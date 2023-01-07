ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enoch, UT

Gephardt Daily

Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts

ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
ENOCH, UT
ksl.com

Utah shootings: How Enoch will move forward after murder-suicide

ENOCH, Iron County — In August 2021, a devastating storm swept through the small town of Enoch, Iron County, about 250 miles south of Salt Lake City, flooding the streets and causing millions of dollars in damages there and in nearby Cedar City. The flash flooding emergency made national...
ENOCH, UT
KUTV

Police report Piute High School student fatally shot by peer

JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — A student of a Piute High School is dead after police said she was shot by another student Sunday morning. Representatives of the Piute County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Doc Springs Road, just four miles north of Circleville shortly before 10 a.m.
PIUTE COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Candles, stuffed animals, heartfelt notes make up growing memorial in Enoch

ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Candles, stuffed animals, and heartfelt notes make up a growing memorial near the Haight family home in Enoch. Police reported finding eight bodies inside following a welfare check at the house on Albert Drive on Wednesday. Authorities later released the identities as the Haight family,...
ENOCH, UT
Post Register

8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce

ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
ENOCH, UT
KSLTV

At least one dead in St. George crash; traffic seriously impacted

ST. GEORGE, Utah — At least one person has died Thursday in a crash at a St. George intersection. The incident took place at 850 N. 3050 East. Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said in a video posted to Facebook that “a lot of things (are) being impacted in this area” due to the crash.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
upr.org

Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines

Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
ENOCH, UT
Gephardt Daily

St. George PD investigating fatal crash

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police were warning motorists away from a fatal crash here Thursday, even posting a video on social media to amplify the request. The crash occurred at 850 N. 3050 East, a major intersection in a busy commercial district with a...
SAINT GEORGE, UT
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 6, 2023

ST. GEORGE, UT – January 6, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Fun Events in St George Area for January and February

Just down the road in Mesquite NV, it’s the Mesquite Motor Mania car show at the Nevada Welcome Center at 460 N. Sandhill Blvd Jan 13-15 Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Jan 27-29 at 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. There will be a nightly balloon glow in the Casa Blanca parking lot.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
suindependent.com

2023 Arts to Zion TOUR – Kicks Off This Week

The Arts to Zion TOUR is back and better than ever with a more expansive approach to exploring the arts in Southern Utah. The five-day event runs from January 12-16th, 2023, in various locations throughout Washington County and from Ivins to Springdale. This year it will run in conjunction with the St George Heritage Day activities throughout St George, UT.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
acuoptimist.com

Wildcats lose close battle against Southern Utah

The Wildcats hosted Southern Utah for their second game in their home-court stretch, receiving the loss, 72-74. ACU recently played Tarleton this past Saturday, which it resulted in a close win for the Wildcats, 69-63. This loss puts ACU at 1-2 in the Western Athletic Conference play and a 9-7 overall record.
CEDAR CITY, UT

