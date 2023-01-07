Friday, January 6th is National Take Down Your Christmas Tree Day, and it's a perfect time to remind you of an excellent way to put your old tree to good use. Sure, you can simply leave it on the curb to be picked up along with your trash, but there are much better options. One of the best things you can do with that old tree is to use it to create some new fish habitats.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO