how dangerous it is compared to previous variants. ”We don’t know a lot about it, other than it is even...
KENTUCKY STATE
allamericanatlas.com

17 Charming Small Towns in Kentucky You Need to Visit

There’s a lot going on in Kentucky. Spend some time in the state’s great cities and you can take in everything from the unique sights of the Kentucky Derby to the sweet sounds of bluegrass music to the world’s best bourbon. If you step outside the cities,...
KENTUCKY STATE
koamnewsnow.com

KY: 5 MONTHS AFTER FLOODS SEARCH CONT FOR WOMAN

Searchers in Kentucky look for woman who went missing in July after floods hit the area. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
KENTUCKY STATE

