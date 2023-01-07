Read full article on original website
flackbroadcasting.com
Sheriff's Office, DEC Officers investigating case where man suffered an accidental self-inflicted gun-shot wound in Remsen
REMSEN- Police say a man was taken to a Utica area hospital after suffering from an accidental, self-inflicted gun-shot wound over the weekend in Oneida County. It happened Saturday afternoon at around 1:00 p.m. on Old Stage Road, town of Remsen. 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls over a male subject, who...
WNYT
Troy woman accused of punching school bus monitor
A woman in Troy is accused of punching a school bus monitor. It happened on a Thursday afternoon route at 4th Street and Jefferson Street, say police. Destiny Rowley, 23, tried to fight the driver, then fought the monitor, say police, causing the monitor’s face to swell. The victim...
WNYT
Court appearance adjourned for man in deadly Albany DWI
The man accused of driving into and killing an Albany woman last September was not in court on Monday. Monday’s court appearance was adjourned, and Nsikak Okure was remanded without bail. It’s not clear yet when the next court date will be. Okure is accused of driving a...
SP: Brunswick man arrested after multiple Target thefts
A Brunswick man was arrested on Thursday following a string of alleged thefts at the Clifton Park Target. Pasquale Zucaro, 46, is charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and petit larceny.
Troy man arrested for possessing Hallucinogen drug
During a traffic stop, police discovered the driver did not have a valid license and was in possession of Hallucinogen drugs.
wxhc.com
Drunk Man Found Asleep in Vehicle on Route 281
In the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a running vehicle that was stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious in the area of Route 281 and Fisher Ave. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, it was determined that...
WKTV
Gofundme set up for Mohawk stabbing victim's family
MOHAWK, NY (WKTV) - The aunt of the woman who died after being stabbed in the Village of Mohawk on Wednesday tells us a Gofundme page has been set up for the woman's family. According to the fundraising page, Tkeyah Laplante was a daughter, sister, niece, and mother of three beautiful children.
informnny.com
Arrest made in Norfolk burglary investigation
NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County resident was arrested on Sunday following a burglary investigation, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 30-year-old Patience Dissottle was charged with third-degree burglary, a felony, and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property,...
WKTV
Mohawk stabbing victim dies
MOHAWK, N.Y. – The victim from the Mohawk incident that occurred on Wednesday passed away Friday evening, according to State Police. LaPlante ,26, was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center just after emergency responders arrived at the apartment complex at 30 East Main Street around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, she was stabbed multiple times in the chest.
WNYT
Woman arrested for animal cruelty
Police in Albany have arrested a woman on animal cruelty charges, after they say she left cats in her car for several days in frigid temperatures. Police say 18-year-old Vemeena Anderson left a six-month-old kitten and a one-year-old cat locked inside of her car on Livingston Avenue and Terminal Street for several days.
cortlandvoice.com
Woman steals merchandise & damages store property
A City of Ithaca woman was arrested on Saturday for stealing merchandise and damaging store property, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. Brandi L. Rogers, 34, had “passed all points of sale” and stole merchandise from the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville, while also damaging property.
WNYT
New Scotland robbery suspect arrested
A man is under arrest, accused of hitting a victim and stealing from them while an active order of protection was against him. State police allege 32 year old Shandell Scott from New Scotland took multiple items from the victim after hitting them on Christmas day in Voorheesville. Police tell...
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
Troopers seize 29 guns during drug investigation into Central NY man
A Madison County, New York, man is facing 16 felony charges after police seized more than two dozen firearms from his home, state troopers said Friday. Thomas R. Butts, 37, was charged with with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, 15 counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 22 counts of first-degree failure to safely store firearms.
WNYT
Arrest made after 7 snow blowers were stolen
A man is facing several charges after seven snow blowers were stolen from businesses in Halfmoon. Police arrested 35-year-old Bryan Pallone from Schenectady. They say he stole five snow blowers from a Home Depot in November, then stole two more from a Lowe’s in December. At the time of...
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest for Albany man
An Albany man was arrested for alleged drug possession after being pulled over on Saturday. Gene Lacy, 28, faces multiple charges.
Police identify victim in Ulster County homicide
Police have identified the victim in the Plattekill homicide investigation. Daniel Spotards, 41, of Plattekill was found dead outside of his house on Monday.
Princetown double homicide suspect charged with murder
The suspect in the November 2022 Princetown double homicide was indicted today on nine counts, the most severe being two counts of first-degree murder. Nicholas Fiebka, 19, is accused of killing his mother, Alesia Wadsworth, and her partner, William Horwedel.
Burn victim airlifted in Pittstown, in serious condition
According to Melrose Fire Deputy Chief Dominic Pasinella, a burn victim was airlifted via helicopter to Westchester medical on Sunday and is in serious condition.
Utica man takes wife hostage, barricades in bedroom before police end standoff
Utica, N.Y. — A Utica man has been charged after taking his wife hostage before engaging in a hours-long standoff with police, officials said. Police were called around 12:45 p.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Linwood Place for a report of a man armed with a shotgun and knife, Utica police said in a news release on Friday.
