Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Quinn Redeker Dies: Familiar Face on TV and at the MoviesHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
TCU journalism students ready to shine at College Football Playoff National Championship gameLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Four Longstanding Macy's Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergFort Collins, CO
Related
numberfire.com
Clippers list Paul George (hamstring) as questionable on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is questionable to play in Sunday's contest versus the Atlanta Hawks. After missing one game with right hamstring soreness, George's Sunday availability is currently in question. Expect Terance Mann to see more minutes if George is ruled out. George's current projection includes 22.2...
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) not listed on Clippers' Sunday injury report
Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Leonard is on track to return after he sat out one game for injury management purposes. In 34.8 expected minutes, our models project Leonard to score 42.2 FanDuel points. Leonard's Sunday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) probable Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Westbrook is dealing with left foot soreness. However, it's not expected to keep him out, hence the probable tag. Keep a loose eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Chicago's Alex Caruso (ankle) ruled out on Saturday
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Caruso will not be available after he was ruled out with an ankle ailment. Expect Coby White to log more minutes off the bench on Saturday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 447.1 minutes...
numberfire.com
Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) won't play Saturday for San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Poeltl is dealing with left Achilles bursitis. As a result, he has been ruled out of action for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Expect Zach Collins and Charles Bassey to see more work down low.
numberfire.com
Bryn Forbes (shoulder) available for Timberwolves on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves gaurd Bryn Forbes will play Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Forbes was listed questionable coming into the day due to right shoulder soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week. In 21 games...
numberfire.com
Rodney McGruder (illness) ruled out for Pistons on Sunday
Detroit Pistons guard Rodney McGruder will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. McGruder is dealing with a non-COVID illness. He was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and now, he has officially been ruled out of action to close out the week. In 16...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Zach Collins for inactive Jakob Poeltl (Achilles) on Saturday
San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Collins will make his seventh start this season after Jakob Poeltl was held out with an Achilles ailment. In 27.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Collins to score 33.8 FanDuel points. Collins' Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Sunday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game against the Indiana Pacers. After a two game absence, Hayward is unlikely to return on Sunday. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team ranked 22nd in defensive rating, Jalen McDaniels should play an increased role at the forward positions.
numberfire.com
Damian Jones (hand) available for Lakers on Saturday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Damian Jones (hand) is active for Saturday's contest versus the Sacramento Kings. Jones will be available off the bench after he was listed as probable. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 166.5 minutes this season, Jone has produced 0.95 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Donte DiVincenzo operating in second unit role for Golden State on Saturday
Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. DiVincenzo will come off the bench after Andrew Wiggins was named Saturday's starter. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 23.8 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's projection includes 10.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Jonas Valanciunas (hand) active for Pelicans' Saturday contest against Dallas
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (hand) will play in Saturday's game versus the Dallas Mavericks. Valanciunas will suit up on Saturday night despite being listed with a hand injury. In 27.0 expected minutes, our models project Valanciunas to score 33.3 FanDuel points. Valanciunas' Saturday projection includes 16.0 points, 10.1...
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (illness) ruled out on Sunday
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (illness) will not play in Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Tucker will sit out on Sunday after he came down with an illness. Expect Montrezl Harrell to see more time at the five on Sunday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 268.4 minutes this season...
numberfire.com
Update: Gary Payton II (ankle) ruled out for Blazers on Sunday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II has been ruled out of action for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Payton was originally listed probable for Sunday's contest. However, he was downgraded to doubtful a short while ago, and now, he has officially been ruled out of action. Payton had...
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (illness) questionable for Memphis on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (illness) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Utah Jazz. Adams' availability is currently unknown after the Grizzlies' center was listed with an illness. Expect Xavier Tillman to see more time at the five if Adams is ruled out. Adams' current Sunday projection...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) probable for Lakers Monday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. James keeps being listed probable due to left ankle soreness. Despite the ailment, he keeps eventually suiting up come game time. Expect that to remain the case on Monday. Our...
numberfire.com
Kings' Malik Monk (leg) questionable on Saturday
Sacramento Kings shooting guard Malik Monk (leg) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Monk is dealing with a leg injury and is questionable to face the Lakers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Monk's Friday...
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum (ankle) questionable for Clippers' Sunday matchup against Hawks
Los Angeles Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Atlanta Hawks. Batum's status is currently in the air after the veteran was sidelined two games with an ankle sprain. Expect Robert Covington to see more time off the bench if Batum is inactive. Batum's current...
numberfire.com
Wojnarowski: Kevin Durant (knee) out around 1 month for Nets
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (MCL sprain) is expected to be sidelined for approximately a month, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Nets announced Monday that Durant was diagnosed with an isolated MCL sprain of his right knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Durant, who suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Miami Heat, also missed six weeks with a left MCL sprain beginning in January last season. Yuta Watanabe, Joe Harris, and Seth Curry are candidates to join the starting lineup while Durant is sidelined. There will also be more minutes available for T.J. Warren and Markieff Morris, as well as larger roles on offense for Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons.
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) available Saturday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will play Saturday in teh team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Doncic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll suit up versus a shorthanded Pelicans team despite dealing with left ankle soreness. Our models project Doncic for 32.8 points, 9.5 rebounds,...
Comments / 0