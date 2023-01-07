BREAKING: Paul George's Final Injury Status For Clippers-Timberwolves Game

Paul George has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers are in Minnesota to face off with the Timberwolves at the Target Center.

However, they will be without Paul George, who has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Underdog NBA: "Paul George (hamstring) listed out Friday."

The seven-time NBA All-Star is coming off a disappointing game on Thursday night against the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

George played 14 minutes and had three points, three rebounds and one assist (on 1/9 shooting from the field).

The Clippers lost 122-91 to the Nuggets, so they have now lost four games in a row.

On the season, George has played well and has averages of 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 30 games (he is also shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range).

Through 40 games, the Clippers have gone 21-19, and they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and the Clippers are 10-11 in 21 games played on the road.

As for the Timberwolves, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with an 18-21 record in 39 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and 11-9 in 20 games at home in Minnesota.

In December, the Timberwolves and Clippers faced off in Los Angeles, and the Clippers won 99-88.

George had a triple-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in 33 minutes of playing time.