Family members of those killed in Enoch murder-suicide share thoughts
ENOCH, Utah, Jan. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account that says it was created to help pay funeral costs for Tausha Haight, her five children and her mother, Gail Earl, shares the thoughts of the grieving Earl family. Enoch police believe evidence shows all were killed by...
Utah shootings: How Enoch will move forward after murder-suicide
ENOCH, Iron County — In August 2021, a devastating storm swept through the small town of Enoch, Iron County, about 250 miles south of Salt Lake City, flooding the streets and causing millions of dollars in damages there and in nearby Cedar City. The flash flooding emergency made national...
Police report Piute High School student fatally shot by peer
JUNCTION, Utah (KUTV) — A student of a Piute High School is dead after police said she was shot by another student Sunday morning. Representatives of the Piute County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Doc Springs Road, just four miles north of Circleville shortly before 10 a.m.
Service dog and owner detour in Enoch City to comfort community after alleged murder-suicide
An emotional support golden retriever and his owner, Daniel Sievert of California, are traveling to Enoch City to comfort those suffering from the Haight family's alleged murder-suicide as part of their nine-states trip to comfort those in need. Service dog and owner detour in Enoch City to comfort …. An...
Who Is Michael Haight? Father at Center of Utah Family Shootings
Police have detailed the ages of the children involved in the shooting as well as the reason for the welfare check on the home.
MMA fighter jailed in St. George on assault charges against child's mother
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A professional mixed martial arts fighter is being held without bail on charges of aggravated assault for sending the mother of his child to the hospital after attacking her on January 1. Cain Castillo was denied bail because of his arrest on two previous felony...
Candles, stuffed animals, heartfelt notes make up growing memorial in Enoch
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — Candles, stuffed animals, and heartfelt notes make up a growing memorial near the Haight family home in Enoch. Police reported finding eight bodies inside following a welfare check at the house on Albert Drive on Wednesday. Authorities later released the identities as the Haight family,...
Murdered Enoch woman's divorce attorney met three times with her over last weeks
ENOCH, Utah (KUTV) — The divorce attorney for the murdered Enoch woman met three times with his client in the last few weeks, one day before the killings were discovered. Chief Investigative Reporter Wendy Halloran spoke with James Park, divorce attorney for Tausha Haight on Thursday. There were still...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records. Police also revealed during a Thursday news conference that officers investigated the 42-year-old...
Mother killed in Enoch remembered for her light: ‘she was everybody’s friend’
ENOCH, Utah — For all the times Tina Brown has spoken to her friend, she wishes she could do it one more time. “If I could shed any light at all about Tausha, it’s that she was everybody’s friend and she made everybody feel like they were her only friend,” Brown said.
At least one dead in St. George crash; traffic seriously impacted
ST. GEORGE, Utah — At least one person has died Thursday in a crash at a St. George intersection. The incident took place at 850 N. 3050 East. Officer Tiffany Mitchell with the St. George Police Department said in a video posted to Facebook that “a lot of things (are) being impacted in this area” due to the crash.
Utah pro MMA fighter allegedly punched woman in back of her head, giving her a seizure
A professional MMA fighter has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman on two separate occasions, one of which involved the fighter punching the woman in the back of her head, which caused her to have a seizure when talking to police.
Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines
Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
St. George PD investigating fatal crash
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police were warning motorists away from a fatal crash here Thursday, even posting a video on social media to amplify the request. The crash occurred at 850 N. 3050 East, a major intersection in a busy commercial district with a...
Rescuers say injured skier with broken leg was waist-deep in snow, surrounded by trees
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several weekend search and rescue operations have authorities across Utah urging preparedness. Teams helped victims in Cache and Washington County, as well as a man who crashed and broke his leg while backcountry skiing in Big Cottonwood Canyon. A Unified Fire spokesman said the...
Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 6, 2023
ST. GEORGE, UT – January 6, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
Fun Events in St George Area for January and February
Just down the road in Mesquite NV, it’s the Mesquite Motor Mania car show at the Nevada Welcome Center at 460 N. Sandhill Blvd Jan 13-15 Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Jan 27-29 at 950 W. Mesquite Blvd. There will be a nightly balloon glow in the Casa Blanca parking lot.
2023 Arts to Zion TOUR – Kicks Off This Week
The Arts to Zion TOUR is back and better than ever with a more expansive approach to exploring the arts in Southern Utah. The five-day event runs from January 12-16th, 2023, in various locations throughout Washington County and from Ivins to Springdale. This year it will run in conjunction with the St George Heritage Day activities throughout St George, UT.
Wildcats lose close battle against Southern Utah
The Wildcats hosted Southern Utah for their second game in their home-court stretch, receiving the loss, 72-74. ACU recently played Tarleton this past Saturday, which it resulted in a close win for the Wildcats, 69-63. This loss puts ACU at 1-2 in the Western Athletic Conference play and a 9-7 overall record.
