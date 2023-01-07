Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Aaron Rodgers reveals retirement plan without holding Packers ‘hostage’
Aaron Rodgers is not yet thinking about his future, but when he does, he won’t make it difficult for the Green Bay Packers. The legendary quarterback said as much in his postgame presser after their brutal 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions that ended their playoff hopes. Rodgers also pointed out that he’ll think about his future–whether or not he’ll retire or move to a different team–when the emotions from their defeat subsided. The Packers had a chance to make the postseason in Week 18, but their defeat meant that it’s the Seattle Seahawks who are moving on to the playoffs.
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Packers to honor Damar Hamlin with subtle change to Lambeau Field
The Green Bay Packers will honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in Week 18 with a subtle change to the playing surface at Lambeau Field. The team has outlined the number “3” in blue at the 30-yard line to celebrate Hamlin, who collapsed on the field on Monday night and needed life-saving treatment in Cincinnati. Hamlin wears No. 3 for the Bills.
UW-Whitewater band director sends Packers’ A.J. Dillon baton following running back’s musical end zone celebration
GREEN BAY, Wis. — When Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon took the football to the end zone at the beginning of the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings and began conducting the stadium in celebration, he likely didn’t expect what would happen next. The revelry caught the attention of someone who is no stranger to...
Dan Campbell speaks out amid Lions’ major change following Ford Field turf controversy
The Detroit Lions are no stranger to the ongoing turf controversy engulfing the NFL. The Lions sparked an NFLPA grievance after their loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 16. In late January, Ford Field will get a new playing surface. They will go away from the controversial slit film turf and use the monofilament FieldTurf CORE surface moving forward.
Packers re-take lead over Lions on Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard TD
The Green Bay Packers needed fewer than five minutes to respond to the Detroit Lions and re-take the lead on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers completed five of six passes for 75 yards and the go-ahead touchdown pass to Allen Lazard from 13 yards out with 3:17 left in the third quarter.
FOX Sports
Rodgers, Packers lose 20-16 to Lions, miss playoffs
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers threw a late interception and the Green Bay Packers lost 20-16 to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night to fall short of the playoffs. After winning four straight games and receiving plenty of help from other teams, the Packers had control of their postseason fate heading into the final game of the NFL regular season. But they fell short against the Lions, who had been eliminated from the playoffs earlier Sunday when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 19-16 in overtime.
Details Have Emerged From Aaron Rodgers' New Relationship
Aaron Rodgers has a new girlfriend, but according to reports, it's a casual thing. According to multiple reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks team owner. Rodgers has a minority stake in the franchise. Rodgers and Edens have been spotting sitting...
Sporting News
Lions' record at Lambeau Field: A look into Detroit's struggles ahead of key game in Green Bay
It's safe to say that Lambeau Field has not been kind to the Lions over the years. Detroit has struggled mightily on the frozen tundra, especially in the past three decades. But Dan Campbell's squad is looking to change that a little this weekend with a potential win-and-in matchup with the Packers on "Sunday Night Football."
Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Remembering Don Hutson’s Record-Setting Quarter of 29 points
In 1945, Green Bay Packers receiver Don Hutson scored 29 points in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions. The post Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions: Remembering Don Hutson’s Record-Setting Quarter of 29 points appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Experience Factor
The Green Bay Packers will host the Detroit Lions in a make-or-break Week 18 game on Sunday night. Win, and they're in the playoffs. Lose, and their season is over.
Golf Digest
Jamaal Williams goes from tears to burying the Packers in a shallow grave during best postgame interview of the season
Jamaal Williams and the Detroit Lions had a heckuva season. Sure, they were eliminated from playoff contention before kickoff on Sunday night, but it didn’t soften their bite one bit. They showed up at a frigid Lambeau Field with nothing to play for but pride and ran out 20-16 winners, sending Aaron Rodgers to the beach, perhaps for good. The win was their eighth in the last 10. They finished the season 9-8—a better record than Tom Brady’s fourth-seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers—as Williams capped off a 1,000-yard, 17-touchdown campaign with two more tuddies. It was a storybook ending for the Lions’ whiplash season, one summed up perfectly in the star running back’s now-viral postgame interview, which ebbed from tears to anger to defiance and then back to tears again all in the span of 30 seconds. Watch this and then go run through a wall.
Comments / 0