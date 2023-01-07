Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Related
numberfire.com
Chris Paul (hip) questionable for Phoenix's Sunday matchup against Cleveland
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul (hip) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Paul's availability is currently in question after he was forced to leave on Friday with hip soreness. Expect Damion Lee to see more time at the guard positions alongside Landry Shamet if Paul is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. After a two game absence, Hayward is unlikely to return on Sunday. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels should play an increased role at the forward positions.
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (ankle) probable for Portland's Sunday contest
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Payton is on track to return after he was sidelined for two games with an ankle sprain. In 20.0 expected minutes, our models project Payton to score 18.1 FanDuel points. Payton's Sunday projection...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (illness) ruled out on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Tucker will sit out on Sunday after he came down with an illness. Expect Montrezl Harrell to see more time at the five on Sunday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 268.4 minutes this season...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) available Saturday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will play Saturday in teh team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up versus a shorthanded Pelicans team despite dealing with left ankle soreness. Our models project Doncic for 32.8 points, 9.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) out Saturday night for New Orleans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Nance is dealing with right shoulder soreness. He played through it on Friday, but for the second leg of the back-to-back set, he has been listed out. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Washington.
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (illness) questionable for Memphis on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz. Adams' availability is currently unknown after the Grizzlies' center was listed with an illness. Expect Xavier Tillman to see more time at the five if Adams is ruled out. Adams' current Sunday projection...
numberfire.com
Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) won't play Saturday for San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Poeltl is dealing with left Achilles bursitis. As a result, he has been ruled out of action for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Expect Zach Collins and Charles Bassey to see more work down low.
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) probable Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook is dealing with left foot soreness. However, it's not expected to keep him out, hence the probable tag. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Zach Collins for inactive Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Collins will make his seventh start this season after Jakob Poeltl was held out with an Achilles ailment. In 27.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Collins to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Collins' Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Cameron Payne (foot) out at least 2 weeks
Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering a right foot sprain. Payne will miss some time after Phoenix's guard was forced to leave Wednesday's game with a foot sprain. Expect Damion Lee and Duane Washington Jr. to play increased roles at the guard positions while Payne is out.
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum (ankle) questionable for Clippers' Sunday matchup against Hawks
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Batum's status is currently in the air after the veteran was sidelined two games with an ankle sprain. Expect Robert Covington to see more time off the bench if Batum is inactive. Batum's current...
numberfire.com
TJ McConnell (shoulder) questionable to return for Pacers on Sunday
Indiana Pacers guard TJ McConnell is considered questionable to return Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. McConnell is dealing with a sore right shoulder, which started acting up during the third quarter. Now, he has officially been deemed questionable to return for the rest of the night.
numberfire.com
Jonas Valanciunas (hand) active for Pelicans' Saturday contest against Dallas
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (hand) will play in Saturday's game versus the Dallas Mavericks. Valanciunas will suit up on Saturday night despite being listed with a hand injury. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Valanciunas to score 33.3 FanDuel points. Valanciunas' Saturday projection includes 16.0 points, 10.1...
numberfire.com
Wojnarowski: Kevin Durant (knee) out around 1 month for Nets
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) is expected to be sidelined for approximately a month, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Nets announced Monday that Durant was diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of his right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Durant, who suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Miami Heat, also missed six weeks with a left MCL sprain beginning in January last season. Yuta Watanabe, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry are candidates to join the starting lineup while Durant is sidelined. There will also be more minutes available for T.J. Warren and Markieff Morris, as well as larger roles on offense for Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
numberfire.com
Donte DiVincenzo operating in second unit role for Golden State on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. DiVincenzo will come off the bench after Andrew Wiggins was named Saturday's starter. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 23.8 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's projection includes 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Max Strus starting for Miami on Friday in place of injured Tyler Herro (back)
Miami Heat shooting guard Max Strus is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Strus will enter the starting lineup on Friday with Tyler Herro sidelined with back spasms. Our models expect Strus to play 32.5 minutes against the Suns. Strus' Friday projection includes 13.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Dario Saric coming off the bench for Suns on Friday
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Saric will move to the bench on Friday with Torrey Craig back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Saric to play 12.2 minutes against the Heat. Saric's Friday projection includes 5.1...
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (knee) questionable Tuesday for Heat
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (left knee discomfort) is questionable for Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Gabe Vincent (knee, probable) and Victor Oladipo will have more minutes available if Lowry is ruled out. Vincent would be the favorite to replace Lowry in the lineup. Tyler Herro (Achilles) is also questionable, so Lowry could see an uptick in usage if he's in and Herro is out.
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (knee) probable for Heat's Sunday contest
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable for Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Vincent is on track to play on Sunday after Miami's guard was listed as probable with left knee effusion. In 19.7 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to record 7.0 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 2.4...
Comments / 0