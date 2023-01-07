ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’

By Ben Botkin
Oregon Capital Chronicle
Oregon Capital Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KYZdX_0k6JOMeH00

Ebony Clarke will be Oregon's new behavioral health director, Gov.-elect Tina Kotek announced Friday. (Multnomah County/Motoya Nakamura)

Ebony Clarke, who has family experience with addiction, plans to  take a collaborative approach to a high-profile job: tackling Oregon’s crisis of mental health and substance abuse.

Gov.-elect Tina Kotek on Friday announced the appointment of Clarke, director of the Multnomah County Health Department, to lead the behavioral health division in the Oregon Health Authority.

Clarke has made her mark on behavioral and public health in Oregon’s largest county by shepherding it through the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on vaccinating minority communities and widening access to mental health services.

As the new behavioral health director, she faces the task of addressing Oregon’s mental health crisis and shaping state policies and programs that will have an impact for years to come.

Oregon’s behavioral health system faces a crisis that includes a high addiction rate and limited access to treatment and programs that can serve people and aid in their recovery.

Clarke, 45, will leave Multnomah County on Feb. 3 and replace outgoing behavioral health director Steve Allen, who started the job in 2019 and worked alongside OHA Director Patrick Allen, who has taken a similar job in New Mexico. Her appointment was among several other hires announced by Kotek on Friday.

Clarke is the second high-profile health hire for Kotek. James Schroeder , the new interim director of the Oregon Health Authority, is former CEO of Health Share of Oregon, the state’s largest Medicaid insurer.

Clarke was director of Multnomah County’s behavioral health division, formerly called the Mental Health and Addiction Services Division, from 2018 to 2020, when she became interim health department director. She was named permanent county health director in 2021. She’s worked for the county since 2010 as deputy director and manager of the children’s system of mental health care.

Her portfolio of work is varied. She helped set up COVID-19 vaccination clinics for low-income and underserved, including people of color. communities. Clarke persuaded Multnomah County commissioners to declare racism a public health crisis in April 2021. Clarke also helped kickstart Multnomah County’s Behavioral Health Resource Center, which opened in December and serves more than 1,000 people a week in downtown Portland.

“I am honored and humbled to be called to step into the role,” Clarke said in an interview with the Capital Chronicle. “I know that the time is now, and we are in critical times. What I recognize is that we have to succeed. We have to see the outcomes that we’re looking for and we have to be able to move forward with real solutions and meaningful impact. I know that it’s a daunting role.”

She faces a formidable task. Oregon has one of the highest addiction rates in the nation and surveys usually rank the state among the last for access to treatment and services.

Oregon behavioral health providers struggle to retain and recruit workers to meet demands, whether at the state-run Oregon State Hospital or private programs across the state. Hospitals have sued the Oregon Health Authority for leaving patients who are civilly committed in private hospitals for long periods of time instead of the state hospital. The state hospital is under a federal court order to admit people sitting in jails who need treatment more quickly so they can face criminal charges.

Meanwhile, the system is growing. Oregon lawmakers appropriated $1.35 billion in 2021 so the state has more resources, whether through residential facilities or other programs like incentives to encourage people to train and enter the field. Most of that money is allocated,  but the state is still working to set up the programs. Lawmakers say the state needs to do more to help Oregonians, whether through direct treatment or more residential programs.

Clarke said solutions can be found within communities across the state and that the state needs to be flexible.

She stressed Oregon needs a collective approach as it looks to improve the system.

“There is not a one-size fits all approach,” Clarke said. “The strategies that we create and move forward have to be flexible enough to meet the individual. Humans are unique and complex, and so we can’t take a cookie cutter approach to what we do. There really, truly has to be a collective approach in what we do.”

In a farewell email to staff on Friday, Clarke said community connections are key to health – and equity has to stay in the forefront.

“Every person in our community deserves health,” Clarke wrote. “And that’s what we help our community members reach and sustain, especially those who don’t have access to the tools, connections and services it requires.”

In interviews, people who have worked with Clarke say she takes a collaborative approach and listens to input.

Deborah Kafoury, former Multnomah County chair, said Clarke makes efforts to include input from people who’ve faced mental health struggles when creating programs and policies.

“She doesn’t just give lip service to it,” Kafoury said. “She actually does it.”

The Behavioral Health Resource Center, Kafoury said, is one such example of that approach.The center provides services to people who are homeless and suffering mental health or addiction crises, offering them a safe place to come off the street for refreshments, a shower or information about programs.

“That’s just one of the many things that she’s been able to do,” Kafoury said. “She walks her talk. She knows the importance of having people with lived experience involved in the creation of programs and policies that affect them.”

In another instance, Clarke set up an Office of Consumer Engagement for the county’s behavioral health work. The office does outreach and works with peers and people who are consumers in the behavioral health system to amplify their input.

That effort, Kafoury said, helps make sure their “voices are not just an afterthought but actually an important part of the conversation.”

Clarke was born premature in Portland, and her mother used narcotics throughout the pregnancy. Clarke had opioids in her blood when she was born and spent part of her early childhood being transferred to foster parents, relatives and hospitals before she was reunited with her mother at a residential treatment center, according to a profile Multnomah County published . She attended her mother’s 12-step meetings as she grew up and eventually headed the county agency that helped her mother.

Kevin Fitts, a longtime mental health advocate in Portland and the statehouse, said Clarke’s work in Multnomah County – and her background and life story – makes her a compelling candidate for the job.

“Her lived experience is profound, and I think it shapes her conscience,” Fitts said. “She’s a truth-teller and I think she has a noble commitment to being honest and candid and that’s refreshing.”

Clarke said her story is one of her sources of inspiration.

“It drives my commitment towards doing all that I can do to make this a better Oregon for all Oregonians,” she said.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Next Oregon behavioral health director seen as collaborative, ‘truth-teller’ appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 23

Val
2d ago

So she has no experience other than somebody in her family that had an addiction? That is her total background on this? Sounds like we’re all in for a big bunch of trouble here. Time will tell. I’m calling it now hiring somebody that has no experience whatsoever is a huge mistake, and the rest of us will suffer from it. Or is it that she got this person in there because it’s her body, her friend and her friend will do whatever she is told to do. Just like a democrat.

Reply
16
Loren
3d ago

Sounds like more taxpayer cash out the window. We all know these people make the problem worse so they keep getting paid. So sad these people have no morals

Reply(1)
22
GoodbyeDemocracy
2d ago

Yeah, Portland and Multnomah county have great mental health and drug programs. Let’s see results and not just another minority collecting a check.

Reply
16
Related
focushillsboro.com

Changing Urgent Care Facilities To Accommodate Rising Need In Oregon

Urgent Care Facilities: Amid an outbreak of COVID-19, RSV, and influenza, urgent care clinics are adapting their services in order to satisfy the rising demand for their services. The employees at AFC in Oregon have reported that over the past few weeks, they have witnessed a consistent flow of patients moving from emergency waiting rooms into urgent care clinics.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

KOTEK ANNOUNCES THREE STAFF, ONE RETIREMENT

Incoming Governor Tina Kotek has announced three new staff members that will join her administration plus one upcoming retirement. Pooja Bhatt will serve as the Education Initiative Director, joining the Governor’s Policy Initiatives Team alongside Behavioral Health Initiative Director Annaliese Dolph, and Housing Initiative Director Taylor Smile Wolfe. The team is a new structure within the Governor’s Office to focus staff capacity on the three priority issues of shared statewide concern. In this role, Bhatt will oversee the Governor’s focused agenda on improving early learning and K-12 outcomes.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Workforce participation remains depressed, especially in rural Oregon

The share of Oregonians in the workforce has remained at historic lows for nearly a decade, a national trend that reflects an aging population moving into retirement and younger people who are taking their time to join the job market. With Oregon’s population flat, or perhaps in decline, workforce participation...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Live Feed: Oregon Gov.-elect Tina Kotek, state legislators will be sworn in

House lawmakers will be on the floor at 9 a.m. and the Senate at 9:30 a.m. to swear in new members, adopt rules and elect their leaders. House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, is expected to win re-election to the House’s top job, while Democrats in the Senate majority tapped Sen. Rob Wagner, D-Portland, as their […] The post Live Feed: Oregon Gov.-elect Tina Kotek, state legislators will be sworn in appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Four Oregon districts get $20 million to hire school mental health staff

Three Oregon school districts and an education service district have received $20 million from the U.S. Department of Education to hire more mental health staff. The Douglas Education Service District, which serves 13 school districts in Douglas County in southwest Oregon, will get more than $6.8 million, the largest of the grants. Portland Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, will receive more than $5.5 million, Corbett School District east of Portland will get nearly $5 million and Phoenix-Talent schools in southern Oregon will get more than $2.6 million. The money will be distributed over five years.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Robbie Newport

Oregon workforce declines as population ages

Finding work isn't as hard as was in the past in Oregon, yet finding workers has proven to be more challenging for employers. The combination of an aging population and the younger adult demographics being reticent to join the workforce has created a declining labor force participation rate, especially in rural areas.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregonians express mixed feelings about benefits of logging, survey says

In November, the nonprofit, nonpartisan group Oregon Values and Beliefs Center sent an online survey to residents statewide to learn about their attitudes toward logging and the health of state forests. More than 1,550 people responded. They were asked about their “gut feelings” toward logging in Oregon, and whether it’s...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Veterans In Oregon Now Have Access To Free Dental Insurance

Free Dental Insurance: Now offering free dental insurance This month, the state of Oregon will begin a new programme that will provide dental insurance for veterans. State officials say they have the resources to provide care for around ten times as many veterans as they currently have enrolled in the programme. They are asking veterans to contact the Veterans Service Office in their respective counties or tribal governments in order to submit an application.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

New Oregon laws will expand health care and help crime victims

New Oregon laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 will affect thousands of Oregonians, by providing  home screenings for newborns, dental care for veterans and restitution for crime victims.   They’re among a slate of new laws approved during the 2022 legislative session and signed into law. “These changes will make Oregon more safe, more […] The post New Oregon laws will expand health care and help crime victims appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

U.S. Bancorp Tower, Oregon’s largest office building, faces loss of two major tenants

Portland law firm Miller Nash and Bay Area internet pollster SurveyMonkey are leaving the U.S. Bancorp Tower. The moves will leave about 100,000 square feet of vacant office space in the iconic “Big Pink,” Oregon’s second tallest building and its largest office building, and suggests the recent weakness of the downtown office market will continue in 2023.
PORTLAND, OR
focushillsboro.com

SAIF Claims Medical and Social Security in Danger Due to Data Breach in Oregon

SAIF Claims Medical and Social Security: Last November, the workers’ compensation insurance provider SAIF Corp. in Oregon had a data breach that would have revealed certain subscribers’ Social Security numbers and health data. According to the group, most of the data was at least 20 years old, but some claimants who submitted their paperwork in September and October may have had their medical information exposed.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Salem, OR
1K+
Followers
914
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon Capital Chronicle, founded in 2021, is a professional, nonprofit news organization. We focus on deep and useful reporting on Oregon state government, politics and policy. Staffed by experienced journalists, the Capital Chronicle helps readers understand how those in government are using – or abusing – their power, what’s happening to taxpayer dollars, and how citizens can stake a bigger role in big decisions. Our journalists believe in fair, honest reporting that is also fearless. We are here to serve only the interests of Oregonians – no party, no business power, no private beneficiary. We are accountable to our readers for our performance. We strive for accuracy, but Oregon Capital Chronicle also is honest about its mistakes and promptly corrects them. As a nonprofit, the generosity of donors guides the future of Oregon Capital Chronicle. Support through tax-deductible donations allows us to retain our independence – and to grow to serve Oregon with even more important journalism that otherwise is disappearing too fast. Oregon Capital Chronicle is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Capital Chronicle retains full editorial independence, meaning decisions about news and coverage are made by Oregonians for Oregonians.

 https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy