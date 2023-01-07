FLORIDA KEYS - Some Key Largo homeowners are raising their voices and asking for help. They are frustrated because rustic vessels used by migrants to reach US shores have ended up on their properties."Why would I have something like that in the back of my house?" said Lorena Kaufman, where a boatful of migrants landed on Sunday morning. "About 17 people just dropped everything and ran, through the woods (in my house)," said Kaufman. She reiterates she is not mad about the migrants arriving on her property or coming to the US. She just wants the vessel removed, days...

KEY LARGO, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO