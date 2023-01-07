ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Full Briefing: Monday updates on Newport News Richneck Elementary School shooting

A 6-year-old was taken into custody on Friday after police said the student shot Williamsburg native and JMU grad Abby Zwerner in the chest at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. Full coverage: https://www.wavy.com/tag/richneck-elementary-school-shooting/. Full Briefing: Monday updates on Newport News Richneck …. A 6-year-old was taken into custody...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
newsfromthestates.com

6-year-old shoots teacher in Newport News and more Va. headlines

• A 6-year-old boy shot a teacher at a Newport News elementary school Friday afternoon after an “altercation” between the two. The teacher was said to be in stable condition over the weekend.—Daily Press. • Two Charlottesville elementary schools are being renamed after a tense debate over...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Residents start referendum petition regarding Chesapeake mega site

WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Residents start referendum petition regarding Chesapeake …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Chesapeake Regional Medical Center gets approval …. 3 displaced, dog dies after vehicle crashes into …. Three people have been displaced and a dog has died after a vehicle crashed into...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

New Portsmouth Police Chief to be sworn in

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – New Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins will be sworn in during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The meeting takes place at 801 Crawford St. in the Portsmouth City Council chamber at 7 p.m. Jenkins, who had been the interim chief, was appointed as police chief...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Crash causes delays on WB lanes of I-264 in Portsmouth

Crash causes delays on WB lanes of I-264 in Portsmouth. Chesapeake Regional Medical Center gets approval …. 3 displaced, dog dies after vehicle crashes into …. Three people have been displaced and a dog has died after a vehicle crashed into a home early Saturday morning in Chesapeake. Residents start...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

