El Paso police sergeant charged with allegedly misusing funds

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – According to El Paso County Jail Records and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, El Paso Police Department Sergeant and former president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer’s Association, Ronald Martin was booked Thursday into the El Paso County jail.

Martin is charged with allegedly misusing money greater than or equal to $2,500 and less than $30,000, according to El Paso County jail records.

Martin posted bond the same day and has been released. The alleged offense took place on Oct. 16, 2019, while Martin was working for EPPD. This is an active story, and we’ll continue to follow it on-air and online. Tune in on-air or online at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

