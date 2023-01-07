ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems

She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
Broward’s Property Appraiser takes on crime-fighting role as property crimes proliferate

Marty Kiar aims to stop thieves of the state’s most popular product — square footage — and raise awareness of property deed crimes happening across the state. The Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office has become the headquarters for fighting a type of crime that once left its victims with few avenues for help. And its progenitor sees an urgent need for more counties to follow suit.
Florida Keys residents want rustic migrant vessels off their properties

FLORIDA KEYS - Some Key Largo homeowners are raising their voices and asking for help. They are frustrated because rustic vessels used by migrants to reach US shores have ended up on their properties."Why would I have something like that in the back of my house?" said Lorena Kaufman, where a boatful of migrants landed on Sunday morning. "About 17 people just dropped everything and ran, through the woods (in my house)," said Kaufman. She reiterates she is not mad about the migrants arriving on her property or coming to the US. She just wants the vessel removed, days...
Are You Middle Class? A Look at Income Brackets of Major Florida Cities

While some people have varying ideas of what it takes to be considered "middle class," Pew Research Center breaks it down for 20 major U.S. metros. In the South Florida metro of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, the low-end middle-class income is $43,000, while the high-end middle-class income is $128,000.
2 South Florida restaurants ordered shut: Violations include flies landing on bagel prep table, employee touching raw eggs

State inspectors shut down two South Florida restaurants last week. Among the issues cited were live flies seen swarming the kitchen at a Coconut Creek wing joint and landing on a bagel prep table at a Hallandale Beach bakery. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and ...
Miami Cancer Institute to Host World’s Leading Cancer Experts at Fourth Annual Global Summit on Immunotherapies for Hematologic Malignancies

January 4, 2023 – Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health South Florida, today announced the Fourth Annual Global Summit on Immunotherapies for Hematologic Malignancies, to be held March 10-11, 2023, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Coconut Grove, Miami, Fla. The educational summit has been designed to provide an overview of the most recent advances in the treatment of leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and stem cell transplantation through novel immunotherapies and treatment combinations. In addition, updates on evolving immunologically and molecular-based system therapies will be profiled and discussed.
Zhijian Chen, M.D., joins Miami Cancer Institute as a neuro-oncologist

January 5, 2023 – Board-certified neuro-oncologist Zhijian Chen, M.D., joins Miami Cancer Institute, part of Baptist Health. He specializes in treating glioma and neurological complications from cancer treatment. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Chen to Miami Cancer Institute,” said Leonard Kalman, M.D., executive deputy director and chief medical...
