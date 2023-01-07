Read full article on original website
Edmund
2d ago
Who are these so called leaders? How did they become so called leaders? Why are they leading us down the road to ruin? Why is anyone listening to them?
Reply
2
Related
WRGB
Affordability and renewability: state leaders talk costs of climate action legislation
CAPITAL REGION (WRBG) — By the year 2030, New York state leaders have set a goal of achieving 70 percent renewable energy, and 3 million electric vehicles on the roads. Those are just a few of the multi-decade Climate Leadership Protection Act plan to combat climate change. CBS spoke...
WRGB
Conversations continue on footing climate change costs
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Climate change advocates and critics will be looking for more guidance on the state's climate change action plan as Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to comment on it during her state of the state address Tuesday. One of the biggest debates surrounding the Climate...
New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program
Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
Country 106.5 WYRK
New York Pumping Millions More Into HEAP Program
The public benefit program designed to help low-to-moderate-income Americans pay their heating and cooling costs is getting a considerable boost of cash this heating from state lawmakers in Albany.
westsidenewsny.com
New law requires carpet producers to take extended responsibilities
On December 30, Governor Hochul signed A.9279-A/S.5027-C, which establishes an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program for carpeting by setting mandatory goals for carpet recycling; creating convenient collection locations, and phasing out harmful PFAS chemicals from new carpet production. California is currently the only other state with such a program. The bill was sponsored by Senator Brian Kavanagh and Assemblymember Steve Englebright.
WRGB
Roundtable discusses how New York will use federal mental health support funding
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — One of the country’s appointed leaders in mental health visited the Capital Region Monday, discussing how New York will use federal dollars in mental health support. U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra held a roundtable discussion with New York leaders in...
The NYS Department Of Labor Reminds Employers To Display New Veterans’ Benefits And Services Poster In Workplaces Across New York State
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL), in partnership with the New York State Division of Veterans’ Services (NYS DVS), today announced that all New York State employers with more than 50 employees are now required to display a new Veterans’ Benefits & Services poster.
urbancny.com
Citizen Action Acknowledges the Anniversary of the January 6th Riots with a Commitment to Increasing Democracy
January 6, 2023 (New York, NY) Citizen Action of New York remains committed to strengthening democratic processes so that everyone’s voice is heard. Today, we remember how dangerously close we came to losing our democracy on January 6, 2021. The attempt to subvert the people’s will was not the...
gamblingnews.com
Senator Addabbo Talks about New York’s Three Newly Planned Casinos
The New York Gaming Facility Location Board officially opened the process for three new full casino licenses. Several companies have already expressed interest in opening venues in prime locations, so competition is already heating up. Long-time gambling proponent Sen. Joseph Addabbo used the opportunity to discuss the process and share his insights on the future of gambling in New York State.
nystateofpolitics.com
Nuclear energy sought in New York's zero emissions push
State officials want to reach net-zero emissions by the middle of the century. But as New York works to meet that goal, advocates for nuclear power like Isuru Seneviratne say wind and solar may not be enough. "If you're talking about 90% or 100% emission reduction, you need some sort...
Undetectable Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes
An undetectable cancer-causing gas has been found in an alarming number of homes in New York State. Here's how you can protect yourself and your family. A new report says Randon has been detected in many homes across New York State. Cancer-Causing Gas Lives In Many New York State Homes.
Are Legal Psychedelics Coming to New York State?
A group of New York state lawmakers have proposed a bill that would legalize natural psychedelics if passed and signed by Governor Kathy Hochul. According to a report by A.J. Herrington of Forbes, New York Assemblymembers Linda Rosenthal, Jo Anne Simon and Karines Reyes proposed the bill to legalize natural psychedelics in New York State.
New York State Law Now Bans Certain Types Of Laundry Detergent
Your favorite laundry detergent could be harder to find on New York store shelves thanks to a law that went into effect, making several popular laundry detergents illegal to sell in New York. Many popular cleaning, personal care, and cosmetic products contain potentially cancer-causing chemicals and the New York State...
Another Major Change Made To New York State Driver’s License
New York State lawmakers passed a new rule which will impact millions of Empire State drivers. The new year brings a host of new laws to the Empire State including a new law that impacts all new drivers. New Law For New Drivers Across New York State. Gov. Kathy Hochul...
New York partially banned cryptocurrency mining. Now environmentalists want more.
Environmental advocates are already suggesting the measure could be a model for other states.
New Law In New York State Helps Protects Homeowners From Banks
Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a law that closes loopholes that had been allowing banks and lenders to foreclose on New Yorkers' homes. The bill, dubbed the 'Foreclosure Abuse Prevention Act', was sponsored by NY State Senator James Sanders (D-Queens) and Assemblymember Helene Weinstein (D-Brooklyn). Even though S.05473-D/A.07737-B passed in...
How Will New York State Now Pay You to Donate an Organ?
Have you joined the New York State Organ Donor Registry? I signed up years ago, personally, I do recognize that it is up to the individual if they want to donate their organs after they pass, but what if you didn't have to wait that long?. What am I talking...
New York Lawmakers Get Nice Raise In 2023
The arrival of the new year means a lot of new things for us in New York. Not only do we have all of the New Years' Resolutions that we're embarking on this year, but there are also a ton of new laws that are on the books that take effect in 2023.
NY’s rollout of legal cannabis needs more speed, transparency, oversight (Editorial Board Opinion)
Reporters at NY Cannabis Insider, our sister publication, are putting on a clinic in accountability journalism as they scrutinize the slow, opaque and often chaotic rollout of New York state’s legal marijuana industry. State government leaders convening in Albany this week need to exert some oversight and leadership to...
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New York
Progressive politicians in Albany have teamed up with a group of anti-surveillance activists in an effort to stop the spread of "Big Brother" as government and corporate surveillance permeate more aspects of daily life.
Comments / 3