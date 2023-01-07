ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’

Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

UW-Whitewater band director sends Packers’ A.J. Dillon baton following running back’s musical end zone celebration

GREEN BAY, Wis. — When Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon took the football to the end zone at the beginning of the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings and began conducting the stadium in celebration, he likely didn’t expect what would happen next. The revelry caught the attention of someone who is no stranger to...
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Rodgers, Packers lose 20-16 to Lions, miss playoffs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw a late interception and the Green Bay Packers lost 20-16 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night to fall short of the playoffs. After winning four straight games and receiving plenty of help from other teams, the Packers had control of their postseason fate heading into the final game of the NFL regular season. But they fell short against the Lions, who had been eliminated from the playoffs earlier Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Aaron Rodgers' New Relationship

Aaron Rodgers has a new girlfriend, but according to reports, it's a casual thing. According to multiple reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks team owner. Rodgers has a minority stake in the franchise. Rodgers and Edens have been spotting sitting...
GREEN BAY, WI
Golf Digest

Jamaal Williams goes from tears to burying the Packers in a shallow grave during best postgame interview of the season

Jamaal Williams and the Detroit Lions had a heckuva season. Sure, they were eliminated from playoff contention before kickoff on Sunday night, but it didn’t soften their bite one bit. They showed up at a frigid Lambeau Field with nothing to play for but pride and ran out 20-16 winners, sending Aaron Rodgers to the beach, perhaps for good. The win was their eighth in the last 10. They finished the season 9-8—a better record than Tom Brady’s fourth-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers—as Williams capped off a 1,000-yard, 17-touchdown campaign with two more tuddies. It was a storybook ending for the Lions’ whiplash season, one summed up perfectly in the star running back’s now-viral postgame interview, which ebbed from tears to anger to defiance and then back to tears again all in the span of 30 seconds. Watch this and then go run through a wall.
GREEN BAY, WI

