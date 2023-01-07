ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

In Netflix’s ‘You People,’ Jonah Hill is a Jewish guy who finds love with a Farrakhan follower’s daughter

By Andrew Lapin
jweekly.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Variety

Striking the Right Note: Hildur Guðnadóttir Lets Her Music Do the Talking

She may have an Oscar, an Emmy and two Grammys, but composer Hildur Guðnadóttir is uncomfortable in the spotlight. She’d much rather be in her Berlin studio practicing her cello, driving her son to school or making dinner for her family. The Icelandic composer of “Joker” and “Chernobyl” is in Hollywood to talk about her two award-season projects, Todd Field’s “Tár” and Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking” (the latter of which is on Oscar’s shortlist for score). And she does so easily and candidly, with a friendly demeanor and an infectious laugh. But it’s clear this isn’t the place she would normally...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy