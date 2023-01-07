ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Home Expo underway this weekend at Monona Terrace Convention Center

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — The 25th annual Madison Home Expo is now underway at the Monona Terrace Convention Center.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend the event between Friday and Sunday. The show features exhibits and demonstrations from local and national companies to help people through the home improvement process.

For those looking for specific recommendations, Chris Numann, the lead designer and manager at Shaw Building Design, offered some advice.

“The best information you can bring is pictures — ‘This is what I want, this is what I’m after,’ and the goals, what the end goal is, what they’re looking to invest into the project so we can help them get there,” he said.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $5 for adults and free for children under 18.

