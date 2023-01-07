Read full article on original website
Related
‘BMF’: La La Anthony Explains Why She Agreed to Portray Markisha Taylor
La La Anthony will reprise her role as Markisha Taylor in 'BMF' Season 2. This is why she agreed to do the show.
Da'Vinchi, La La Anthony Say Terry and Markisha's Relationship Gets "Complicated" in "BMF" Season 2
When Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson said "BMF" was going to be "an incredible ride," he wasn't kidding. The series — which is based on the real-life story of Detroit brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory — has had us on the edge of our seats since it first hit Starz in September 2021 and, according to Da'Vinchi (Terry "Southwest T" Flenory), the drama is just getting started.
‘Yellowstone’ spin-off series ‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’ now casting in Fort Worth
The limited series will be directed by Taylor Sheridan and star David Oyelowo as Bass Reeves. Here’s how to apply for casting before filming starts.
‘Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches’ Premiere Gets Five-Network Simulcast From AMC Networks (EXCLUSIVE)
“Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” has been given a five-network simulcast premiere from AMC Networks. The world premiere will take place across BBC AMERICA, IFC, SundanceTV and WEtv alongside AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In addition to the anticipated series debut, the network has set “All of Them Witches,” a documentary exploring the history of witches, to be released on Dec. 21 on AMC+ and on Jan. 2 at 10 p.m. ET on AMC as a companion special. Based on Rice’s best-selling trilogy, “Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” the eight-episode series focuses on an intuitive...
HipHopDX.com
Drake Gets Roasted In New Trailer For Jonah Hill & Lauren London’s ‘You People’
Drake has made an indirect appearance in the new Netflix movie You People, starring Jonah Hill and Lauren London, thanks to a line playing on his reputation. In a new trailer for the film released on Thursday (January 5), Hill and comedian Sam Jay are seen discussing Hill’s character Ezra’s love life ahead of his chance encounter with Amira, played by London.
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
Essence
WATCH: Regina Hall and Morris Chestnut Reveal Why They’re Willing To Play Candy and Lance Over And Over Again
'The Best Man: The Final Chapters' actors discuss the joy of being able to revisit the same characters at different stages of their lives. The wait for the grand finale of The Best Man saga is almost over! The Best Man: The Final Chapters promises to be the cherry on top of the multi-decade story of college friends reuniting to support each other through life’s biggest moments.
'Yellowstone' Actor Cole Hauser to Star in New Western Film, 'Dead Man's Hand'
Yellowstone star Cole Hauser is adding to his Western repertoire by starring in an upcoming Western film, Dead Man's Hand. Led by Jack Kilmer (son of Val Kilmer) and directed by Brian Skiba, the film will follow the story of a gunfighter named Reno (Kilmer) who stepped away from the gunfighter life after marrying his wife, Vegas.
Prince Harry Claims Elton John Refused To Sing “Candle In The Wind” On Anniversary Of Princess Diana’s Death
Prince Harry is claiming in his new book that Sir Elton John refused to sing “Candle in the Wind” for the anniversary of his mother, Princess Diana’s death. Elton and Diana were close friends before she died in 1997. He played a re-written version of “Candle in the Wind” for her funeral and the song has become synonymous with the late Princess Diana.
Will This ‘Yellowstone’ Star Replace Kevin Costner as Series Lead If He Leaves the Show?
Each week, fans flock to their televisions to immerse themselves in Yellowstone, largely due to the magnetic presence of Kevin Costner. The veteran actor has been an anchor helping the hit show gain viewers season to season. However, if Costner ever leaves the show, another cast member has their sights set on taking over Dutton Ranch.
Luke Grimes Says Co-Star Kevin Costner Shows Off This Talent Behind the Scenes of ‘Yellowstone’
Ahead of the 'Yellowstone' 5th season premiere, star Luke Grimes talked about his co-star, Kevin Costner, and the talent the acting legend pulls out while they're on set.
Baby Girl, Alert! Shemar Moore Announces He’s Expecting A Daughter With His Longtime Lady Jesiree Dizon
Attention all baby girls, Shemar Moore’s going to be a girl dad! The actor, 52, made the announcement exclusively on the forthcoming January 26 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show while reflecting on it being a full circle moment. Moore’s mother Marilyn Wilson-Moore passed away on February 8, 2020, and his daughter’s due date is […]
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Handed Harrison Ford This Iconic Role Long Before He Joined the Sheridanverse in ‘1923’
‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner was the first big name to join the Sheridanverse, paving the way for others like Harrison Ford in ‘1923’ to follow.
digitalspy.com
SEAL Team star's new show Fire Country has future revealed
SEAL Team star Max Thieriot's show Fire Country has been renewed for a second season. According to The Wrap, the CBS firefighter drama has been hugely popular since its premiere. It has attracted 8 million viewers an episode, with 10 million people tuning in through the network's streaming platforms. Speaking...
hypebeast.com
Netflix Unveils Official Trailer for Upcoming Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Comedy, 'You People'
Netflix has dropped the full trailer for Kenya Barris‘ upcoming comedy, You People. The film follows Jonah Hill as Ezra and Lauren London as Amira, an interracial couple with plans to get married. The meeting of their families don’t seem to go well, however, and proves to be a rocky path for the couple as they attempt to bring peace to their blossoming relationship while keeping their parents — who are of different cultures, races and faiths — happy and not offended:
msn.com
Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On M3GAN
Hitting theaters on January 6, Jason Blum and James Wan's new horror flick "M3GAN" has become the "Citizen Kane" of killer doll movies, notching an unexpectedly high critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a massive cult following online. But what are moviegoers and everyday people actually saying about the film?
‘BMF’: Heather Zuhlke To Serve As Interim Showrunner As Randy Huggins Focuses On Health
EXCLUSIVE: BMF executive producer Heather Zuhlke will take over as interim showrunner of the drama series beginning with Season 3. Series creator Randy Huggins will be taking a step back following an unexpected health complication. Production will continue to keep Randy engaged in all things BMF to ensure the show’s vision remains the same. At last night’s Season 2 premiere, executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson honored Huggins’ passionate contributions to the show and assuaged the crowd at the Chinese Theater that the series remains in capable hands. The series returns to Starz on January 6. Huggins and his family shared personal...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Wes Bentley Says Taylor Sheridan Already Knows How Series Will End
Although Yellowstone is nowhere close to being over, co-creator/EP Taylor Sheridan might already know how his hit drama should end. At a panel for the series at the Screen Actors Guild headquarters in Los Angeles Friday, star Wes Bentley (Jamie Dutton) acknowledged that Sheridan already has a series finale in mind for the popular Paramount Network drama, according to Deadline. “He has said to me, he knows how he wants to end it,” says Bentley. “That was a while ago. I’m sure he didn’t know how we were going to get there but he knows how.” The actor was joined on the panel...
Essence
First Look: Prime Video Releases Official Trailer For Season Two Of ‘Harlem’
Starring Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Jerrie Johnson and Shoniqua Shandai, the show’s 8-episode second season will premiere February 3. Today, Prime Video released the official trailer for Season 2 of Harlem. The highly anticipated second season of the comedy series will consist of eight episodes, with two episodes premiering every week, starting February 3.
‘1923’s James Badge Dale Explains How First 3 Episodes are the Series’ ‘Prologue’
When fans tuned into the long-awaited premiere episode of the Yellowstone origin series 1923 they were treated to an intense moment. As the series opened, we meet Helen Mirren’s Cara Dutton as she blasts a man with a shotgun. She then screams deep into the wilderness, already leaving us all on the edge of our seats.
Comments / 0