Read full article on original website
Related
seattlepi.com
Indiana lawmakers return for session of spending decisions
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers returned Monday to the Statehouse for the start of this year’s legislative session with a large budget surplus and a long list of big-ticket spending wishes to sort through. Article continues below this ad. The drafting of a new two-year state budget will...
seattlepi.com
GOP lawmaker turns on Democrat he helped win Pa. speakership
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania state House Republican who recently nominated and voted for Democratic Rep. Mark Rozzi to serve as speaker wrote him Monday to say Rozzi was waffling on whether he will register as an independent and therefore should resign. Article continues below this ad. The...
seattlepi.com
Idaho governor touts funding for education, public safety
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced proposals Monday for property tax relief, education funding and efforts to fight the influx of illegal fentanyl during his annual State of the State address. Article continues below this ad. The Republican governor's speech, which outlines his top budget and...
seattlepi.com
A hidden cottage on the Big Island's east side offers a rainforest respite
The early morning air was dense with humidity as I completed my run back to our vacation rental in the quaint town of Volcano. The rural community on the island of Hawai‘i’s east side is just five minutes away from the entrance of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park but makes for a wonderful experience that is far removed from the bells and whistles of the typical tourist vacation. We flew into Hilo International Airport the night before, then drove about 40 minutes through the countryside lined with tall mountains to arrive at our destination.
Comments / 0