Jacksonville high school cancels performances of 'Indecent' over play's 'mature content'

Jacksonville’s Douglas Anderson School of the Arts has canceled performances of a play involving censorship and the first lesbian kiss in American theater, triggering a storm of social media debate.

“Indecent” won Tony awards during a Broadway run in 2017, but a school production planned for March was called off this week because it was deemed unsuitable for teens.

“’Indecent’ contains adult sexual dialog that is inappropriate for student cast members and student audiences. It’s that simple,” Tracy Pierce, a Duval County school system spokesman, said Friday.

Students staging the play had to get parents’ approval, but “a closer review of the mature content of ‘Indecent’ led us to the conclusion that ‘Seagull’ is better suited for a school production,” Principal Tina Wilson told families of the canceled play’s cast in an email saying the school would instead stage the play by 19 th century Russian literary giant Anton Chekhov.

The decision to drop the 2015 play by playwright Paula Vogel, which had been scheduled for performances during the first 10 days of March, drew some bitter responses as word spread online.

“They are trying to tell us that this play is dirty, immoral, obscene and of course indecent,” student cast member Madeline Scotti said in an Instagram message posted Thursday night.

The senior instead described the story glowingly.

“’Indecent’ is a story about how detrimental censorship is … ‘Indecent’ is about the purity of love, the strength within a community and the shallowness of those who try to silence identities. ‘Indecent’ is also a queer Jewish love story,” Scotti said.

The show retells events surrounding another play, Sholem Asch’s “God of Vengeance,” whose 1923 Broadway production led to arrests of its producer and cast on obscenity charges.

Scotti said her school’s production would have opened the same week as the 100-year anniversary of the earlier play shutting down.

“One hundred years, and we are still fighting the same injustice that Sholem Asch and his company did,” she said, urging her audience to “have the conversations that we’re being banned from having.”

The decision separating the school play from that conversation was criticized by a series of people responding to Scotti’s message.

“This is infuriating,” posted Sarah Locke, a Jacksonville pastor who offered to help find another location where the play could be produced.

Locke, who works with college-age people in her ministry, said she thought she’d find fewer troubled youths if discussions about sexuality and gender expression happened in settings that encourage honesty and openness. Theater can be one of those places, she said.

“I’d rather have them learn about it in an environment that is safe,” said Locke, a mother of two.

