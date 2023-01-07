Read full article on original website
Woman protects herself with pocket knife against man with machete, deputies say
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Cameron County man was arrested after attempting to cut a woman with a machete, authorities said. Aldo Lopez, 32, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 7, deputies responded to the 900 block of […]
Hidalgo County man shot neighbor’s labradoodle, deputies say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Daniel Cruz, 24, was arrested on Jan. 6 on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animal kill/poison, according to Hidalgo County jail records. The arrest and charges stem from events that happened […]
Woman Jailed After Allegedly Luring Man Into Aggravated Robbery on Snapchat
A Texas man and woman have been charged in connection with an alleged Snapchat-initiated scam that resulted in the victim being robbed and assaulted. In short, per a report from regional outlet KXAN-TV, Stephanie Navarro and Francisco Martinez Jr. (pictured above and below, respectively) were arrested in the Weslaco area after the former allegedly lured a man to an apartment with the intention of robbing him.
CCSO: Man violated court orders; narcotics later found in his residence
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man who violated court orders was arrested and then faced additional charges following a search of his home Thursday, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said. Antonio Quezada, 30, was arrested Thursday on charges of violation of certain court orders, possession of controlled substance PG1, possession of marijuana, and manufacture/delivery of controlled […]
Police search for man armed with rifle during robbery
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a man caught on surveillance during an aggravated robbery on New Year’s Eve. On Dec. 31, a man wearing a t-shirt and jeans was recorded on video walking along the 1300 block of Calle Planeta, police said. Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville […]
Police: Woman in elf beanie follows men home and vandalizes Camaro
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg police arrested a woman who authorities say allegedly followed two men and then vandalized and spray-painted a Camaro, with damages exceeding $10,000. Cheyenne Lavon Flores was arrested on two counts of stalking and one count of criminal mischief, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. According to a probable cause affidavit […]
Houston man arrested at international bridge in Brownsville, officials say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Houston man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant. Victor Manuel De Leon, 27, was taken into custody Sunday at the Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville in reference the warrant issued out of Harris County that alleges he had engaged in organized crime, according […]
CCSO: Driver arrested for making doughnuts that turned into pursuit
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office recently arrested a man making doughnuts on the road and refused to stop, deputies said. Jonathan Ismael Chavez, 21, was taken into custody Dec. 31 on charges of evading arrest with motor vehicle, reckless driving and resisting arrest/transport, sheriff’s office said. During a call for service, […]
Police say 20-year-old behind string of auto thefts, including stolen gun
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A string of vehicle burglaries and the theft of a handgun have lead to the arrest of a 20-year-old man in Weslaco, police say. Nathan Andrew Delgado, 20, was arrested Thursday and arraigned Saturday on charges that included four counts of burglary of vehicle, class A misdemeanors; one count of theft […]
CCSO: Homeowner pins down alleged burglar until deputies arrive
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly burglarized a home and was pinned down by a property owner who returned home, Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Elias Garcia, 26, was arrested Thursday on charges of burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s […]
Man claims self-defense in Weslaco stabbing, police say
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly punctured another man’s lung, police say. Santos Rivera was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Christmas, Dec. 25, 2022, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral that states Rivera had allegedly […]
Willacy County authorities searching for man suspected of robbery
WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of a robbery. Mario Martinez, 33, of Raymondville, is wanted on suspicion of robbery, a second-degree felony, according to police. Deputies described Martinez as a 180-pound, 5-foot 8-inch man with black hair and brown […]
Investigation underway after ‘potential threat’ at IDEA Frontier, school says
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA public schools released a statement Friday after a “potential threat” was made at IDEA Frontier. ValleyCentral reached out to IDEA Public Schools, who issued a statement in reference to the potential threat, saying: “On Wednesday, IDEA Frontier was notified of a potential threat made by an individual who was removed […]
Brownsville police: 13 suspects arrested in connection with string of car thefts
A total of 13 people were arrested in the span of five months as part of an investigation into an auto theft ring, according to the Brownsville Police Department. The arrests began September 2022 when three individuals – Jacob Guevara Martinez, Marco Antonio Salas and Rogelio Rivera — were arrested after stealing vehicles from Sunrise Mall and attempted to cross into Mexico in the stolen vehicles, according to a news release.
McAllen police: Man wanted for indecent assault
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department asked for the public’s help Friday to locate a man who police allege was involved in a indecent assault reported Wednesday. Gustavo Garcia Rios, 63, is wanted on a warrant of arrest that was issued out of the McAllen Municipal Court, police said. The warrant stems from […]
Man charged with Child Endangerment
On December 27, 2022, Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 3300 Block of Ricardo Rd. in San Benito, in reference to a family disturbance involving a firearm. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the alleged victim who stated she had a verbal argument with her spouse, Alfred Schuetze, due to their two-year-old infant who was crying.
Documents detail why man accused of killing brother on Christmas
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Law enforcement documents provided details after a man was arrested for allegedly killing his brother with a PVC pipe, authorities said. Luis Matilde Cruz was arrested on a charge of murder and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A probable cause affidavit obtained by […]
BPD: Man racks up 12 charges during jealous rage
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man racked up 12 charges during a jealous rage, according to police. David Hernandez was charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of terroristic threat on a public servant, failure to identify, criminal mischief (a class A misdemeanor), two counts of assault F/V, terroristic threat F/V, terroristic […]
PD: Donna city commissioner arrested in Weslaco for DWI
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The commissioner for the City of Donna was arrested Wednesday morning on charges of driving while intoxicated in Weslaco. David Moreno, 54, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated, Weslaco police told ValleyCentral. At 2:07 a.m. Wednesday, a Weslaco police officer was patrolling areas near S. Texas Boulevard and conducted […]
Cops search for armed suspect
San Benito police are searching for the perpetrator of an armed robbery which took place on New Year’s morning. According to a statement by the San Benito Police Department, at approximately 3 a.m., a male subject wearing a blue Nike-branded hooded sweatshirt and pants entered the Stripes convenience store located at 304 S. Sam Houston Blvd and robbed the store at gunpoint.
