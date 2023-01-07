ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie County, NY

Related
WNYT

Troy woman accused of punching school bus monitor

A woman in Troy is accused of punching a school bus monitor. It happened on a Thursday afternoon route at 4th Street and Jefferson Street, say police. Destiny Rowley, 23, tried to fight the driver, then fought the monitor, say police, causing the monitor’s face to swell. The victim...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Court appearance adjourned for man in deadly Albany DWI

The man accused of driving into and killing an Albany woman last September was not in court on Monday. Monday’s court appearance was adjourned, and Nsikak Okure was remanded without bail. It’s not clear yet when the next court date will be. Okure is accused of driving a...
ALBANY, NY
wxhc.com

Drunk Man Found Asleep in Vehicle on Route 281

In the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a running vehicle that was stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious in the area of Route 281 and Fisher Ave. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, it was determined that...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Gofundme set up for Mohawk stabbing victim's family

MOHAWK, NY (WKTV) - The aunt of the woman who died after being stabbed in the Village of Mohawk on Wednesday tells us a Gofundme page has been set up for the woman's family. According to the fundraising page, Tkeyah Laplante was a daughter, sister, niece, and mother of three beautiful children.
MOHAWK, NY
informnny.com

Arrest made in Norfolk burglary investigation

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County resident was arrested on Sunday following a burglary investigation, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 30-year-old Patience Dissottle was charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property,...
NORFOLK, NY
WKTV

Mohawk stabbing victim dies

MOHAWK, N.Y. – The victim from the Mohawk incident that occurred on Wednesday passed away Friday evening, according to State Police. LaPlante ,26, was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center just after emergency responders arrived at the apartment complex at 30 East Main Street around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, she was stabbed multiple times in the chest.
MOHAWK, NY
WNYT

Woman arrested for animal cruelty

Police in Albany have arrested a woman on animal cruelty charges, after they say she left cats in her car for several days in frigid temperatures. Police say 18-year-old Vemeena Anderson left a six-month-old kitten and a one-year-old cat locked inside of her car on Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street for several days.
ALBANY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Woman steals merchandise & damages store property

A City of Ithaca woman was arrested on Saturday for stealing merchandise and damaging store property, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Brandi L. Rogers, 34, had “passed all points of sale” and stole merchandise from the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville, while also damaging property.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WNYT

New Scotland robbery suspect arrested

A man is under arrest, accused of hitting a victim and stealing from them while an active order of protection was against him. State police allege 32 year old Shandell Scott from New Scotland took multiple items from the victim after hitting them on Christmas day in Voorheesville. Police tell...
VOORHEESVILLE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State

Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made after 7 snow blowers were stolen

A man is facing several charges after seven snow blowers were stolen from businesses in Halfmoon. Police arrested 35-year-old Bryan Pallone from Schenectady. They say he stole five snow blowers from a Home Depot in November, then stole two more from a Lowe’s in December. At the time of...
NEWS10 ABC

Princetown double homicide suspect charged with murder

The suspect in the November 2022 Princetown double homicide was indicted today on nine counts, the most severe being two counts of first-degree murder. Nicholas Fiebka, 19, is accused of killing his mother, Alesia Wadsworth, and her partner, William Horwedel.

