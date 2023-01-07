Read full article on original website
sbnewspaper.com
Migrants found stuck under Los Indios Port of Entry Bridge
Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents, along with state and local law enforcement departments, interdicted seven smuggling events leading to 36 arrests, including four rescues from under a Port of Entry bridge. On December 31, Kingsville Border Patrol Station (KIN) agents working at the Javier Vega Jr. Immigration...
sbnewspaper.com
District Court bailiff arrested
On Sunday, January 1, 2023, at about 6 p.m., Cameron County Sheriff’s Investigators were informed of a video posted on Facebook in which an off-duty Cameron County District Court Bailiff, identified as Armando Lozano, can allegedly be seen discharging a firearm in the direction of several habitations. According to...
