In a city where iconic landmarks without stewardship are vulnerable to decay and decline, old-school restaurants become cherished institutions. Sometimes new owners step in to make sure those institutions remain standing, as the Signorelli family did 20 years ago to keep the doors open at the Golden Steer Steakhouse. The little restaurant west of the Strip on Sahara Avenue with the bronzed bovine statue in front has been open since 1958 and is rich with anecdotal tales of its early mob clientele and celebrity guests who have red leather booths dedicated to them.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 20 HOURS AGO