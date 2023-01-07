Read full article on original website
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MinneapolisTed RiversMinneapolis, MN
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
'Boys in Blue' focuses on North Minneapolis football relationships, MPD officer coaches
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis North High School football coach Charles Adams says he's a boy in blue in more ways than one. "Not only being a former police officer with the Minneapolis Police Department, I was a former Polar football player as well, so was my dad, so this documentary is us," said Adams.
K.J. Osborn has big day as Vikings beat Bears in finale
CHICAGO — With Justin Jefferson commanding his usual attention, K.J. Osborn stepped up for Minnesota. The Vikings are hoping it's a sign of things to come. Osborn had a game-high five catches for 117 yards during Sunday's 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears, sending the NFC North champions into the playoffs on a high note. Osborn closed his third NFL season with 30 receptions for 388 yards and three touchdowns over his last five games.
Here's who the Vikings will play in 2023
MINNEAPOLIS — With the regular season wrapped up and a Minnesota Vikings playoff run on deck, now seems like as good a time as ever to start thinking about the 2023-2024 season. Though we don't have an official schedule just yet, we do know who the Vikings will play...
'Rock from the Heart' ties education with a concert experience to help patients
DELANO, Minnesota — Pete Johnson is all about sick beats. Not just the musical ones but also the ones that come from the heart. Johnson is the founder of Rock from the Heart, an organization amplifying the importance of improving the detection and treatment of heart valve disease and other heart conditions. "So I just really started Rock from the Heart to give people hope and to point them in the right direction for some positive stories," he said.
CBS News
Gunfire inside Edina's Southdale Center leads to brief lockdown
EDINA, Minn. – Shoppers and employees inside a Twin Cities mall were forced to shelter in place Monday afternoon after someone fired a handgun inside the complex. Edina police say it happened at about 12:11 p.m. near the Hennepin County Service Center, which is located inside the mall. Chief...
Walking like a penguin may not look cool, but it may prevent a life-changing fall
MINNEAPOLIS – Hospitals are seeing an increase in slips and falls as people navigate through the snow and ice. Injuries range from minor to severe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around a million Americans are injured annually falling on ice or snow. Of those, 17,000 of the injuries are fatal."We're seeing a lot of head injuries from slip and falls, some neck injuries where people have broken their neck, injured their spine. And then most commonly what we're seeing is a lot of ankle injuries," said Hennepin Healthcare Emergency Physician Dr. Ashley Strobel.RELATED: WCCO's Frank Vascellaro has...
insideradio.com
Steve Gorman Named As Tom Barnard’s Successor At KQRS Minneapolis.
Former Black Crowes drummer turned broadcaster Steve Gorman is named morning host at Cumulus Media classic rock KQRS Minneapolis (92.5). Gorman, who will continue to host the Westwood One-syndicated “Steve Gorman Rocks” night show, succeeds the legendary Tom Barnard, who retired at the end of 2022. Gorman, who...
"It has not broken my spirit": Golden Valley pastor partially paralyzed after slip on ice
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A slip on the ice ended with a life-changing injury for a pastor in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park. The fall on Dec. 16 left 64-year-old David Kent partially paralyzed."Accidents happen. That's why they call them accidents right," Kent joked from his hospital bed at North Memorial Hospital.The pastor fell on the ice outside his church, Christian Life Center in Golden Valley."I slipped and fell on my back tailbone, and immediately I had no feeling in my hands or legs and I knew I was paralyzed," he said.He broke his neck and was rushed into surgery....
High drama for Eagles against Hermantown
Comparable to a three-act play, a hockey game can take a number of dramatic turns over the course of three periods. For the Eden Prairie Eagles, their Saturday afternoon matinee with Hermantown provided enough plot twists to light up a Broadway stage. The Hawks, undefeated and ranked second in Class A, arrived in their coach [...]
kfgo.com
Pickup breaks through ice on Minn. lake, driver escapes
LEECH LAKE, Minn. – A vehicle went through the ice on Leech Lake in Minnesota Friday morning. The Cass County Sheriff’s office said a pick-up with a plow was traveling on a plowed roadway on the lake when a large crack formed, and the vehicle went through the ice.
krforadio.com
Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And Was Owned By Minnesota Twins Player (PHOTOS)
Every year, I look back at some of my favorite stories that I've ever written and this, by far, is #1. If this house ever goes back on the market, I am calling dibs! It truly is the perfect Minnesota home. Perfect Minnesota Home Features Brewery, Ice Rink, Pool, And...
Marcus Cinema to close Shakopee Town Square theater
The Marcus Shakopee Cinema will show movies for the last time next week. Marcus Theatres has announced the cinema at Shakopee Town Square will close permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 10 as the company shifts its audience to the city's second theater location, the Marcus Southbridge Crossing Cinema. The 10-screen Marcus...
Minnesota police arrest 6 men during high-speed chase from Mall of America shooting victim's funeral
Six men were arrested following a high-speed chase from the St. Paul, Minnesota, funeral for 19-year-old Johntae Hudson, who was shot and killed at the Mall of American on Dec. 23.
Drive-by shooting on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis leaves 1 man hurt, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – A man was hurt early Sunday morning when a vehicle fired several rounds at another vehicle on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis.Police say it happened at about 2:17 a.m. in the interstate's HOV lane. A vehicle pulled up alongside another vehicle, which had four men inside, and started shooting.The vehicle that was shot at then "swerved into a snow embankment," police say. The gunshot victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and is expected to survive.No arrests have been made. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
fox9.com
Icy meditations in Minnesota: Cold water dippers tout benefits
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - This winter has already brought enough snow and cold weather to make some question their choice of living in Minnesota. But in the land of 10,000 lakes we are known for embracing the cold; and on Sunday, some Minnesotans took that passion to another level. They...
Report: Southdale Mall to remain closed the rest of Monday after "accidental" shot fired
There’s been an unsettling situation at Southdale Mall in Edina Monday. Half of Southdale Mall is in lockdown following what police are calling an accidental discharge of a firearm shortly after noon.
"Blue sky and sunshine": Minnesotans bask in snow after winter storm
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – For the first time since the start of the year, Minnesotans are taking time to relax. The streets have been plowed, the snow has been shoveled and the cars have been scraped. On Saturday, all that was left was enjoying what mother nature left behind. "I decided with all new snow, come out here and have some fun with my coworkers," said Alex Roettger of New Hope, who spent Saturday skiing at Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Minneapolis. "[This past week], my workout was basically just shoveling my driveway," he said. "Then I was tired, then I was...
fox9.com
New recruitment video for Brooklyn Center police draws criticism
Some community members in Brooklyn Center say a new police recruiting video is a slap in the face, considering the work they've been doing. The roughly two minute video posted on social media last week shows Brooklyn Center police officers gearing up, getting their weapons ready and racing across the city to stop a suspect with multiple guns.
Downtown Minneapolis shooting leaves four injured
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help after an overnight shooting in the city’s downtown left four injured. Officers from the MPD’s 1st precinct arrived at the 900 block of Hennepin Ave. shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found two adult men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
