Related
floridapolitics.com
Elected Broward School Board member sues over Governor’s order voiding his election
Rod Velez says that Amendment 4 allows him to hold office and the order that installed someone else was issued prematurely. Rod Velez is filing a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, asking a court to declare that a 27-year-old felony conviction should not keep him from taking a seat on the Broward County School Board.
floridapolitics.com
Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems
She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
wlrn.org
Harvey Ruvin, Miami-Dade's longest serving elected official, leaves environmental legacy
The longest-serving Miami-Dade County official, Harvey Ruvin, died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 85. And while Ruvin had served as the elected Clerk of Courts since 1992, his life as an elected official stretches back to the 1960s, and touched on some of the most consequential decisions and topics facing South Florida over the last half century.
flkeysnews.com
What’s the COVID risk in Miami and the rest of Florida? Here’s how to check
Florida saw an increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations leading into the holidays, and while hospitals say it isn’t as bad as previous surges, some counties, including Miami-Dade, are once again considered to be high risk for the disease. This is according to the Centers for Disease Control and...
AOL Corp
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
wlrn.org
Following resignation, DeSantis slated to get another appointee on Miami-Dade School Board
Gov. Ron DeSantis is slated to get another appointment on the Miami-Dade County School Board, after a member resigned her seat due to a new constitutional amendment that restricts elected officials from also working as lobbyists. Politicians across the state are having to pick between their day job and their...
floridapolitics.com
Broward’s Property Appraiser takes on crime-fighting role as property crimes proliferate
Marty Kiar aims to stop thieves of the state’s most popular product — square footage — and raise awareness of property deed crimes happening across the state. The Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office has become the headquarters for fighting a type of crime that once left its victims with few avenues for help. And its progenitor sees an urgent need for more counties to follow suit.
Shock at Miami Apartment Building's Pool Overlooked by Jail: 'Free Show'
"Only in Miami," said one viewer of the viral video, while another advised: "Always check your neighbors before purchasing."
WSVN-TV
‘We’re building a neighborhood’: Rita Case leads Habitat’s Women Build in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of strong South Florida women came together in Pompano Beach to build homes for some well-deserving families, thanks in part to Habitat for Humanity. Participants got up bright and early on Saturday to help make a difference in the community. Go, girl power!...
Florida Keys residents want rustic migrant vessels off their properties
FLORIDA KEYS - Some Key Largo homeowners are raising their voices and asking for help. They are frustrated because rustic vessels used by migrants to reach US shores have ended up on their properties."Why would I have something like that in the back of my house?" said Lorena Kaufman, where a boatful of migrants landed on Sunday morning. "About 17 people just dropped everything and ran, through the woods (in my house)," said Kaufman. She reiterates she is not mad about the migrants arriving on her property or coming to the US. She just wants the vessel removed, days...
NBC Miami
Prolific Miami-Dade Street Racing Organizer, Participant Arrested: Police
A man accused of organizing numerous street races throughout Miami-Dade County is facing charges, along with one of the participants, police said. Eric Andrew Gotay, 31, was arrested Saturday and faces more than 40 counts of facilitating drag racing, Miami-Dade Police officials said. Michael Daniel Trillo, 20, was arrested last...
Florida City Named Among The Loneliest Cities In The U.S.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce spotted cities with the most single-person households.
NBC Miami
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities
While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
Monday Millionaire: Florida Woman Wins $5 Million From $20 Scratch-Off
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Sonia Rodriguez Perez, 53, of Miami Lakes, claimed a $5 million top prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,960,00.00. Rodriguez
islandernews.com
Number of Miami elders with mortgages ranks among the nation’s highest
Still carrying the burden of a mortgage in your retirement age?. You're not alone, at least in the Miami area, where 23.52% of all mortgage holders were age 65 or older in 2022, according to the latest report from Lending Tree. Miami ranks among the top three largest 50 metros...
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs
State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Miami Cancer Institute to Host World’s Leading Cancer Experts at Fourth Annual Global Summit on Immunotherapies for Hematologic Malignancies
January 4, 2023 – Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, today announced the Fourth Annual Global Summit on Immunotherapies for Hematologic Malignancies, to be held March 10-11, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Coconut Grove, Miami, Fla. The educational summit has been designed to provide an overview of the most recent advances in the treatment of leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and stem cell transplantation through novel immunotherapies and treatment combinations. In addition, updates on evolving immunologically and molecular-based system therapies will be profiled and discussed.
WSVN-TV
BSO search Fort Lauderdale neighborhood for evidence following shooting; 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - An entire section of a neighborhood was blocked off by crime scene tape in Lauderhill. On Monday, police gathered around the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue. Several Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were on the scene combing the area for evidence. Officials said they responded...
WSVN-TV
Hotel in Coral Gables vandalized with graffiti, could be linked to national hate group
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Curse words, symbols and the phrase “stop cop city” in all capital letters have been spray-painted on the side of the Colonnade hotel. The Hotel Colonnade was vandalized in the middle of the night on Thursday. Coral Gables Police said they have zero...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Zhijian Chen, M.D., joins Miami Cancer Institute as a neuro-oncologist
January 5, 2023 – Board-certified neuro-oncologist Zhijian Chen, M.D., joins Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health. He specializes in treating glioma and neurological complications from cancer treatment. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Chen to Miami Cancer Institute,” said Leonard Kalman, M.D., executive deputy director and chief medical...
